Bread boxes work best when placed in areas of your kitchen that have little to no sunlight or changes in temperature.

Which bread box is best?

Whether your bread is homemade or store-bought, it can still go bad if you don’t eat it fast enough. Considering loaves of bread are usually fairly large, this can be a considerable problem, especially in one-person households. Thankfully, bread boxes are available to not only keep your bread fresh for a longer period of time but also add a little touch of design to your kitchen.

The best bread box is the Brabantia Roll-Top Bread Box, which is big enough to hold two or more loaves at once, and the lid magnetically seals for maximum freshness.

What to know before you buy a bread box

How a bread box works

Bread boxes help to control the humidity which surrounds your bread by allowing proper air circulation, far better than the plastic which store-bought loaves come in. This helps to slow both the chances of mold growth and the onset of staleness. You’ll want to make sure the bread box has an airtight seal in order to reap its maximum benefits.

Materials

Bread boxes can be made from many types of materials, but the most common are wood, plastic, stainless steel, enameled metal and ceramic.

Wood: Wood is a popular material thanks to its rustic aesthetics. They are usually large enough for two or more loaves.

Plastic: Plastic usually has the benefit of being translucent, allowing you to check the status of your loaves without opening the box. They are also light and easy to clean.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel is a highly durable and elegant material. If you don’t like smudges and fingerprints make sure your prospective bread box is resistant to them.

Enameled metal: Enameled metal makes for a more traditional, farmhouse-style bread box. These are easy to clean but have a tendency to chip.

Ceramic: Ceramic is one of the most aesthetically pleasing options, but they are easily the least durable material.

What to look for in a quality bread box

Size

While you might think storage capacity is the most important aspect of size, it’s actually better to consider your counter space. Even a smaller bread box can eat up a lot of space, so try to look for an option that fits in best with the available space you have.

Expandability

Certain, harder-to-find bread boxes are constructed almost like an accordion, able to be pulled apart or pushed together to adjust to the size of the bread you currently need to store. These options can be a lifesaver for smaller kitchens.

Mountability

If you really need to save some counter space, you can also shop for mountable bread boxes. These can be attached to the undersides of cabinets or directly to a wall.

How much you can expect to spend on a bread box

Bread boxes can be very affordable purchases, but they can quickly become very expensive. Most of them will only cost between $25-$40, though, should you want bigger boxes, that price might start to stretch closer to $50 or more. Designer bread boxes can be even more, as they can frequently cost more than $75.

Bread box FAQ

How long will bread stay fresh in a bread box?

A. Bread will typically stay fresh inside a bread box for about a week, but it will be the freshest during the first half of that week. The bread box itself can add or subtract a few days from the freshness. Other factors also play into this, like if the bread was homemade or store-bought and the general environment of your kitchen.

Can I just put my bread in the refrigerator?

A. You can, but doing so can result in a fairly significant con in addition to a small pro. The downside of storing in the refrigerator is the speeding up of the retrogradation process, meaning it will become less fluffy and moist much faster. The upside is that it does slow down the growth of mold. Keep these facts in mind when making a decision.

Can I safely eat moldy bread?

A. The short answer is no. The specific mold on your bread may be dangerous to your health, and simply tearing away the mold doesn’t guarantee that all traces of it are gone. For your safety, always trash moldy bread.

What are the best bread boxes to buy?

Top bread box

Brabantia Roll-Top Bread Box

What you need to know: This bread box is a perfect combination of fashion and function.

What you’ll love: It’s big enough to hold two loaves or more, and the lid is magnetically sealed for maximum freshness.

What you should consider: It’s a bit costly for a bread box and a little lightweight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

Top bread box for the money

RoyalHouse Bamboo Roll Top Bread Box

What you need to know: This is an excellent, eco-friendly bread box packed with natural resistances to odors, stains, heat and bacteria.

What you’ll love: This bread box has a lovely design that fits in with any kitchen, plus a spacious, two loaf capacity rounds out this selection’s features.

What you should consider: Some have said that certain pieces don’t fit perfectly, which can upset the aesthetics of the bread box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laura’s Green Kitchen Double Layer Bread Box

What you need to know: This extra-large bread box can hold several loaves and any other baked goods you might have.

What you’ll love: Air vents limit airflow to only what’s needed for maximum freshness, and the two-floor design maximizes counter space.

What you should consider: The magnetic lock can be a little difficult to get to latch the doors closed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

