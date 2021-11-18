Plastic food storage containers sometimes just don’t cut it since they often get discolored and warped over time, but glass containers with lids have a number of benefits that plastic containers just don’t have.

Which glass container with lid is best?

Glass containers with lids are much safer for storing leftovers and other food since plastic can include harmful and toxic chemicals that might transfer to the food that you consume. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage 3.2-Cup Food Containers are first-class glass containers with lids for all of your storage needs.

What to know before you buy a glass container with a lid

Benefits of glass containers

There are several different benefits to using glass storage containers with lids, including durability, perceived value and transparency. Glass containers with lids are also non-porous, which means that they don’t absorb the odor and taste of the food that you store in them. And since they’re transparent, you can view all of the contents of the storage container without needing to take the lid off.

Consider buying individual containers vs. sets

Sets of glass containers with lids typically come with both rectangular and circular containers in several different sizes. But if you are searching for a particular size of glass storage container and don’t want to spend money on a full set, you can just find an individual glass container in that specific size. Just keep in mind that sometimes lids are not included with individual containers.

Find the right size of glass containers with lids

It’s crucial to find the right size of glass containers with lids. You need to think about what you typically cook. If you cook a lot of large roasts and casseroles, you need to buy a set with larger glass containers with lids for leftovers. If you usually use your glass storage containers for small amounts of dressings or small servings of fruit or veggies, then you should purchase a set with smaller glass containers.

What to look for in a quality glass container with a lid

Leak-proof lids

Most glass containers have lids with them, which works well for storing leftovers. These lids typically tightly snap on to protect against leaks. Avoid containers that have flimsy lids.

Heat safe

Most glass containers with lids are heat safe, so you can place them in both the dishwasher and the microwave.

Storage

Since sets of glass containers have multiple different sizes, they can usually nest inside of each other for a better storage solution in your cupboard.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass container with a lid

Glass containers with lids range in price from about $20-$50 for a set of storage containers that includes about eight to 20 pieces. The most basic sets of glass containers with lids cost about $20-$25, while mid-range sets of glass containers with lids vary in price from about $30-$35 and the most high-end sets of glass containers with lids go for $50 or more.

Glass container with lid FAQ

Will a glass container with a lid shatter if you drop it?

A. Yes, it’s likely that a glass container with a lid will break or shatter if you drop it onto a hardwood floor or tile floor. But if you drop the container from a low height onto a soft surface, then the glass container might not break or shatter.

Will you ever need to replace your glass containers with lids?

A. You probably won’t need to replace your glass containers with lids if you don’t break them. Glass containers are very resistant to wear and tear and don’t absorb any flavors or odors, so they will last a very long time and you can use them time and time again.

Will glass containers with lids keep your food fresher for a longer period of time?

A. Yes. If you buy glass containers with lids that fit tightly, then they have a much better seal than plastic food storage containers with lids. Glass containers with lids also maintain their temperature and protect food much better than plastic containers do, so you will get food with a fresher taste.

What’s the best glass container with a lid to buy?

Top glass container with a lid

Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage 3.2-Cup Food Containers

What you need to know: This set of four food storage containers from Rubbermaid is highly related and comes from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: The lids on these Rubbermaid glass containers are vented, making them microwave safe. The glass containers are also safe in an oven up to 450 degrees. The lids are clear as well, making it easy to see what’s inside.

What you should consider: Some users had trouble stacking this set and found the lids hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass container with a lid for the money

Anchor Hocking Montana Jar with Fresh-Seal Lid

What you need to know: This high-capacity glass storage container with a lid from Anchor Hocking is a great option for people who need a single jar.

What you’ll love: This wide-mouth Anchor Hocking glass container with a lid is dishwasher safe, doesn’t take on any food odors and doesn’t stain. The container is also provided in a few different sizes.

What you should consider: This glass container with a lid is not entirely bug proof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

1790 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set

What you need to know: This space-saving and safe set of glass containers with lids from 1790 is the perfect set for those looking for airtight containers.

What you’ll love: This set of glass containers with lids is free of BPA and safe for the fridge, the freezer, the microwave and the oven up to 450 degrees. The smaller containers also store inside of the larger glass containers to save space.

What you should consider: Some customers have difficulty fitting the lids to these glass storage containers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

