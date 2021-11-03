Best food storage container with lid

The best food storage containers with lids keep your food fresh in the refrigerator and keep dry foods from getting moist or infested with pests.

Which food storage container with lid is best?

If you spend an hour or two preparing and cooking a delicious meal, you definitely want your leftover food to stay fresh. That’s where food storage containers with lids come into play. The best food storage containers with lids will keep your food fresh in the refrigerator and keep dry foods from getting moist or infested with pests. If you’re searching for the leading food storage containers with lids available, then the Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Food Containers are excellent picks.

What to know before you buy a food storage container with lid

Types

There are several different kinds of food storage containers with lids, including plastic food storage containers, glass food storage containers, locking food storage containers and dry food storage containers.

The plastic food storage containers include snap-on lids and hold various dry and wet foods, while glass food storage containers come with plastic snap-on lids and are composed of sturdy glass. Locking food storage containers have special lids with double tabs and seals that lock at four different points around the container edge. Dry food storage containers are specifically marketed for storing dry foods.

Care and maintenance

Some food storage containers with lids have a dishwasher-safe label, but even those that claim to be dishwasher-safe don’t seal quite as well after they go through the dishwasher a few times. That’s why it’s best to simply wash your food storage containers with lids by hand to keep your containers in excellent shape.

When you are storing your empty food storage containers with lids, you should stack the smaller containers inside the larger ones to optimize the space in your cabinet or drawer. You can also stack the lids separately to maximize space.

What to look for in a quality food storage container with lid

Size

It helps to buy food storage containers with lids in various sizes to make packing meals and storing food an easier process. You can save small amounts of salad dressing in tiny food storage containers and pots of stew in large food storage containers.

Shape

Oval and round food storage containers work well for storing sauces and other foods that need to be stirred before using them. Rectangular and square food storage containers can maximize storage space, and upright containers work well for dry goods that you want to store in a cupboard or on a shelf.

Stacking

There are some food storage containers with lids that are great for stacking, because they have special ridges around the lid edge. When you put one food storage container on top of another container, it lines up fairly neatly and doesn’t topple the stack or slide around.

How much you can expect to spend on a food storage container with lid

Food storage containers with lids come in a wide range of prices, running from about 25 cents to $8 per container, depending on the material, the size and whether you’re purchasing individual containers or a full set.

The most basic food storage containers with lids cost about 25 cents to $1 per container, while midrange food storage containers with lids go for $1-$4 a container. The most high-end food storage containers with lids, made of rigid plastic and glass, cost about $4-$8 per container.

Food storage container with lid FAQ

How can you avoid staining food storage containers with lids?

A. Specific foods, like curries with turmeric, beets or tomato-heavy recipes, can easily stain plastic food storage containers with lids. You can try spraying your food storage container with a small amount of cooking spray before adding in food items that could potentially stain the container. You can also simply try using glass food storage containers for these types of foods.

Should you search for microwave-safe food storage containers with lids?

A. Even some food storage containers with a microwave-safe label will quickly degrade if they are regularly placed in the microwave. That’s why you should transfer your food to a microwaveable bowl or plate when you can. That being said, it’s best to have microwave-safe labeled food storage containers with lids on hand, just in case you need them.

What’s the best food storage container with lid to buy?

Top food storage container with lid

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Food Containers

What you need to know: These food storage containers from Rubbermaid are a customer favorite for their excellent plastic construction.

What you’ll love: These durable Rubbermaid food storage containers offer lids that have reliable, airtight latches for seals that are leak-resistant. They are also composed of BPA-free plastic that is fairly clear, so you can see the contents easily.

What you should consider: Some of these food storage containers might absorb food smells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top food storage container with lid for the money

Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers

What you need to know: These budget-friendly food storage containers from Rubbermaid come in a wide variety of sizes.

What you’ll love: These affordable Rubbermaid food storage containers are BPA-free and snap together for more simple storage. The set features 21 different containers in various sizes with lids that tightly close to keep your food fresh.

What you should consider: These food storage containers can easily warp in your microwave.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Popit Food Plastic Container Set

What you need to know: This food plastic container set from Popit is a stellar choice for people searching for leak-free storage.

What you’ll love: This solid and simple Popit food storage container set comes with a unique locking design that enables a completely leak-proof closure. It’s also BPA-free and convenient to take with you to school or work.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the four-sided locking mechanisms on this food storage container set are hard to close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

