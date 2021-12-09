Which Belif moisturizers are best?

With the explosion of Korean beauty products in Western markets over the past few years, K-beauty brands have become some of the most coveted skincare developers out there. Belif is one of the most popular K-beauty brands, and their products are available in most mainstream American beauty stores. They also feature an array of herbal skincare solutions, and they are particularly lauded for their moisturizers.

A top pick for the best Belif moisturizer is The True Cream Aqua Bomb, a popular gel-based moisturizer that offers light but substantial hydration.

What to know before you buy a Belif moisturizer

Belif

Belif is a South Korean beauty brand best known for their natural, botanical ingredients, straightforward packaging and clean beauty. The brand was inspired by and uses botanical formulations from Scottish herbal medicine and beauty brand Napiers. Their core values (“True ingredients, true formulas, true honesty, and true benefits”) highlight the company’s emphasis on herbal formulations and natural beauty. Belif products are also extremely well tested, and many even include data proving their efficacy.

Ingredients

Face moisturizers come in a huge variety of styles, as they are an important but basic step of any skincare routine. Belif is known for its emphasis on natural, herbal beauty, using seven of Napiers herbal formulas. They combine these traditional ingredients with modern, high-tech, scientific techniques. Belif products are generally very clean, though they’re not organic nor are they entirely herbally based.

What to look for in a quality Belif moisturizer

Hydration vs. moisturization

Many moisturizers will emphasize one of these traits over the other, and though they may seem the same, there are some key differences between the two. Hydration focuses on infusing moisture into the skin, while moisturization focuses on trapping it there by creating a boundary that moisture cannot escape. Moisturizers that emphasize moisturization will generally be thicker and heavier, more suited for dry skin, night creams, or winter use; however, all skin can benefit from increased moisturization. Hydration-focused skin moisturizers are often lighter in texture and work by drawing and binding water into the skin.

Types of moisturizer

There are several different types of moisturizers, including day creams, night creams, eye creams, and moisturizing masks. It is important to know the difference between each style when shopping for your ideal moisturizer.

Day creams are typically lighter than other moisturizers, and they are meant to be worn with sunscreen and other makeup. Some contain SPF or other protectant ingredients. Many day creams are oil free and absorb quickly into the skin, focusing on hydration over moisturization.

Night creams are a more moisturizing option, and they usually contain heavier ingredients to lock in moisture and increase hydration through the night. A good night cream will absorb into the skin but still leave enough of a barrier to last through the night.

Eye creams are specially formulated to be used on the thin, delicate skin surrounding the eyes, often aiming to decrease or prevent wrinkles and puffiness as well as protect and moisturize the area. Eye creams are usually highly concentrated and can come at a higher price point for the amount of product than many other moisturizers.

Moisturizing masks are a heavy duty, intense moisturizing choice, usually applied and then rinsed off in the morning. These lock in moisture overnight rather than sinking into the skin like a traditional moisturizer. Though many moisturizing masks are removed after use, some are left on, making them closer to heavy duty moisturizers than traditional masks.

How much you can expect to spend on Belif moisturizer

Belif is a high end brand, so its moisturizers don’t come cheap. Expect to spend between $30-$60 for a full size product.

Belif moisturizer FAQ

Are Belif products vegan? Are they cruelty-free?

A. Belif’s products are formulated without the use of animal products, though they’re not designated as specifically vegan. Before purchasing, check the ingredients on each product when looking for vegan beauty. Belif does sell in countries that require animal testing of products, meaning they’re not a cruelty free brand.

Are Belif products suitable for sensitive skin?

A. Because Belif is such a natural brand, many of their products are designated clean, which means they are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic preservatives, synthetic dyes, synthetic fragrances, mineral oils, and animal-origin ingredients. This makes them better for sensitive skin than many other brands; however, it’s always wise to check the ingredients and patch test before using a new product.

What’s the best Belif moisturizer to buy?

Top Belif moisturizer

The True Cream Aqua Bomb

What you need to know: Belif’s best known product is this gel-based moisturizer, which includes ingredients like lady’s mantle, ceramides and glycerin for instant hydration without weighing down skin.

What you’ll love: Many call this their holy grail product. It minimizes the appearance of pores and contains antioxidants to fight dryness and dullness. The packaging is also recyclable.

What you should consider: Some users claim this product caused breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top Belif moisturizer for the money

Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

What you need to know: This is an overnight, jelly-style sleeping mask inspired by the beloved moisturizer with a cooling effect and a moisture barrier to shield skin.

What you’ll love: This mask is fragrance free and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Scottish heather and lady’s mantle to protect skin overnight.

What you should consider: Some customers didn’t find it as moisturizing as they wanted for an overnight mask.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Peat Miracle Revital Cream

What you need to know: This heavy duty moisturizing cream includes peat extract to support anti-aging while increasing skin turnover to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

What you’ll love: This is an intensely hydrating traditional moisturizer in recyclable packaging. It’s a thick cream style that is suitable for oily skin.

What you should consider: At $58 a jar, it’s not the most affordable product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

