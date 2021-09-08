Which hand cream for dry skin is best?

There are many different weather conditions, products and activities that can dry out the skin. Hands easily weather due to excessive use, but you can combat this by replacing the moisture drawn out with hand cream. You can use good hand cream for dry skin to repair cracks and dry patches due to the weather or constant hand washing. In pursuit of the best hand cream for dry skin, consider the formula used, the ingredients and other multipurpose benefits such as SPF and exfoliation.

If you are looking for an intensely moisturizing hand cream that works to soothe extra-dry skin, O’ Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a hand cream for dry skin

Formula

Hand creams for dry skin come in formulas with different benefits and consistencies. Lightweight and hydrating hand creams that absorb quickly into the skin come in the form of a lotion. Creams and ointments are thicker formulas that provide more moisture and protection to the skin. These products work best in colder climates but take more time to absorb into the skin, depending on how much is applied.

Ingredients

When purchasing a hand cream for dry skin, it is essential to consider the product’s ingredients. Consider products that do not test on animals and only use natural ingredients. The product you plan to purchase mustn’t contain drying alcohol. You can find this in the ingredients list on the product’s website.

Ingredients that benefit dry skin include but are not limited to aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, almond oil, avocado oil, vitamin C and vitamin E. These ingredients combined work to lock in moisture, fight against environmental pollutants, prevent sun damage and soothe the skin.

Container

Hand cream for dry skin comes in a jar with a lid, a bottle with a pump or a tube you can squeeze to dispense the product. Hand cream dispensers that use pumps offer less control than jars and tubes. Typically, hand creams with thicker formulas come in jars, but this is not recommended due to germs that multiply inside the jar with constant and direct touch. Tubes that dispense products through squeezing are the most sanitary and convenient type of container.

What to look for in a quality hand cream for dry skin

SPF

Due to extended sun exposure, it is crucial to apply SPF to your hands. If you plan to spend time outside, consider a hand cream that contains SPF. This protects your hands from age spots and wrinkles caused by sun damage. Hand creams with SPF come in the form of a daytime cream that contains UVA/UVB protection and an SPF of 30 or above for extreme effectiveness.

Exfoliation

Exfoliating hand creams are recommended for those with dry, flaky skin. Creams that exfoliate the skin also make the hands smooth and get rid of old skin to hydrate a new layer of skin. If a hand cream is exfoliating, it will say on the container and within the ingredients. If you are looking for an exfoliating product, choose all-natural exfoliants such as baking soda, sugar, coffee grounds and cinnamon. If your hands are dry to the point where they hurt, do not continue to rough up the skin with an exfoliant.

Fragrance

Hand creams often are scented just as soaps are. As a general rule of thumb, those with sensitive skin should avoid fragrance due to added chemicals that could irritate and dry out the skin even more. If you do not have sensitive skin, fragrance-free hand cream is still the safest and most natural alternative to those that use chemicals or essential oils. Although essential oils are natural, they can excessively dry out the hands.

How much you can expect to spend on hand cream for dry skin

Hand cream prices vary depending on ingredients and how many ounces of product you purchase. Hand cream with fewer ounces and skin benefits costs $3-$9 dollars while a hand cream that uses high-quality ingredients and the best formula costs $20-$40.

Hand cream for dry skin FAQ

How often should you use hand cream for best results?

A. For best results, use your hand cream one to two times a day, depending on how many times you wash your hands. There is no particular rule about how often you can use hand cream, but overuse may lead to adverse effects.

When does hand cream expire?

A. The expiration date of hand cream is on the product itself. There will be an illustration on the container that states the number of months you can use a product. For example, if the little square container illustration on the product contains a 12, that means you can use the product for 12 months. This will not be found in the product description or the ingredients when looking online.

What’s the best hand cream for dry skin to buy?

Top hand cream for dry skin

O’ Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

What you need to know: O’Keeffe’s Working Hands hand cream works to relieve and repair dry hands within a few days of use. The company recommends the product be applied three times a day.

What you’ll love: This moisturizer creates a protective layer over the skin’s surface to boost moisture and prevent moisture loss. This product is safe for those with diabetes and contains all-natural, cruelty-free ingredients.

What you should consider: The formula of this product is very cheap and does not dry quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand cream for dry skin for the money

J.R Watkins Shea Butter Lemon Hand Cream

What you need to know: This hand cream is made with all-natural ingredients designed to protect, soothe and moisturize dry, rough hands.

What you’ll love: The formula is non-greasy and you can use it on the whole body. It is free of parabens, dyes, phthalates and propylene glycol.

What you should consider: The scent is too strong for some users and can irritate those with ultra-sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

What you need to know: This product works to relieve itching and minor irritation caused by eczema, rashes and dry skin. It forms a protective skin barrier with vitamins, minerals and fatty acids.

What you’ll love: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and leaves skin feeling smooth and hydrated after one use.

What you should consider: Users with incredibly dehydrated skin have experienced a burning sensation when using this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

