Best enamel toothpaste

An enamel toothpaste is designed to prevent enamel loss that results in discoloration and tooth sensitivity.

Which enamel toothpastes are best?

As we get older, the enamel on our teeth starts to wear down as a result of consuming high-acidity foods and beverages like coffee and soft drinks. To prevent enamel loss that results in tooth sensitivity or discoloration, you should consider getting an enamel toothpaste to protect the enamel and prevent further deterioration. If you are looking for a gentle yet effective enamel toothpaste, Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Whitening Enamel Toothpaste is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an enamel toothpaste

Tooth sensitivity

If you are dealing with any tooth sensitivity issues, an enamel toothpaste can help restore your existing enamel. Enamel toothpaste contains a milder formula to help with sensitive teeth and gums that are a result of enamel erosion. Many contain naturally derived, non-abrasive formulas made with mild ingredients designed not to irritate your gums or soft tissue within the mouth.

Fluoride

Some enamel toothpastes have fluoride added to them, which is designed to improve the remineralization of the enamel. Fluoride works to protect teeth from acid damage while also helping to fight cavities.

Natural ingredients

Some enamel toothpastes contain natural ingredients that are gentler on your teeth and gums. Many are vegan, organic, plant-derived, cruelty-free and allergy-safe. Be sure to read the label of the enamel toothpaste first to be sure you find the right natural formula for your teeth.

What to look for in a quality enamel toothpaste

Whitening

One of the top signs of enamel loss is the discoloration of your teeth. When your teeth show signs of becoming yellow, you can stop further progression with enamel toothpaste. Some have bleaching agents like hydrogen peroxide included in the formula to provide a brighter, whiter smile. If your teeth are sensitive, you might want to avoid an enamel toothpaste that has extra whitening agents included.

Fresh flavor

There is nothing quite like the clean feeling you get after brushing your teeth. Enamel toothpaste contains either natural or artificial flavors designed to give you that clean mouth feeling that lasts for hours. If you are looking for an enamel toothpaste with natural ingredients, be sure to read the label to ensure it has what you want. The taste of enamel toothpaste is often milder than standard toothpaste in order to reduce irritation and help make brushing your teeth a more pleasant experience.

Flavorless

If you do not enjoy the minty flavor that comes with most toothpastes, a flavorless option might be your better choice. Designed for people who are sensitive to taste, these enamel toothpastes often come with an unusual chemical taste. Flavorless enamel toothpastes are also ideal for children who do not enjoy traditional toothpaste flavors.

How much you can expect to spend on enamel toothpaste

An enamel toothpaste will cost you $4-$18 for a tube, depending on the ingredients and specialty formulas designed for tooth sensitivity and other oral health issues.

Enamel toothpaste FAQ

What is tooth enamel?

A. Enamel is the outer layer of the tooth that protects the inner dentin and pulp layers. Certain foods that are acidic, like tomatoes, berries, coffee and soda, can erode your enamel over time. While an enamel toothpaste cannot replace lost enamel, it will repair the existing enamel by increasing the overall content.

How will I know if I need enamel toothpaste?

A. If your teeth are starting to discolor or you are having tooth sensitivity issues, you should first consult with your dentist. A quick fix might be investing in enamel toothpaste that can help to protect the existing enamel and assist with tooth sensitivity. Enamel loss can also be linked to genetics and medications, like antihistamines, as well as teeth grinding and acid reflux. Be sure to consult with your dentist if you are prone to any of these conditions so you can stay on top of your oral health.

What’s the best enamel toothpaste to buy?

Top enamel toothpaste

Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Whitening Enamel Toothpaste

What you need to know: The gentle yet effective formula is designed to protect your enamel from further loss from acidic drinks and foods.

What you’ll love: This enamel toothpaste has a whitening formula for advanced brightening, and it works to remove stains. It is also gentle while delivering minerals to the enamel for added strength.

What you should consider: This toothpaste is offered at a higher price point than some others that deliver similar results.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top enamel toothpaste for the money

Colgate Enamel Health Sensitivity Relief Toothpaste

What you need to know: This enamel toothpaste comes from a trusted brand and provides protection against tooth sensitivity.

What you’ll love: The gentle yet effective toothpaste polishes teeth, has a pleasant taste and features fluoride to replenish calcium back into your teeth. It also provides protection against other oral health problems.

What you should consider: The toothpaste may sometimes become foamy, and some have reported a sour aftertaste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Premier Enamelon Toothpaste

What you need to know: The minty flavor of this enamel toothpaste moisturizes and soothes the soft tissues in your mouth.

What you’ll love: This dye-, gluten- and sulfate-free toothpaste has a mild cleaning formula to remove food and stains. The cool flavor is pleasant, and the formula works to help protect against tooth sensitivity.

What you should consider: Some have reported this toothpaste foams more than others and may leave a dry feeling in your mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

