Best freezer container

Freezer containers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so if there’s a specific type you’re looking for, it might be worth considering to help refine your search.

Which freezer containers are best?

The best freezer containers make it easy to store food for days, weeks and sometimes even months, but what makes a freezer container great? With so many different plastic and glass freezer containers available, it can be tricky to pick a set that best suits your needs.

No matter what your needs are, this FineDine 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers Set is likely to serve them all, offering 12 glass fridge and freezer containers that are airtight and will stand the test of time.

What to know before you buy freezer containers

Use

What you plan to store in your freezer container may determine which model is best for you, though they’re generally used for foods, beverages and other frozen stored goods. The best tupperware sets, like other containers that can be used in the freezer, often include sealing lids to keep their contents fresh for even longer.

Volume

The volume of a given freezer container is a selling point for buyers, especially since most will at least have an idea of how much they’re hoping to store inside the containers. Freezer containers can range in volume from as little as 4 ounces to as much as a half-gallon, with most falling somewhere in between.

Bulk

Most freezer containers, as with most sealable plastic and glass storage containers, tend to come in packs with more than one item. This is largely because they’re affordable enough to be sold in multiples, and they’re usually cheap when purchased this way. Still, if you only need one freezer container, you can also find a variety of single-unit options that may take care of your frozen storage needs.

What to look for in quality freezer containers

Freezer-safe

Most of all, you’ll want to double-check that any container you buy can safely be stored in the freezer, otherwise you could end up with a broken container and, sometimes, a real mess. Most BPA-free plastic and glass storage containers tend to be freezer-safe, though it’s certainly worth checking on a given product’s description before you make your purchase.

Airtight

Another major benefit to freezer containers is their airtight, sealing lids, which can both help preserve foods, beverages and other frozen goods for longer, while also preventing the buildup of freezer burn. Airtight freezer containers can also be used in the refrigerator or pantry without having to worry about things going bad as quickly as things in non-airtight containers.

Space-saving

While it isn’t completely necessary, finding freezer containers that save you space in your freezer is a good way to go, since it can help you keep your freezer more organized if you plan to use multiple freezer containers with multiple things alongside each other.

How much you can expect to spend on freezer containers

Depending on how many freezer containers you’re looking to buy and other features like the size, bulk sets of BPA-free plastic freezer containers usually cost somewhere from $10-$30. Glass freezer containers are usually a bit more expensive than plastic, costing from $15 for a single glass container, or as much as $50 for a whole set.

Freezer container FAQ

What kinds of containers are freezer-safe?

A. Most BPA-free plastics and glass containers are freezer-safe, though it’s important to check the product you select for any recommendations from the manufacturer. It’s also worth noting that when freezing any liquids, you’ll want to underfill the container to give the frozen liquid plenty of room to expand — or else you’ll risk shattering a glass container or breaking a plastic one.

Are freezer containers microwaveable?

A. With any food container, it’s important to check with the specific product description to determine if a given product is microwaveable or not. In general, freezer containers that are made from borosilicate glass are typically microwaveable. While BPA-free plastics are often considered microwaveable, they also tend to warp and disintegrate with microwave use, so the practice is discouraged.

What are the best freezer containers to buy?

Top freezer container

FineDine 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers Set

What you need to know: These simple locking glass food containers are made for storing foods in the freezer and are dishwasher-safe for when you need to clean them.

What you’ll love: This bundle features 12 borosilicate glass containers with 12 lids, ranging in volume from 12 ounces to 32 ounces. Each container features a lid with four locking latches for a tight seal. This bundle also comes with lid latches in a variety of colors like blue, grey, teal and red, among others.

What you should consider: Although the containers themselves are dishwasher-safe, the lids should be washed by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top freezer container for the money

Comfy Package 24-Set of Plastic Deli Food Storage Freezer Containers

What you need to know: This 24-pack of plastic containers is a super affordable pick, featuring an easily stackable design that seals and works well for storing foods in the freezer.

What you’ll love: These plastic food storage containers are great for frozen foods, featuring BPA-free plastic and a thin, lightweight build that stores about a quart of food or beverages.

What you should consider: A few buyers preferred freezer containers that were thicker and sturdier than these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arrow Plastic Food Storage Freezer Containers with Lids

What you need to know: This bundle features six quart-sized BPA-free plastic containers that are suitable for storing and organizing a variety of frozen and refrigerated goods.

What you’ll love: This six-pack comes with green sealing lids and an easy-to-stack design that makes them an excellent freezer solution for saving space. These can be purchased in 10-packs featuring 16 ounces, or in a 22-ounce eight-pack.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t like how thin these containers were.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.