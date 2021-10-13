Which natural exfoliants are best?

A natural exfoliant that is free of toxic chemicals will work to gently lift away impurities and dead skin cells without drying or irritating the skin. A good exfoliating agent will be the difference between dull, rough-looking skin and smooth, vibrant-looking skin. In pursuit of the best natural exfoliant consider your skin type, the ingredients and the brand.

What to know before you buy natural exfoliant

Skin type

Your skin type will affect the type of natural exfoliant that you purchase. If you have dry and sensitive skin, avoid using exfoliant every day so as to not dry out the skin. An all-natural gentle exfoliant will be able to remove dead skin cells without drying out or irritating the skin. If you have naturally oily skin, you can likely use an exfoliating product more often. Those with sensitive skin should only opt for natural products without any drying agents or toxic chemicals to avoid the possibility of irritation.

Ingredients

A quality natural exfoliant will be free of toxic chemicals that could harm the skin. When purchasing a natural exfoliant, consider buying one that is organic and does not contain any parabens, sulfates or drying ingredients. Products that contain natural humectant and emollient properties, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, are important to look out for because they draw moisture to the skin.

Parabens have been known to increase the risk of cancer when used in products. When a numerous amount of parabens are contained in an exfoliant, this can cause irritation to all skin types. These ingredients work to dry out the skin overtime and harm the skin’s natural barrier.

Sulfates can irritate the skin and lungs. Similarly to parabens, sulfates can cause the skin to dry out, and it will remove the essential oils that aid in skin health. These products are necessary in skin exfoliators.

Brand

When purchasing a natural exfoliant, first check to see if the brand is rated highly and the reviews are good. Sometimes the most popularly known brands do not have as good of reviews as others. In pursuit of a natural exfoliant, the brand is important because for it to be natural the brand has to use natural products. This title can be found in the product description or on the container itself. A brand that is natural and organic is more likely to package their products in eco-friendly material and only use ingredients that are naturally occurring. You can read about the brand’s mission on their website for a better idea of the integrity that goes into the product that you plan to purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on natural exfoliant

Natural exfoliants will cost anywhere from $15-$80, depending on the size of the product, the ingredients and the brand. An exfoliant that is popular among the beauty community and uses the best ingredients to remove dead skin cells will be priced around $40-$80.

Tips for applying a natural exfoliant

To exfoliate the skin, start by applying the product and rubbing around with your fingers in a gentle circular motion. If you are exfoliating your face, rub upwards to increase circulation. If your hands are not effective enough to exfoliate the body, consider purchasing an exfoliating mitt to get the job done. After exfoliating, cleanse the skin with soap, serums and moisturizer. Now that you have scrubbed away the dead skin, these follow-up products should absorb better into the skin. It is recommended to apply an exfoliant in the morning. Users should not exfoliate the under-eye area as the skin is too sensitive for this action.

Natural exfoliant FAQ

What ingredients help to naturally exfoliate my skin?

A. The natural products that you use on your face and body will be different. To exfoliate the body, common products such as coffee, sea salt, baking soda and cinnamon can be used to remove dead skin. Ingredients such as BHA, AHA and Systolic Acid will be used most commonly to exfoliate the skin in facial exfoliants.

Do I need to use exfoliant every day?

A. To find out how often you should be using your exfoliant, check the product description. Each product will feature a different application process due to different ingredients. If the ingredients are very strong, you may not need to exfoliate everyday, while gentle exfoliators may require constant use.

Best natural exfoliants under $20

Versed Doctors Visit Instant Resurfacing Fask Mask

This resurfacing mask works in less than three minutes to renew and rejuvenate dull, tired complexions. The ingredients work to exfoliate dull and rough skin to deliver visible improvements in clarity and radiance instantly. With AHA, BHA and enzymes users can expect even texture, fine lines softened, pores minimized and dark spots brightened.

Available at Revolve

Cocokind Organic Sea Moss Exfoliator

This natural exfoliator works to polish skin while delivering significant nutritional value. The sea moss finely exfoliates and nourishes skin to bring about radiance. This product is USDA certified organic and is Climate Pledge Friendly.

Available at Amazon

Best natural exfoliants under $50

Aavrani Glow Activating Exfoliator

This activating exfoliator contains anti-inflammatory ingredients including neem, turmeric, jojoba and raw honey. The organic turmeric turbo charges connective tissue formation, promotes healthy circulation and rejuvenates dull and dry skin for a healthy complexion. Neem reduces fine lines, wrinkles and acne and helps protect against environmental damage and free-radicals. This product is stain-free, safe for all skin types and users will see results in as little as 21 days.

Available at Amazon

Skinceuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub

This micro-exfoliating scrub features a powerful concentration combined with hydrated silica, glycerin and aloe extract to purify pores and promote a healthy skin barrier. It is gentle enough for daily use and provides a mild and even exfoliation to improve texture while softening and hydrating the skin. It is free of parabens, sulfates, alcohols and dyes and is suitable for all skin types.

Available at Amazon, Skinstore

Best natural exfoliants under $60

Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial

This dual-action exfoliating facial breaks down dead skin cells with active enzymes, papaya, and pineapple, while sustainable ingredients such as bamboo and diatomaceous earth smooth the skin texture. This product contains energizing ingredients such as caffeinated extracts, yerba mate and guayusa. It should only remain on the skin for 2 minutes.

Available at Youth to the People, Sephora, Amazon

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

This sea salt exfoliant isan effective natural exfoliator that cleanses, removes impurities and restores balance to the skin. The grains stimulate circulation to support niteience with non abrasive exfoliation. This cleansing scrub works best to sooth and exfoliate the scalp to get rid of itching. Users will see results in just 24 hours.

Available at Skinstore, Sephora

