The men’s grooming product deals live right now on Amazon

If you suffer from chronic ingrown hair that is a result of grooming, make sure you wash with warm water before shaving, shave in the direction of your hair growth and do not pull your skin taut while shaving. Do not forget to rinse and apply lotion after you shave as well.

Why is grooming important?

Grooming not only plays a role in bolstering confidence and maintaining high self-esteem, but it is an essential part of men’s daily hygiene practices. Because soaps remove natural oils that protect your body, skincare and hair care routines can be just as important as washing when it comes to bolstering your body’s natural defenses against infections.

According to FOX40, different stages of men’s life require different grooming products and practices. In your 20s, you want to start protecting your skin; in your 30s, it’s all about maintaining facial hair; once you hit your forties, you’ll need to start thinking about how you want to handle that silver.

Now is an ideal time to start focusing on your self-care because Amazon is offering a sale on an expansive array of men’s grooming products. During this sales event, you can find deep discounts on items that you use every day. The only catch is the sale ends Friday, October 15. If you want to take advantage of the savings, you have to act now.

The importance of grooming

First impressions are lasting and good grooming habits are the key to making good first impressions. Presenting your best self helps ensure you will be respected in social situations. A well-groomed male not only exudes an aura of masculinity, power and maturity, but he is healthier and often more confident as well. In short, grooming is essential to helping you live your best life.

Five simple grooming tips for men

Trim

Trimming isn’t just for your beard. You should trim your nose, your ears, your eyebrows, your neck and wherever unwanted stray hairs pop up. Be careful not to overdo the ears and the nose, however, because the hair there serves the important purpose of protecting you from dust, pollen and allergens. When trimming the ears and nose, just remove the visible, protruding hairs.

Style is important

When tidying up your beard, remember there is more to grooming than simply trimming. Use a beard trimmer that has the ability to detail so you can add weight and contour to your beard, not just shape it.

Change your razor frequently

The duller your razor is, the more it will tug and tear instead of cut cleanly. When this happens, you increase your chance of infection, irritation and developing a rash. In general, a razor should be replaced after every 5-7 shaves.

Washing isn’t enough

While it is important to wash your face every day, that’s not enough to keep you looking and feeling your best. Male skin, which is thicker than female skin, begins to look dull and rough as dead skin cells accumulate. These cells can also clog pores. Luckily, the solution is simple: use a gentle face scrub once each week.

Moisturize

To stay healthy and flexible, your skin needs to be moisturized. As we age, the oil glands that do this naturally create fewer and fewer oils, leaving your skin looking leathery. Additionally, dry skin may itch, crack, flake or peel. To prevent this, it is important to add moisturizer to your daily grooming routine.

Top men’s grooming product deals currently on Amazon

While there are other parts of the male body that require regular grooming, the products curated for Amazon’s Men’s Grooming Sale mainly focus on three primary areas: hair care, skincare and battling body odor.

Hair care products

Philips Norelco Men’s Grooming Kit

This all-in-one grooming kit comes with 29 pieces and a premium travel bag. The device allows you to groom, style and trim face, head and body hair.

Remington Cordless Vacuum Haircut Kit

The titanium-coated blades in this 18-piece kit provide a high-quality haircut experience. The lithium battery offers 60 minutes of runtime and the built-in vacuum makes cleanup effortless.

Remington Shortcut Pro

If you are looking for a handy device that quickly cuts your hair, this compact clipper has nine comb lengths (from 1/16-5/8 inches) to give you the exact look you desire. The extra-wide curved blade provides maximum coverage and is washable for easy cleaning.

American Crew Forming Cream

For men who are looking for an easy-to-use, water-based styling cream that makes their hair look thicker. This product provides medium hold, pliability and medium shine.

BIC Flex 5 Titanium Men’s Disposable Razor

Purchasing disposable razors can get expensive. This set includes one razor handle and 10 five-blade cartridges. It is currently on sale for 26% off.

Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Razor Starter Set

If you’ve ever wanted to try a subscription service, Dollar Shave Club is currently offering a discount of 15% on a starter set. The kit includes a diamond-patterned grip handle, four six-blade razor cartridges and one tube of shaving cream.

American Crew Matte Clay

Matte clay provides a long-lasting, workable hold that helps you easily create a wide range of hairstyles. It builds texture, washes out easily and doesn’t leave your hair feeling greasy.

Skin care products

PMD Clean Body Smart Body Cleansing Device

This product is for individuals who crave self-pampering. At 7,000 vibrations per minute, this device can break down dirt and oil from within pores. The wand comes with three different heads that allow you to clean, exfoliate or massage.

The Art of Shaving After-Shave Balm

The Art of Shaving After-Shave Balm is used to replenish moisture and soothe dry skin after shaving. This offering is formulated with red algae gel, shea butter, jojoba oil and more for an exceptional experience.

DOVE MEN + CARE Body and Face Wash

If you want to feel fresh, this body and face wash will leave your skin tingling with its cooling menthol. Besides cleaning and moisturizing, this product is also effective against germs.

The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Beard Oil

Before shaving, it is important to treat your beard with a quality beard oil to soften the hair for a better shaving experience. This formula is designed to allow smooth, irritation-free shaving on even the toughest beards.

AXE Men’s Body Wash

This popular body wash not only cleans and moisturizes your skin, but it can also help wash away odor as well. The bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic while the body wash is formulated using 100% plant-based moisturizers — no parabens.

Deodorants and antiperspirants

Method Men Aluminum-Free Deodorant

This six-pack of Method Men deodorant sticks is formulated with plant and mineral-based odor fighters. The fragrance is inspired by the outdoors and the formula is free of aluminum, phthalates and parabens.

DOVE MEN + CARE Deodorant Stick for Men

The non-irritating formula in this deodorant is infused with plant-based moisturizers to protect your underarms from discomfort. It is designed to last for up to 48 hours.

Gillette Clear + Scent Boost Antiperspirant

Gillette’s antiperspirant goes on clear and stays clear. It features a fade-resistant scent to provide up to two days of sweat and odor protection.

