Drying out your pores helps treat acne, but adding moisture back into your skin is essential in preventing breakouts and achieving healthy and clear skin.

What is the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin?

Since drying out stubborn pimples is an effective acne treatment, applying moisturizer to acne may seem like it would cause more harm than good. However, even if you are prone to oversized pores and acne, hydration is not the enemy. You should always follow up with a good moisturizer and sunscreen after applying an acne product to keep skin healthy, clear, and protected.

Before applying acne medication and moisturizer, remember to thoroughly cleanse your skin with an acne cleanser to get the best results from your skincare products. Cleansing will help prep the skin for maximum absorption by clearing out clogged pores and washing away flaky skin.

What to know before you buy a moisturizer for acne

When selecting a moisturizer for acne, choose one that is oil-free and lightweight so it doesn’t clog your pores and cause more breakouts. Use a moisturizer that is made for acne-prone skin and contains acne-fighting medications, as well as nourishing ingredients to help replenish hydration. With so many options on the market, finding a combination that works for your skin can be a challenge. Overall, you want to find a lightweight moisturizer that will not clog pores.

Best moisturizers for acne

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-free Gel Cream

This oil-free gel cream is made for normal to oily skin, but is also an excellent option for combination skin, which tends to dry out. Its creamy texture is moisturizing yet lightweight, and will help control facial shine (due to excess oil) while still supplying a good amount of hydration. You will love how the cooling effect leaves your skin feeling refreshed and balanced.

Sold by Sephora

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer

This affordable acne moisturizer includes salicylic acid, which is an effective acne medication. It will moisturize your acne-prone skin while also working to clear breakouts. This moisturizer has a light grapefruit scent, so keep that in mind if you are sensitive to fragrances. The lotion is lightweight, so you will not have to worry about feeling greasy after applying.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Differin 4 fl. oz. Oil Control Moisturizer with SPF 30

Sunscreen is important to skin health, but many sunscreens tend to leave your skin feeling greasy after applying. With this oil control moisturizer, you won’t have to worry about the texture being too heavy, making it perfect for oily skin. This moisturizer will save you a step in your skin care routine since it includes an SPF of 30. Differin’s Micropearl technology helps absorb oil, leaving behind a matte finish. It will protect your skin from the sun and soothe the drying effects of acne treatments.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer

Perfect for dry skin, this moisturizer will boost radiance and glow without clogging pores. The watermelon extract contains essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory ingredients that will help to reduce redness and irritation. It feels cool on contact and will instantly absorb into skin, making it great for wearing under makeup.

Sold by Sephora

Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

While this Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer is on the more expensive side, the customer reviews justify the price. It is a cream-to-water moisturizer that is not greasy, has an SPF of 45 and is water-resistant. The hyaluronic acid will leave your skin feeling soft, and the water element will contribute to hydration without clogging pores.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Effaclar Mat Oil-Free Mattifying Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay creates products that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. Their oil-free moisturizer is a great option for oily skin, and its mattifying formula is safe to use daily. The Effaclar moisturizer effectively hydrates and reduces shine, leaving behind a matte finish that works well under makeup.

Sold by Amazon

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Fragrance-Free Daily Facial Moisturizer

If your acne-prone skin tends to cause inflammation and stubborn pimples, this calming facial moisturizer with SPF will help to soothe and protect irritated skin. This sensitive skin moisturizer will calm and strengthen your skin with nourishing oats. The formula is lightweight and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for everyday use. This gentle moisturizer is fast absorbing, and it will help reduce dry skin and the appearance of redness.

Sold by Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

This night cream is a best-seller with over 25,000 reviews, so there’s no denying that it has the ability to hydrate. Made for all skin types, this night cream will smooth fine lines and rejuvenate tired skin overnight. CeraVe night cream is an intense hydrator that will not leave behind a greasy feel. It contains ingredients such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which help calm skin and allow it to retain water to stay hydrated.

Sold by Amazon

U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil

Sometimes oily skin is a sign that you are drying out your skin, causing it to overproduce oils. This face oil will moisturize and clear pores with its acne-fighting ingredients. It contains salicylic acid, which is effective on acne but can be very drying. It replenishes dryness with other ingredients, such as milk thistle and cucumber seed oil. Not only does it help soothe blemishes, but it also brightens the appearance of acne scars.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Origins Clear Improvement Pore Clearing Moisturizer

Origins moisturizer contains 1% salicylic acid to exfoliate and unclog pores. This acne treatment moisturizer also contains bamboo charcoal, which is known for absorbing impurities. Combining these two acne-fighting ingredients makes for oil-free hydration that helps prevent breakouts.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.