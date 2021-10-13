Best toner for dry skin

The top layer of the skin is 15% water. If it dips below 10%, the skin starts to become dry and flaky.

Which toners for dry skin are best?

Many people of all ages struggle with acne scars. Even if your skin is clear and healthy, there can be blemishes left behind from past breakouts that alter the complexion. This is extremely true for those with dry skin. If your skin is dry and rough, the redness and scarring will be more apparent.

Finding a toner that will hydrate your face and get rid of acne scars is one solution to your problems. When searching for toners for dry skin, consider looking into the ingredients and finding unscented products that contain humectants and emollients.

What to know before you buy toner for dry skin

Humectants and emollients

Humectants and emollients are agents that draw water and moisture to the skin. Those who have dry skin will want to consider products with these ingredients because they will improve the texture of skin and allow products to absorb more effectively. Popular humectants include glycerin, urea, collagen and hyaluronic acid. When paired with common emollients such as castor oil, jojoba oil and argan oil, the duo work to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. If you have extremely dry skin, look for a toner that contains lactic acid, as this will work to draw in moisture.

Ingredients

After you are aware of your skin type and the best formulas for your skin, make sure to check the ingredients. Those with dry skin will not only want to purchase products with hydrating agents, but also those that soothe the skin. Watermelon seed oil and aloe vera are two popular soothing agents in toners for dry skin. Amino acids also serve to soothe any redness and irritation. If you have dry skin, avoid toners that contain alcohol, as they will continue to further dry out the skin and strip it of natural oils.

Unscented

Though the idea of multiple essential oils in products sounds helpful and refreshing, this is not always the case. Certain essential oils will further dry out the skin. For example, clary sage, rosemary and frankincense will halt oil production and dry out the skin. If your skin is already dry and irritated, consider opting for a toner that is unscented or contains a very minimal concentration of these oils.

How much you can expect to spend on toner for dry skin

Toners for dry skin will cost anywhere from $6-$40 depending on the size of the bottle, the ingredients and the brand. A witch hazel that does not contain any other skin perfecting benefits will cost anywhere from $5-$15 while a toner from a popular brand with vitamins and other skin soothing nutrients will cost around $25-$40.

Tips for buying toner for dry skin

Toner should be used as the second step in your skincare routine. First, cleanse the face and then apply the toner before the serums and moisturizers. Some toners allow for toner to be the last step before you put on makeup. Check the product description for specific instructions.

Let your toner dry before moving onto the next step in your makeup routine.

Apply your toner to your neck and chest if those areas are also experiencing irritation.

Toner for dry skin FAQ

Are toner and astringent the same thing?

A. An astringent is a toner that absorbs excess oil. This is not a great choice for those who have dry skin because not a lot of oil is being produced. Toner also works to moisturize the skin and contains little to no alcohol, while an astringent contains alcohol and can strip the skin of moisture.

Do I need to use facial toner everyday?

A. Use facial toner every other day instead of everyday. The purpose of a toner is to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin. If your skin is dry, you will see the same effects if you do not use the product everyday and there will be less of a chance of irritation.

Best toners for dry skin under $10

Dickensons Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner With Rosewater

This gentle cleanser hydrates the skin with rosewater, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It has 98% all-natural witch hazel and moisturizes the skin while refining pores. It is dermatologist recommended and contains no parabens, dyes, sulfates or gluten.

Available at Amazon

Best toner for dry skin under $20

Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Calming Toner

This toner hydrates dry flaky skin and helps revitalize and moisturize. It works to fight the signs of aging and calms redness while infusing skin with antioxidants to minimize the effects of free-radical damage and environmental stress.

Available at Amazon

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Toner

This facial toner gently removes residue on the skin without stripping it of nutrients. It helps refine the skin’s texture while hydrating. It is alcohol free and safe for use on dry skin. This formula is pH balanced and good for all skin types.

Available at Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Versed Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution

This product is a powerful brightening treatment for uneven skin tone, dark spots and those lingering post-breakout marks. This exfoliating toner features a four-acid complex with natural skin-brighteners that also hydrate dry skin. It is gentle and offers visible tone and texture results.

Available at Revolve

Best toner for dry skin under $50

Tula Antioxidant Water Purifying Toner Face Mist

This product works to purify and tone over and under makeup. It provides protection against the damaging effects of pollution and bluelight with antioxidants and contains multiple ingredients that soothe and hydrate the skin.

Available at Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Skin Cuticals LHA Exfoliating Toner

SkinCeuticals LHA Exfoliating Toner is an exfoliating toner that acts as the second step in your cleansing routine. This convenient spray toner uses lipo hydroxy acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid to help gently exfoliate skin and improve tone and texture. The ingredients work synergistically to unclog pores, remove dead skin cells and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Available at Lovelyskin

