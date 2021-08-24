Best jade roller

Jade rollers date back to seventh-century China, and their crystals have been used in skin care for thousands of years.

Which jade roller is best?

The natural healing properties of jade rollers are often debated because their mechanism and purpose is simple, but this product is nothing to be skeptical about. Jade rollers have been used in China for centuries to increase blood circulation, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and depuff the face. When used correctly, this product has a soothing effect on the skin and promotes elasticity.

A top choice, the Beauty Bio Jade Roller is a favorite among many due to its dual ends and its unique cooling effect on the skin.

How to use a jade roller

To use a jade roller, start at the center of the face under the eyes and cheekbones and gently move out toward the hairline. Next trace the jawline in a gentle upward motion, and above the eyebrows and forehead in an out-and-up motion. If the jade roller is dual-ended, use the small side to roll around the eyes. Roll the jade roller down the sides of the neck to finish the routine and promote healthy lymphatic drainage.

What to know before you buy a jade roller

Size

Jade rollers come in many different sizes. If you would like to travel with your jade roller, then consider purchasing a small roller. Even the medium and large sizes do not get very big. Users will also want to consider the specific areas that they are looking to improve, as the smaller jade roller is used on smaller parts of the skin while the large is used on broad areas.

Ingredients

Like a lot of other beauty products on the market, the jade roller has a long list of ingredients. Despite the stone’s simple appearance, there are many chemicals and elements within. Consider checking the list of ingredients online before purchasing a jade roller if you have sensitive skin.

Texture

Some jade rollers feature a textured end. The textured end is used to help skin oils and other products penetrate the skin while giving a deeper massage. Aside from the smooth end, which is used to cool, depuff and brighten the skin, the textured side promotes elasticity.

Jade roller features

Dual-ended

A few jade rollers are made with a roller on both ends of the handle. If each side is the same texture, there will be a larger end and a smaller end. The larger end is to be used on the broad areas of the face, while the smaller end can be used around the nose and under the eyes for best coverage. Some jade rollers feature a smooth end and a textured end for multi-purpose use.

Natural stone

Jade rollers have been around for centuries and are increasingly popular due to their natural healing properties towards the skin. Featuring natural components to increase blood circulation and stimulate the lymphatic system, the properties of a jade stone are cooling to the touch. Jade is one of the softest stones, meaning it is prone to more wear and tear but also meaning that it is safe to use on sensitive skin.

Handle

A good jade roller will feature a jade handle between the dual end of the roller. Often, jade roller handles are medium in length, making these items very portable and easy to use on and around the face.

Jade roller cost

Jade rollers are available in a variety of price ranges. For shoppers on a budget, buyers will find cheaply assembled, small jade rollers between $5-$10. Jade rollers in the $10-$30 range provide customers with natural, cruelty-free elements and dual ends. Premium jade rollers that include all of the best features are between $35-$150.

Jade roller FAQ

How do I clean my jade roller?

A. To effectively clean a jade roller, rinse with gentle soap under warm water. Dry off your jade roller and store it within a microfiber cloth.

Is there a difference between a green jade and a white jade roller?

A. The green jade roller is used to tone the skin and define the features. This roller promotes elasticity and collagen production. The white jade roller is used for cooling the skin, getting rid of dark circles and brightening the skin.

Which jade roller should I get?

Best of the best jade roller

BeautyBio Rose Quartz Jade Roller

Our take: This jade roller gets the job done and comes in a beautiful pink color, contained in a neatly organized package with accessories.

What we like: This product stands out in concern of facial problems including redness and puffiness. It may reduce the appearance of pores.

What to consider: For its size, this product is very expensive. It contains more quartz than jade.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best bang for your buck jade roller

Herbivore Jade Face Roller

Our take: This product is a high-quality jade roller from a trusted brand in all-natural skincare.

What we like: The jade roller helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reduces puffiness by encouraging lymphatic drainage. The brand recently made improvements, addressing their previous models’ durability.

What to consider: It is made of aventurine quartz, not real jade.

Where to buy: Sephora

Honorable mention jade roller

Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller

Our take: This is a sufficient roller that will provide easy relaxation and does its job to soothe and brighten the skin.

What we like: This jade roller includes a little sack for safekeeping, and most users report positive results after extended use.

What to consider: The rollers can start to creak after some use.

Where to buy: Amazon

