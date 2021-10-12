Best First Aid Beauty product

Because First Aid Beauty products are free of artificial fragrances and strong scents, they’re popular among individuals who are sensitive to smells.

Which First Aid Beauty products are best?

First Aid Beauty is a skincare line whose products feature gentle ingredients and clean formulations. They’re designed to be non-irritating as well as soothing, calming, and nourishing. Most First Aid Beauty products are suitable for all ages and skin types, including mature and sensitive skin, and the beauty brand has a robust line of products specially made for specific skin types or conditions.

Product types

Many First Aid Beauty products are formulated to manage common skin conditions, like acne, redness, and eczema on the face and body. Additionally, the beauty brand offers products that manage specific conditions, including dry skin, keratosis pilaris, dandruff, dark spots, and dark circles. More recently, First Aid Beauty has added sunscreen, scalp products, and makeup to its collection.

Product pairing

While the majority of First Aid Beauty products can be used together, the beauty brand often recommends pairing specific products to maximize results. According to First Aid Beauty, this is particularly important for individuals managing specific skin conditions. For example, it’s common to follow the brand’s Pure Skin Face Cleanser with the Ulta-Repair Firming Collagen Face Cream or Eye Duty Brightening Cream.

What to look for in a quality First Aid Beauty product

Clean formulas

First Aid Beauty products are known for their clean formulations. The beauty brand is appreciated for its transparency. Their packaging includes two lists: one featuring its ingredients, and the other detailing which ones are left out.

Most First Aid Beauty products are free of alcohol, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, sulfates, talc, formaldehyde, oxybenzone, propylene glycol, triclocarban, and artificial dyes and fragrances. Several products are free of common allergens like nuts, gluten, and oil, as well. Additionally, most First Aid Beauty products are cruelty-free and vegan.

Size availability

Most First Aid Beauty products are available in standard and jumbo sizes that range from 6-14 ounces. Several of the beauty brand’s best-selling products are now available in 2-ounce containers. These travel-friendly sizes are suitable to pack in carry-on luggage according to current TSA rules.

Gift sets

First Aid Beauty frequently releases gift kits and sets featuring best-selling or new products. Some of these gift kits include products only, whereas others come with carrying cases or beauty tools. The beauty brand also offers value sets that include several products from the same collection at deeply discounted prices.

How much you can expect to spend on a First Aid Beauty product

Standard-size First Aid Beauty products cost $22-$60. The brand offers 2-ounce travel-size varieties of many of its products, which cost between $10-$20. First Aid Beauty gift sets, including goodie bags and deluxe skincare sets, cost $10-$100.

First Aid Beauty product FAQ

Most First Aid Beauty products are listed as “dermatologist-tested.” What does that mean?

A. Simply put, many skincare products, including those made by First Aid Beauty, are tested by dermatologists before they hit the market. The term “dermatologist-tested” is neither official nor regulated, so more than anything, it’s included on packaging for marketing purposes.

How long do I need to use First Aid Beauty products before seeing results?

A. It varies considerably based on skin type, the severity of conditions you’re managing, and whether you’re keeping up with the regular application. Some individuals see results in as little as a week, whereas others report it’s taken six to eight weeks to see noticeable improvements to the skin.

What are the best First Aid Beauty products to buy?

Top First Aid Beauty product

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

What you need to know: Suitable for all skin types, this luxurious face cream plumps up and hydrates skin with collagen, peptides, and niacinamide.

What you’ll love: The cream is a deep moisturizer that leaves skin soft and smooth, including around patchy or uneven areas. The formula is restorative and is a favorite for soothing sunburned skin. A little goes a long way.

What you should consider: Some users said the cream may irritate sensitive eyes. Others feel it’s too thick for daytime use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta, and Sephora

Top First Aid Beauty product for the money

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

What you need to know: An affordable daily cleanser, this formula removes daily buildup without stripping or irritating skin.

What you’ll love: The cleanser is non-drying because it’s sulfate-free and pH-balanced. The formula includes antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental irritants. Its lightweight, whipped texture is easy to distribute across the skin.

What you should consider: The formula is better suited for individuals with oily skin because it removes excess oil and may be slightly drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta, and Sephora

Worth checking out

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

What you need to know: Popular among those managing eczema, the oatmeal cream soothes skin and minimizes irritation and tenderness.

What you’ll love: The cream boosts hydration on dry, patchy skin, particularly arms, elbows, and knees. It’s suitable for all ages, including children, given its gentle formulation. It’s free of alcohol and other irritants, so it won’t sting cracked skin.

What you should consider: While it’s advertised as a face and body cream, some users felt it was too thick to use on their faces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta, and Sephora

