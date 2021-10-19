Best invisible braces

Invisible braces are usually less painful and uncomfortable than metal braces, but they tend to offer the same results.

Which invisible braces are best?

Most people are not born with perfectly straight teeth, and braces to help you straighten your teeth have been available for centuries. You or a family member probably went through months of discomfort when wearing metal braces during your formative years. Today, there are plenty of other options, such as invisible braces.

When you wear invisible braces, you can still chew gum, eat corn on the cob, enjoy fruit leather, crunch on some hard pretzels and munch on popcorn without any worries. Our top pick, Byte Invisible Braces, features a lifetime guarantee as long as you follow care instructions after treatment is complete.

What to know before you buy invisible braces

Comfort level

Some brands are more comfortable than others. Invisible braces are usually fairly thin and offer a snug fit, but there should be no pain or discomfort from the material. That said, you might experience some mild discomfort from the pressure on your teeth.

Treatment plan

An accurate 3D representation of your bite is first created and you might receive a high-definition scan that creates a virtual model of your mouth at an in-person visit. Another option might be your orthodontist taking an impression they use to create a physical mold of your bite.

If you are only receiving remote care, then you get the materials necessary to create your own impression of your bite. A personalized treatment plan is created with the mold and progressive invisible braces are made and delivered.

Material

When buying invisible braces, make sure all of the materials are FDA-approved. Also make sure the braces are gluten-free, latex-free, BPS-free and BPA-free.

What to look for in quality invisible braces

In-person visits

In-person consultations and visits are great options for many people, but some people prefer the convenience of not leaving their homes for care. There are many brands that offer remote care as an option.

Mold vs. scan

Most treatment plans for invisible braces include taking a physical mold of your bite, but many orthodontists make high-tech, 3D scans of your mouth instead. Figure out which option you prefer, then look for a brand or orthodontist that offers that option.

Wear indicators

Some invisible braces offer wear indicators that enable you to see if you are wearing the invisible braces for long enough on a daily basis.

How much you can expect to spend on invisible braces

Typically, you can either make a single payment for invisible braces or pay off the invisible braces in installments. While a single payment usually costs about $1,900, you can make an upfront deposit of $200 to $400 and monthly payments of $75 to $100 with an installment plan.

Invisible braces FAQ

Are invisible braces the right choice for you?

A. Invisible braces usually work best for mild to moderate treatment, but they might work well in some more severe cases. Aside from simply straightening your teeth, invisible braces can help you relax more and reprogram the muscles in your jaw, which can help decrease any bruxism or teeth grinding and reduce neck, face and jaw pain. First, get a consultation with a professional to figure out if invisible braces are the best treatment option for your particular situation.

Are invisible braces painful?

A. About one-third of all people who wear invisible braces claim they have no discomfort while wearing them, while half of all individuals who wear invisible braces say they experience mild discomfort, which usually only happens for a few days after using a new set of aligners.

Any discomfort or pain you might experience while wearing invisible braces usually happens when you have the most pressure on your teeth or when your teeth start to shift.

How long will it take for your treatment to work?

A. There are a number of different factors that impact the length of time you need for invisible braces treatment, and it changes based on the individual person. That said, typically, the more severe the issue is, the longer you need to wear invisible braces.

If you are non-compliant, meaning you remove your invisible braces for more than two hours total over a 24-hour period, this will impact your treatment time. Typically, you need to wear the invisible braces for 12 to 36 months on average to correct most alignment problems.

What are the best invisible braces to buy?

Top invisible braces

Byte Invisible Braces

What you need to know: These comprehensive invisible braces from Byte provide a customized teeth straightening system as well as a dentist-designed vibration device.

What you’ll love: These popular Byte invisible braces feature a vibration device that offers results months faster than many competitors, aligners that are personalized for a precise fit and an impression kit.

What you should consider: Some customers said the customer service team is unhelpful or slow to respond.

Where to buy: Sold by Byte

Top invisible braces for the money

Smile Direct Club Invisible Braces

What you need to know: This customer favorite from the Smile Direct Club will give you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: These budget-friendly Smile Direct Club invisible braces enable you to visit one of the company’s SmileShops to get a 3D image taken rather than doing your own impressions.

What you should consider: There sometimes are shipping delays with this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Smile Direct Club

Worth checking out

AlignerCo Invisible Braces

What you need to know: These top-quality invisible braces from AlignerCo feature a choice of affordable payment plans and dependable customer support.

What you’ll love: These AlignerCo invisible braces enable customers to do their own impressions with a budget-friendly kit. The customer service team is very attentive to the needs and questions of customers.

What you should consider: Some customers complain about the slow shipping times.

Where to buy: Sold by AlignerCo

