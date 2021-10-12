Best essential oil for stress relief

Essential oils are not regulated by the FDA. If you’re concerned about selecting quality oils, check for products labeled “therapeutic grade.”

Which essential oils are best for stress relief?

Add essential oils to your self-care routine and enjoy the soothing benefits of aromatherapy. Whether you’re interested in achieving relaxation or improving the atmosphere of your home, essential oils for stress relief are a natural option for those keen on incorporating plant essences into their lives. Buy oils known for their calming properties or purchase unique blends designed to supply maximum stress-busting effects for the greatest aromatherapy benefits. We like the Edens Garden Stress Relief Roll-on Synergy Blend. It comes in a convenient roller style to take on the go for moments when you feel a little stressed.

What to know before you buy essential oils for stress relief

Usage

Naturally derived from plants, essential oils are concentrated oils that provide aromatherapy benefits. Use them in a diffuser, rub them on your skin, or add them to foods to reap their benefits. (Note: Ingesting essential oils should not be done without guidance from a trained aromatherapist or health professional).

Purity

Oil quality is a critical consideration when purchasing an essential oil set. Poor-quality or impure oils that include superfluous ingredients do not provide the same therapeutic benefits as pure oils. In addition, low-quality essential oils won’t effectively fill your space with a pleasant scent. They’re quicker to fade, and you need to use more than you would with a pure oil. Check ingredient lists before purchasing an essential oil set to verify that your selection doesn’t include unnecessary additions.

Safety

Dilute oils prior to use to prevent unwanted reactions — especially when using them topically. Mix a few drops of your favorite essential oil with olive oil, fractionated coconut oil, or unscented moisturizers and lotions.

Be careful — certain essential oils are known irritants and may cause painful burning if applied directly to the skin or added to bathwater (e.g., lemongrass and cinnamon bark).

Do not use essential oils if you are allergic to the source plant material. Talk to a healthcare provider before using essential oils if you’re concerned about a potential allergic reaction, if you have any chronic health conditions, or if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

Storage

Store essential oils correctly to prevent spoilage. Products are typically bottled in dark or tinted glass to prevent premature degradation due to sun exposure. Keep the lids tightly sealed and store bottles in a cool, dark location.

Popular essential oils for stress relief

Lavender: A well-known stress reliever with a number of evidence-based benefits, including anxiety reduction.

A well-known stress reliever with a number of evidence-based benefits, including anxiety reduction. Chamomile: Chamomile is a common ingredient in sleepytime teas. In its essential oil form, it has the same calming properties that ease you into sleep.

Chamomile is a common ingredient in sleepytime teas. In its essential oil form, it has the same calming properties that ease you into sleep. Bergamot: This oil creates a pleasant scent with anti-anxiety capabilities.

This oil creates a pleasant scent with anti-anxiety capabilities. Jasmine: A fragrant flower used to improve sleep and reduce anxiety.

A fragrant flower used to improve sleep and reduce anxiety. Ylang-ylang: Derived from a tropical flower, this oil has calming effects.

Derived from a tropical flower, this oil has calming effects. Sweet marjoram: A flower ideal for encouraging a relaxed state.

A flower ideal for encouraging a relaxed state. Valerian: Evidence shows that this essential oil has many benefits, including mood improvement and anxiety reduction.

What to look for in quality essential oils for stress relief

Diffuser set

If you’re just beginning to experiment with essential oils, purchase a set that includes a diffuser for aromatherapy in your home.

Essential oil set

Scan the contents of an essential oil set to verify whether you like the included array of scents. You may prefer a set with blends formulated for specific aromatherapy uses like pain relief, sleep help, or increasing focus and energy.

How much you can expect to spend on essential oils for stress relief

You can pay a premium for higher-quality essential oils. Sets that include oil extracts from hard-to-find or hard-to-distill plants are also pricier. You won’t likely pay more than $50 for a medium-quality set designed for home use. Avoid collections costing less than $20. Single bottle oils or blends intended for stress relief typically cost between $10 and $15.

Essential oils for stress relief FAQ

Aside from using essential oils with a diffuser, how else can I use them?

A. Add drops to laundry loads in place of using perfumed detergents. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to beauty products, homemade bath bombs, and bathwater. Create your own room spray by adding drops of an essential oil like lavender to a spray bottle filled with water.

Can using essential oils really help with my anxiety?

A. Aromatherapy is not a replacement for help from a qualified mental health professional. Instead, use essential oils as part of a routine to help calm and relax your senses and mind.

What essential oils for stress relief are best to buy?

Top essential oils for stress relief

Edens Garden Stress Relief Roll-on Synergy Blend Essential Oil

Our take: Premium quality oil with a handy roll-on design.

What we like: Pleasant-smelling blend designed to help with sleep and reduce stress. The scent is strong but not overpowering. Easy to apply because of its roller-style applicator.

What we dislike: Scent doesn’t last long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top essential oils for stress relief for the money

Radha Beauty Top Eight Essential Oils Sampler Gift Set

Our take: A reasonably priced set of high-quality oils for the home aromatherapist. An excellent gift option or beginner set.

What we like: Strong-scented without producing a cloying odor. Only need to use a few drops at a time. Long-lasting. Includes popular oils, a few of which have uses other than stress relief.

What we dislike: Limited quantities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NOW Essential Oils Peace & Harmony Calming Blend

Our take: A powerful calming blend that combines five essential oils.

What we like: Oil blend is high quality. A great value thanks to the large container.

What we dislike: Scent not appealing to all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

