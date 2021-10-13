6 skincare solutions every guy should consider

When you sweat, toxins and dead skin cells are removed from the body, allowing new ones to grow. This can lead to healthier, brighter skin.

Which skincare solutions should every guy consider?

A lot of skin care products may seem like they’re marketed toward women, but taking care of your skin is important for everyone. Skincare solutions include general cleansing and moisturizing products for the face and body and are best used in conjunction for optimal results.

If you are experiencing a problem with your skin, ask a dermatologist for help troubleshooting the concern. Otherwise, you may just want to pick products that protect you from the aging effects of the sun and environmental stressors. Also, consider how many products you prefer to use and the purpose of their ingredients as you curate your product line-up.

What every guy should know before buying skincare

Multi-product system

Consistency is key to a good multi-product skincare routine. A skincare routine requires application in the morning and evening. A general skincare routine with multiple products will include a cleanser, a serum and a moisturizer. The same gentle cleanser and moisturizer can be used during both the day and night routines, but use a vitamin C serum in the morning and a retinoid at night.

Ingredients

Consider the purpose of the ingredients in the products:

If you have acne or easily irritated skin, purchase products with salicylic acid. This ingredient works to combat acne, scarring and irritation.

If you have dry dull skin, it can improve with the use of a vitamin C serum. This will protect your skin from various harmful UV rays and the antioxidants will brighten your complexion.

If you want to hydrate your face and reduce signs of aging, consider bringing a product with hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine. This ingredient, when paired with vitamin C, works to hydrate the skin, similarly to other humectants and emollients, and reduces the appearance of fine lines.

If you have sensitive skin, avoid chemical and natural fragrances as to not further irritate your skin.

For more solutions to consider, take a look at the full skincare oils buying guides from BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on skincare solutions

Skincare solutions for men will cost $15-$70 depending on the size of the products, the ingredients and the brand. You can find drugstore brands for $15-$25 and department store products for closer to $30-$70.

Tips for guys buying skincare solutions

You do not have to have irritated skin to start a skincare routine. Some skincare products are intended to prevent fine lines and wrinkles and improve the brightness of the skin.

Pay attention to your skin type when purchasing skin solutions. Some products are for dry skin and some are for oily skin.

Products without fragrance are best for sensitive skin.

Gently exfoliate the skin in small circular motions before you apply your skin products to allow for better absorption.

A product does not need to say “for men” on it to be used by men. Pick the scents, ingredients, formula and price point that works for your needs.

Products that feature a pump will harbor fewer bacteria than those contained in a jar.

Skincare is more than just about your face! Find solutions that work for the rest of your body, too.

Skincare solutions FAQ

When should I see a dermatologist?

Men with acne should see a dermatologist if they experience skin problems that are not treatable with simple skin products. If you are experiencing recurring acne, speak to a dermatologist about the best option for your specific skin type. This will, at the very least, get you on the right track to finding the right products for you.

How important is a skincare routine for men?

A skincare routine is important regardless of gender. A good skincare routine will not only allow your skin to look its best now and protect it against harmful pollutants and stressors, but it will keep the skin youthful. Ingredients such as vitamin C and ferulic acid work to preserve the elasticity of the skin, preventing fine lines and wrinkles that are caused by UV radiation. A skin routine that includes SPF can keep the skin looking youthful and lessen your chances of skin cancer.

Best skincare solutions every guy should consider under $50

Paula’s Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30

This item is formulated with SPF to protect the skin from aging and the harmful effects of UV rays. It moisturizes the skin with ingredients such as antioxidants and resveratrol to repair and renew sun-damaged skin.

Available at: Amazon

Geologie Everyday Face Wash: The Oil and Acne Buster

This facewash features salicylic acid to remove the dirt from pores and get rid of acne. This is a set that features two gentle face washes that clear bacteria from the skin and get men on the right path to a good skincare routine.

Available at: Amazon

Dickinson’s Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner With Rosewater

This gentle cleanser hydrates the skin with rosewater, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It has 98% all-natural witch hazel and moisturizes the skin while refining pores. It is dermatologist recommended and contains no parabens, dyes, sulfates or gluten.

Available at: Amazon

Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

This water-based moisturizer contains adaptogenic herbs to calm the skin and prevent the effects of daily stressors such as UV rays and environmental pollutants. This product is good for use on all skin types, especially sensitive skin. It is supplied in recycled packaging and does not contain any added parabens, sulfates or mineral oil.

Available at: Amazon, Sephora and Youth to the People

InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum

This vitamin C serum contains nutrients that brighten the skin and prevent common signs of aging. It includes ferulic acid to defend against environmental aggressors, as well as buckthorn oil and plant stem cells to support the skin’s protective barrier.

Available at: iHerb and Amazon

Skinceuticals H.A. Intensifier

This product was formulated to boost levels of the skin’s hyaluronic acid in four weeks. This product claims to correct the signs of aging that result from the natural decline of hyaluronic acid in the skin and reduces the production of free radicals affected by pollutants in the air and stress. This item naturally encourages the production of collagen.

Available at: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.