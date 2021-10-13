If your teen has acne, consider these 6 awesome treatments

More than 40% of teenagers will have acne or acne scars by their mid-teens.

Which treatment for teen acne is best?

Many teens struggle with acne, due to the increased production and presence of hormones. Regardless of gender, hormones, environmental factors and stress can cause the skin to break out. The first step for any teen looking to get rid of acne should be a trip to the dermatologist to find out exactly what is causing the skin to flare. Your dermatologist may be able to recommend products that work specifically for you.

After speaking with your doctor, consider purchasing a multi-step skin treatment that is made with all natural ingredients and a gentle formula to say goodbye to those stubborn blackheads and regain confidence.

What to know before you buy an acne treatment

Multi-product system

To ensure healthy skin for years to come, consider adapting a skincare routine at a young age. A skincare routine is the use of products to cleanse and moisturize the skin in the morning and at night. A general skincare routine will include a cleanser, a serum and a moisturizer. The less products that are used, the better. Using the same products over and over again will allow the skin to adapt to the ingredients. The best skin care treatments for acne will also serve as a skin routine and likely be used for a long time after the acne has gone away.

Ingredients

Those looking for awesome acne treatments should consider products that serve every purpose. The cleanser should contain gentle unscented agents that work to cleanse the skin while exfoliating. A buildup of dead skin could cause more acne. Cleansers with Salicylic Acid work directly to combat acne and acne scars.

For your morning skin routine and treatment, make sure the product contains vitamin C. This antioxidant will brighten the skin and protect it from environmental stressors while treating rough skin patches. A nighttime regimen should feature azelaic acid or a retinoid. Retinoids are often too strong and drying for those with acne. Azelaic acid works similarly to renoids to repair the skin overnight and remove acne scarring while soothing irritation. Moisturizers should contain humectants and emollients to draw hydration to the skin. This includes hyaluronic acid, collagen and oils such as jojoba and argan.

As a general rule of thumb when choosing a skin treatment, consider products that are unscented, hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested to avoid more breakouts and irritation. Though essential oils are natural, they can still irritate sensitive skin. For more information, take a look at the full acne mask, acne patch and acne cleansers buying guides from BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on acne treatment

Acne treatments will cost anywhere from $25-$250 depending on the size of the products, the ingredients and the brand. An acne treatment that is less popular and contains less skin perfecting ingredients will cost anywhere from $25-$40 while a treatment that is clinically proven to improve acne and features the best ingredients will be priced around $50-$250.

Tips for buying acne treatments

When buying an acne treatment, check the ingredients first. Introduce any new products to your dermatologist to see if the ingredients might work for you.

Pay attention to your skin type when purchasing acne treatments. Some treatments are made specifically for oily skin and could dry out other skin types.

Apply these products onto a clean face. Allow the face to remain slightly damp when applying these products for better absorption.

Products that are plant based are more likely to contain natural ingredients for sensitive skin.

Gently exfoliate the face in the morning to remove dead skin and allow your products to absorb.

Don’t put too many products on before letting them soak in.

Acne treatments FAQ

When should I see a dermatologist?

A. Teens with acne should see a dermatologist if the acne is painful or if it is making them insecure. If you experience frequent breakouts, go to the dermatologist to discuss the best products for your condition.

How important is a skin routine?

A. Following a skin routine is extremely important. Forgetting to cleanse and moisturize your face can result in the buildup of dead skin, dirt and oil. If there is a break in the routine or the routine is all over the place, your skin will likely have a reaction. Not having a good skin routine could result in acne. A skin routine can work to keep hormonal acne under control.

Best acne treatments under $50

Paula’s Choice Clear Extra Strength Acne Kit

This three step skin care system works quickly to combat and control persistent acne, breakouts, blemishes and blackheads without drying out the skin. It unclogs and minimizes the look of pores while improving signs of sensitivity. Salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide work to combat cystic acne. These products work together to provide skin-perfecting, pore-clearing and hydrating benefits.

Available at Amazon

bioClarity Clear Skin 3 Step Routine For Acne And Breakouts

This three step routine is clinically proven to clear acne and breakouts with gentle acne fighting ingredients. The dermatologist tested plant based formula is used to reduce irritation and redness associated with breakouts. It is gentle on sensitive skin and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Available at Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Murad 30 Day Invisiscar Kit

This kit works to clear the look of blemishes and targets new breakouts from forming. It contains SPF and delivers shine while visibly diminishing the look of pores. The Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment included in the kit features a maximum-strength formula that visibly reduces blemish size and redness and gets rid of scarring. The Salicylic Acid helps exfoliate and balance skin.

Available at Murad, Sephora and Amazon

Proactiv Solution 3-Step Acne Treatment System Starter Kit

This three step treatment is specially formulated with products that work together to treat and prevent breakouts for most skin types, especially oily and combination skin. The benzoyl peroxide kills acne-causing bacteria and works hard alongside glycolic acid, an exfoliating alpha hydroxy acid, to keep pores clear and skin breakout free.

Available at Ulta Beauty, Proactiv and Amazon

Best acne treatments under $200

Tula Level 3 Acne Clearing Routine

This acne clearing routine combines powerful probiotic extracts and skin superfoods for healthy, balanced and glowing skin. Tula products are made without parabens and sulfates and are clinically proven to combat acne and soothe skin. The lightweight moisturizer contains 2% salicylic acid treats and prevents mild to severe breakouts, while the azelaic acid brightens marks left by past blemishes. It is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and formulated without alcohol.

Available at Amazon

Youth to the People Your Youth Regimen Kit

This acne treatment is made up of five essentials that work together to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, brighten and hydrate without clogging pores. The sustainable micro-exfoliants gently smooth texture and sweep away buildup while superfood extracts and hyaluronic acid nourish. This kit features an Am and PM skin routine.

Available at: Youth to the People

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.