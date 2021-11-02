Which singing toothbrush should I get my kid?

For electric singing toothbrushes, buying additional bristle heads will dramatically increase the longevity of the device, making it easier to buy a nicer model without issues.

Best singing toothbrushes for kids

One of the most important acts to prevent cavities and build healthy teeth is to brush them twice a day. While it is an easy part of an everyday routine as an adult, many kids do not enjoy doing so and will skip it if they can. Singing toothbrushes are a fun and interactive way to ensure that a kid is brushing their teeth and brushing them well. There are several different singing toothbrushes on the market today. Choosing the right one for the right kid will rely on several different factors.

Features to consider before buying

Electric or manual toothbrush

One of the biggest choices will be between buying a traditional manual toothbrush and an electric toothbrush. While manual toothbrushes will serve as an easy choice that will likely cost less, electric toothbrushes offer a better clean and you can replace the bristle head for longevity.

Song choices or availability

Another major choice is what songs are available from the brand of singing toothbrush. While many brands feature classic kids songs, others have licensed music from major pop stars or scores from blockbuster movies. Depending on the age of the kid, these more mainstream songs may be the right choice.

Battery life and replaceability

Because the brush will be singing at least twice a day, the battery life of the singing toothbrush is important as well. The electric toothbrushes will be rechargeable, but many of the manual ones will be using more traditional batteries. Some will allow these batteries to be replaced, while others will use the death of the battery as a sign to replace the entire brush.

Bristle strength

For kids in particular, ensuring that the singing toothbrush comes with a soft bristle head will make a difference in their brushing. Harder brush heads often damage teeth in the process of brushing. For older kids, buying a toothbrush that comes with medium or even hard bristles can be more advantageous.

Price range

Singing toothbrushes are relatively affordable with most being between $10-$30. There are some higher-end models that will cost more than this with these toothbrushes being between $50-$100.

Best singing toothbrush for kids

Top singing toothbrush for kids

AutoBrush Kids Whole Mouth Electric Toothbrush and Training Brush

What you need to know: This is a unique and comprehensive singing toothbrush built for a full mouth brush.

What you’ll love: The unique design of the singing toothbrush allows users to clean their entire mouth simultaneously for a deeper clean. The toothbrush also comes in multiple designs and has different bristles for different age ranges.

What you should consider: The singing toothbrush costs almost $100 making it expensive for a toothbrush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top singing toothbrush for kids for the money

Brush Buddies Popstar Singing Toothbrush

What you need to know: This is a well-designed singing toothbrush featuring music from pop star Lady Gaga.

What you’ll love: Unlike other singing toothbrushes, this one is designed with two songs, making both daytime and nighttime brushing unique. The brand also offers several other pop stars to choose from.

What you should consider: This is a manual toothbrush, which may be less desirable for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth Considering

Jack N’ Jill Buzzy Brush Electric Musical Toothbrush

What you need to know: This is an environmentally conscious singing toothbrush with an electric motor for better cleaning.

What you’ll love: The electric toothbrush has a tri-color LED for the three different brushing modes. The toothbrush comes in zero-waste packaging for more environmentally friendly shoppers.

What you should consider: The toothbrush is reportedly very loud which can be too much for younger kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

CHAIN PEAK Musical Kids Sonic Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This is a fun and themed singing electric toothbrush that comes in multiple colors and features different characters.

What you’ll love: The singing electric toothbrush comes with three different brushing modes for added versatility. The toothbrush also comes with four replaceable bristle heads for longer-lasting value.

What you should consider: Some users report that the battery compartment may be flooded with water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BriteBrush – Interactive Smart Kids Toothbrush featuring Baby Shark

What you need to know: This is an engaging singing electric toothbrush that comes in multiple different themes.

What you’ll love: Alongside playing music, the electric toothbrush also provides live audio feedback and the option to play brushing games. The toothbrush also has a parents’ light to make sure the kids actually brushed their teeth.

What you should consider: The brush heads are not very durable and wear out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

JoJo Siwa Brite Beatz Toothbrush Playing Light Up

What you need to know: This is an affordable singing toothbrush that features music from kids’ singer JoJo Siwa.

What you’ll love: The toothbrush features both singing and lights for a fun brushing experience. The toothbrush also has a built-in 2-minute timer to keep kids in check with their brushing.

What you should consider: The toothbrush is manual, meaning that kids will likely receive a less-effective cleaning vs. using an electric toothbrush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Emerson Radio Kids Battery Powered Musical Timer Toothbrush

What you need to know: This has a 2-minute musical timer to promote thorough cleaning. The bristles are soft and gentle on kids’ teeth.

What you’ll love: It includes three interchangeable panels, featuring butterflies, a happy dolphin and a cute dog. Users mention they love the music.

What you should consider: It requires three AAA batteries, which are not included,

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

