Best Dr Teal’s gift set

When purchasing scented gift sets, consider scent sensitivity. Lighter fragrances have a lower chance of irritating people with scent sensitivity, such as those with asthma.

Which Dr Teal’s gift sets are best?

You can encourage personal time and relaxation for the self-care lover in your life with a Dr Teal’s gift set. The sets offer a wide range of products and sizes to create the ideal bath or body-restoring routine. If you’re looking for a thoughtful and varied gift, the Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Lavender Bath Salt Gift Set is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Dr Teal’s gift set

What does the recipient like?

Dr Teal’s gift sets tend to focus on a certain smell or item such as epsom salts, so be sure that the recipient of the gift really enjoys the smells or items included before purchasing.

Common scents in gift sets

Dr Teal’s emphasizes relaxing scent combinations such as lavender and eucalyptus with spearmint. If you’re buying a set for yourself and are concerned about how a fragrance will interact with your skin, consult your doctor or use a different scent that you know works well with your body.

Items included in gift sets

They often include epsom salts, shampoo and moisturizer. The sets each have a theme, so consider the interests and personality of the gift’s recipient.

Size of products

Products included in the gift sets tend to be travel size, around 3 ounces each. The epsom salts are the exception, and a gift set usually comes with 14 ounces of them. Consider making your own gift set using regularly sized products or mixing and matching fragrances if you have something specific in mind.

What to look for in a quality Dr Teal’s gift set

Dr Teal’s gift sets offer varied products that focus on improving quality of life and raising the self-care standard. They offer natural benefits and many are intended for use multiple times, with resealable packages and closable lids. Dr Teal’s pays attention to the needs of customers and ensures products have a neutral pH level to better facilitate relaxing epsom salt soaks.

Natural benefits

Dr Teal’s products approach self-care from a natural direction and encourage relaxation and rest. The epsom salts, for instance, are made of natural pharmacy-grade magnesium sulfate.

Reusable product closure

There’s a multi-use zipper on the top of most Dr Teal’s epsom salts to preserve and contain the salt once the package has been opened.

Cruelty-free

Dr Teal’s avoids testing on animals and has multiple product lines that offer vegan options.

pH neutral

The pH neutral products help keep a body at a balanced pH level, important because there are adverse side effects when the body is too acidic or alkaline. For example, a body that contains too much acidity is at a higher risk of diseases. The pH levels are especially important to keep in mind when taking a bath because products placed in the tub may affect the body’s pH level.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dr Teal’s gift set

Expect to spend $10-$40 on a Dr Teal’s gift set. The sets vary in size, so consider a smaller set that offers fewer items and comes in a travel-friendly size if you are working on a budget. However, you can also make your own gift set using scents and sizes you know the recipient will prefer, personalizing the gift.

Dr Teal’s FAQ

What is Dr Teal’s?

A. Dr Teal’s is a company that offers products that promote relaxation and self-care. The products often include minerals and work to help create a relaxing and soothing experience.

What are the benefits of Dr Teal’s products?

A. Dr Teal’s is a line of products that work to help soothe and cleanse the body using a more natural approach. The products are often tested and observed by dermatologists and the brand is cruelty-free and vegan.

What are the best Dr Teal’s gift sets to buy?

Top Dr Teal’s gift set

Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Lavender Bath Gift Set

What you need to know: The gift set includes five lavender scented products such as pillow spray and epsom salt.

What you’ll love: Included is a moisturizing oil that uses ingredients such as jojoba oil and almond oil to promote hydration.

What you should consider: Some people said that the set was smaller than they had expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dr Teal’s gift set for the money

Dr Teal’s Eucalyptus Epsom Salt & Foaming Bath Oil Sampler Gift Set

What you need to know: The set includes two products, an epsom salt and bath oil that include hints of eucalyptus and spearmint.

What you’ll love: The 3 ounces of foaming bath oil will help soothe strained and tired muscles.

What you should consider: A portion of reviewers reported that the products were on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Variety Pack

What you need to know: The variety pack includes three bags that hold 14 ounces of different epsom salt soaks such as lavender and melatonin sleep soak.

What you’ll love: It’s advised to use the products for about 20 minutes at a time as the epsom salt soaks can help moisturize and restore the body.

What you should consider: Some people found the salt product to be hardened and stuck together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

