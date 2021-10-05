The best Acne Therapeutic System

Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States. According to the Academy of Dermatology, 40%-50% of adults suffer from mild to moderate acne, while nearly 100% of teenagers are affected by acne during puberty.

Which acne therapeutic systems are best?

Acne isn’t a problem only for teenagers. Many adults suffer from occasional breakouts and can benefit greatly from an acne therapeutic system. What’s great about these systems is that they contain multiple products that all work together to help reduce blemishes and heal your skin.

There are a lot of different factors to consider when determining how to treat acne, so not every product might work well for you. A top pick for many, however, is Kate Somerville Breakout Fighters.

What to know before you buy an acne therapeutic system

Before you do any shopping, you will want to determine what type of acne you’re suffering from, so you can purchase the right therapeutic system. Most often, you will have one of two types of acne.

Non inflammatory acne

This includes blackheads, whiteheads and any type of acne that doesn’t involve swelling. This is the type of acne that can be treated with over-the-counter products.

Inflammatory acne

Papules, pustules, nodules, cysts and red and swollen blemishes fit into this category. This type of acne is a result of clogged pores and possible bacterial infections, so it can be painful. Some over-the-counter treatments may be effective but a prescription is often required.

What to look for in acne therapeutic system

Quantity

Each acne therapeutic system will come with a variety of products. These usually include an all-over-the-face product and one that helps with spot treatments for specific breakouts. Some systems will include a full skincare routine with toner and cleansers. Top-of-line deluxe kits can also come with additional products that support healthy skin and combat acne, such as face masks, exfoliators and sunscreen.

Fragrance

When it comes to acne skincare systems, you have a choice between scented and unscented. The products in scented systems have a more pleasant smell, while the unscented products tend to have a chemical smell. Some fragrances can trigger additional breakouts and irritate your skin, so your level of skin sensitivity should be a factor when purchasing an acne skincare system.

Trial Period

In order to successfully treat acne, it may be necessary to try more than one system of products to see what works best for your skin and type of acne. There are many brands that offer a money-back guarantee if a certain system does not work for you. You should do your due diligence to see what type of trial periods are offered for products before you purchase, as they can range from 30-60 days.

How much you can expect to spend on an acne therapeutic system?

The cost of acne therapeutic systems often depends on the number of products, the quantity of the product, active ingredients and the quality of the formula. Budget-friendly options range between $10-$30, while mid-range systems with three or more products with more than one active ingredient can range between $30-$70. Top-of-the-line, luxury acne systems that have numerous products with multiple active ingredients can cost you over $100.

Acne therapeutic system set FAQ

Who can benefit from acne therapeutic systems?

A. Anyone suffering from acne. Some systems are optimal for teenagers struggling with hormonal acne, while others can help adults dealing with breakouts. These systems can work for both men and women as well.

How long will it take for my acne therapeutic system to work?

A. Once you find the acne system that best works for your skin, it could take two to three months to see your desired results. Patience is necessary.

This is my first time buying an acne therapeutic system. Where do I start?

A. If it’s your first time using acre products, you should start with low-strength formulas and work your way up to products with more active ingredients, so you won’t suffer skin irritation, dryness or additional breakouts.

What’s the best acne therapeutic system to buy?

Top acne therapeutic system

Kate Somerville Breakout Fighters

What you need to know: Never worry about your skin when you travel ever again with this set of top-selling products that eliminate acne and keep your skin healthy and fresh.

What you’ll love: This set is perfect for all skin types and includes two types of acne treatments, a foam cleanser and an oil-free moisturizer for full skincare treatment. These products will prevent blemishes, reduce oiliness, clear pores and soothe your skin.

What you should consider: This is a travel-size kit and contains a limited amount of product in each container.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top acne therapeutic system for the money

Proactiv Solution 3-Step Acne Treatment System

What you need to know: Proactiv is a household name in reliable skincare, and this system is available at a budget-conscious price.

What you’ll love: This is an easy-to-use three-step system that can prevent and stop active breakouts. This system includes a cleanser, toner and reparative treatments with active ingredients to kill bacteria and hyaluronic acid. They will soothe skin and keep it moist and dewy.

What you should consider: This product does contain dyes and fragrances that could irritate those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Kit

What you need to know: This luxury three-piece system prevents acne with mild medicated solutions.

What you’ll love: This set comes with acne cleansing foam and clinical clearing gel to clear dirt and excess oils, while fighting blemishes upon application. The dramatically different moisturizing gel is then used to soften skin and keep it glowing.

What you should consider: Be sure to look at the quantity of the product before purchasing because some clients wish the kit contained more.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

