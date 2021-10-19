Best anti-aging serum

Anti-aging serums are lightweight enough to be layered under moisturizer, sunscreen and makeup.

Which anti-aging serum is best?

Serums are a popular component of skincare routines. Unlike creams and moisturizers, serums are lightweight and have a liquid consistency that absorbs quickly into the skin. Because of their liquid texture, serums leave skin feeling soft and moisturized, but not greasy. They also pack a higher concentration of ingredients than other skincare products for a more potent potion. Anti-aging serums in particular offer many benefits to aging and mature skin.

We’ve created this shopping guide to help you learn all you need to know before making the right purchase for your skin. We’ve also included our top recommendations, like the Obagi Professional-C Serum, which contains 20% vitamin C.

What to know before you buy an anti-aging serum

Benefits of anti-aging serums

Improved skin texture: Many anti-aging serums even skin texture, often by stimulating cell turnover. If your skin is dull, dry, or rough, a serum containing certain acids (like AHA or BHA) works to gently exfoliate the skin.

Ingredients

Choose an anti-aging serum with one or more of the following ingredients that target your specific needs:

Antioxidants: Antioxidants like vitamins E and C are widely used in anti-aging serums to even skin tone and nourish the skin.

How much you can expect to spend on an anti-aging serum

Expect to pay between $20 to upward of $75 for an anti-aging serum. For a high-performance serum — one that targets multiple issues — expect to shell out between $50 to $75.

Anti-aging serum FAQ

Can anti-aging serums address my acne, as well?

A. Yes. Just because you have maturing skin doesn’t mean you don’t get the occasional breakout. Look for a serum containing salicylic acid if you’ve got acne-prone skin. This ingredient controls breakouts and treats pimples.

I’ve noticed some anti-aging serums come with a dropper, while others have a pump dispenser. Which is better?

A. This is a matter of personal preference. Droppers can be a bit messier, but pump dispensers have a tendency to clog and/or break. We don’t recommend buying a serum that doesn’t include one of these applicators.

What are the best anti-aging serums to buy?

Top anti-aging serum

Obagi Professional-C Serum

Our take: A luxury lightweight serum that delivers a youthful, radiant complexion.

What we like: Formulated to brighten skin and even out skin tone. Moisturizes. Skin appears smoother. Contains a generous amount of vitamin C.

What we dislike: Watery consistency can be messy to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-aging serum for the money

Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Our take: A great value hyaluronic acid serum that erases fine lines and wrinkles.

What we like: Contains organic HA. Affordable anti-aging product. Plumps skin and evens skin tone.

What we dislike: Though hydrating for most, some users find it dries out the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

Our take: An anti-aging serum that targets a multitude of skincare needs.

What we like: Contains vitamin C to brighten skin. Very lightweight while also moisturizing. Evens out skin tone. Tightens skin for a smoother appearance.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

