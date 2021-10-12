Best dry food storage container

Dry food storage containers allow you to safely store bulk pantry staples for a long period of time.

Which dry food storage container is best?

Dry food storage containers are a great way to keep your pantry organized, neat and tidy. Using airtight dry food storage containers allows you to buy ingredients in bulk and store them for long periods with no loss of freshness. This is great for people who like to plan ahead or who don’t have time to shop on a weekly basis.

For sturdy containers that are easy to use and provide an airtight seal, the OXO Good Grips Pop 10-Piece Food Storage Containers are the best choice.

What to know before you buy a dry food storage container

Capacity

Start by determining what you will be storing in your dry food storage containers. If all you need is a few 2-cup containers to keep the occasional bag of beans fresh, your pantry will look much different from that of someone who routinely buys large bags of rice and other dry goods in bulk.

Consider large bins for sacks of flour and other grains that can be scooped right out in the pantry, and smaller, more portable dry food storage containers for things like salt, nuts and dried fruit.

Shape

Do you need to store spaghetti? You’ll want a tall, narrow container. Are you a baker who uses sugar and flour? A deep container with a wide opening might be best for you. Choose the shape that fits what you’re storing and how you’ll use it.

Number of containers

The number of containers you buy for dry food storage is largely determined by what you’ll be storing. Once you determine the capacity and the shape of the containers, you can decide how many of each container you need.

What to look for in a quality dry food storage container

Airtight lids

The key to keeping dry food fresh for long periods of time is an airtight lid. Some lids use locking clips to keep the air out, while others have push-top vacuum seals. No matter which you choose, make sure the lid is fastened tightly after each use.

Clear containers

No one wants to spend valuable time in the pantry, opening each dry food storage container to see what’s inside. Look for clear containers for easy viewing.

Labels

Labels are especially important if you choose a dry food storage container that is not clear. Look for dry food storage container sets that come with reusable labels.

Stackable containers

In pantries where real estate is at a premium, stackable containers are a great space saver. These containers have rims around the lids and ridges on the base. The base ridges lock into the lids, allowing the containers to stack securely.

How much you can expect to spend on dry food storage containers

Dry food storage container prices can vary depending on the number of containers in the set and the quality of those containers. Expect to spend between $25 and $110 for your dry food storage containers.

Dry food storage container FAQ

Can you get food storage containers in other materials?

A. Food storage containers are available in plastic, glass or metal. Glass containers are see-through like plastic, but they run the risk of breaking if they are dropped. Metal containers won’t break, but unless they are clearly labeled you have to open each container to see what’s inside. BPA-free plastic is safe and virtually indestructible, and you can easily see what’s inside.

How do you know which size dry food storage containers you need?

A. Dry food storage containers come in both cup and liter size measurements. It’s important to get the right size container for what you’re storing. If the container is mostly empty, more air is trapped inside and can lead to food spoiling. An airtight lid can help with this, but try to find containers that fit the amount of food you’re likely to store.

When do you replace your dry food storage containers?

A. Because they are only contacting dry food, high-quality dry food storage containers can last for years.

Consider replacing your dry food storage containers if you notice cracks or scratching in the plastic, dry or cracked seals around the lids or broken lids.

To extend the life of your containers, hand wash your containers and allow them to dry completely before refilling. Although many are dishwasher safe, running the lids through the dishwasher too many times can cause the seal on the lid to deteriorate faster.

What ARE the best dry food storage containerS to buy?

Top dry food storage container

OXO Good Grips POP 10-Piece Food Storage Containers

What you need to know: A trusted name in kitchen tools brings you versatile, durable food storage containers.

What you’ll love: This stackable set is made of BPA-free plastic and features lids that easily pop on and off for an airtight seal. The containers have a fill line for optimum freshness and are top-rack dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This set is pricey, and it does not come with labels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top dry food storage container for the money

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, set of 15

What you need to know: Start your pantry storage system with these stackable containers.

What you’ll love: This set of 15 comes with four sizes that fit everything from rice to spaghetti noodles. Made of BPA-free plastic, this is dishwasher safe and has airtight lids to keep food fresh. It also comes with 24 reusable labels.

What you should consider: Some users struggled with getting the lids to seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wildone Airtight Food Storage Containers

What you need to know: This set is a good start to getting your pantry organized.

What you’ll love: This set of 23 comes with reusable chalkboard labels and a pen. Made from BPA-free plastic, they feature airtight lids and multiple sizes for all of your dry goods.

What you should consider: Some users report that their large sizes were missing from their set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

