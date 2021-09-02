The best cheap massage chair

Using massage as a therapeutic treatment dates back over 5,000 years and has been shown to be effective for a variety of conditions.

Which cheap massage chairs are best?

There’s no better to relax after a long day than a nice deep tissue massage. They can help relieve aches and pains and make stress melt away. For a great, convenient message at an affordable price, consider purchasing a massage chair. There are many models that don’t cost an arm and a leg, but still provide effective treatments. The Smagreho Full Body Electric Zero Gravity Massage Chair is a high-quality choice. It’s a fraction of the price of premium massage chairs, but offers the same features.

What to know before you buy a cheap massage chair

Massage chair vs. massage cushions

Massage cushions are designed to be placed over your existing seating, such as an office chair or your couch. Because they aren’t standalone machines, they are more affordable, but only recline as much as whatever you place them on does. The lack of thick, plush cushioning can also make them less comfortable during long treatment sessions. Massage chairs offer a better, more effective and more relaxing massage because they feature more powerful motors, plusher cushions and greater reclining.

Types of massage

There are many types of massages and the more your chair can perform, the better. A chair’s design determines the number of massage types it can offer. Some low-end models only have vibrating nodes, so they can only relax the soft tissue. Massage chairs with kneading nodes are more versatile and can perform shiatsu, rolling, Swedish and deep tissue massage.

Weight limit

Like any other chair, massage chairs have a maximum weight limit. If buying a premium model, the weight limit of a massage chair is rarely a concern, as nearly all chairs can accommodate individuals of 300 pounds or more. However, when it comes to cheap massage chairs, it is worthwhile to check the specs of any model you are considering. Some have weight limits as low as 180 pounds.

What to look for in a quality cheap massage chair

Manual settings

Massage chairs have manual settings for adjusting the speed and intensity of your massage and the position of the rollers. The more settings a chair has, the greater your ability to personalize massages to your preference.

Preset programs

Along with manual settings, some chairs feature preset massage programs that run at the touch of a button. These will automatically adjust the various settings and timer for different kinds of treatments.

Heat

Some massage chairs feature heaters that can help to make a massage more effective and relaxing. Depending on the model, the heaters may be in the rollers or the cushions.

Recline

Getting a massage should be a relaxing experience. To that end, it is best to choose a model that offers a deep recline. Ideally, the recline should be stepless so you can stop it at any position along the way. Higher end models may have a zero gravity position that helps to reduce pressure on your vertebrae.

Bluetooth

If you like to listen to music when getting a massage, look for a model that features Bluetooth and built-in speakers.

Accessory pocket

Many people like to read or watch TV while getting their massage. Models with an accessory pocket give you a convenient place to store books, magazines and remotes.

Charging port

Some chairs feature a USB charging port so you don’t have to worry about your phone or tablet running out of juice while you are getting your massage.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap massage chair

You can find cheap massage chairs for as little as $150, though these often only offer vibration. If you want a model that also offers a kneading massage, expect to spend at least $250. Higher quality models can cost up to $900, which would still be on low end of the price range for massage chairs.

Cheap massage chair FAQ

Can I use a massage chair if I am pregnant?

A. While using a massage chair when pregnant should be safe, it is best to speak with your doctor before doing so. If you are far along in your pregnancy and the massage chair offers very intense vibration or kneading, it could potentially cause premature labor.

Are massage chairs safe for kids?

A. Massage chairs are safe for kids, but those younger than 10 should only use them with adult supervision.

What is the best cheap massage chair to buy?

Top cheap massage chair

Smagreho Full Body Electric Zero Gravity Massage Chair

What you need to know: Offering a premium experience for a mid-level price, this chair is ideal for those who don’t mind spending a little more money for an effective massage.

What you’ll love: It has a stylish design with sleek faux leather upholstery. Its massage rollers move the full length of your back, from your lumbar region all the way up to your neck.

What you should consider: It takes up a substantial amount of space, which can make it difficult to fit into smaller rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap massage chair for the money

BestMassage Zero Gravity Chair

What you need to know: Packed with more features than you’d expect for the price, including Bluetooth speakers and a heater, this chair offers a lot of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: It has a zero gravity position to reduce pressure on your lower back, as well as heated massage rollers. It can also utilize air bags for a pressure massage.

What you should consider: The seat is narrow so it doesn’t accommodate larger individuals comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Comfier Portable Folding Massage Chair

What you need to know: If you are limited in space, but still want a standalone chair that offers deep kneading, this Comfier folding model is the way to go.

What you’ll love: It offers stepless recline adjustment from 110 to 130 degrees, has an accessory pocket for a TV remote or reading material and features a USB port for charging your mobile device.

What you should consider: Its padding isn’t very plush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

