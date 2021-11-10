OPI nail polish vs. China Glaze nail polish

China Glaze nail polish contains China clay, the same ingredient that gives porcelain its shine.

Is OPI or China Glaze nail polish better?

At-home manicures can help save your budget compared to getting your nails done at the salon. Fortunately, many high-quality options give you vibrant colors and long-lasting wear. Both OPI and China Glaze are excellent brands, but which is the right choice for you? You need to make an educated decision about which polish or lacquer is the best fit.

OPI nail polish

If you’re searching for the best nail lacquers, OPI is a brand that should make your shortlist. It offers incredible color variety with great longevity.

Of course, many socially conscious consumers are concerned with how a company is run. OPI’s founder and his family give back through their nonprofit organization. They have donated to charities including Project Hope International, so you know they are determined to make an impact on the community.

OPI nail polish pros

If you are serious about applying nail polish, you will love OPI’s application process. The handle is easy to hold. The brush is rounder and thicker than those of other brands, making three-stroke application simple for a professional look.

Of course, safety is also a concern when shopping for new nail polish. OPI polishes are “3-free,” which means they do not have formaldehyde, toluene, or dibutyl phthalate (DBP).

Wearability is another key for OPI nail polishes. Most of their lacquers last several days without chipping, particularly the lighter colors.

OPI nail polish cons

While most OPI polishes boast long wearability, consider your color before making a purchase. Darker colors tend to chip more than their neutral or lighter counterparts, harming their longevity.

Some users of OPI nail polish also report bubbles in the bottle after shaking it up, affecting how smoothly the application goes on.

Best OPI nail polish

The best option from OPI’s lineup is its Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish. It uses ProStay Technology for a longer-lasting manicure that closely resembles a gel polish but without the need for LED lights and curing. With this type of polish, your manicure should last about 11 days without chipping.

China Glaze nail polish

China Glaze is another popular brand and has been in the nail industry for more than two decades. Founded in 1998 by Worldwide Cosmetics and purchased by American International Industries in 2005, this brand is a leading innovator in salon-quality nails. It boasts an impressive color selection inspired by exotic locales around the world, along with a long-lasting formula.

China Glaze nail polish pros

If you are looking for a formula with longevity, consider the unique proposition of China Glaze. Its polishes harden with China clay, an ingredient used in porcelain for a shinier finish. China clay creates a glossy finish both beautiful and practical.

Much like OPI, China Glaze also emphasizes a cleaner formula. They go a step further than 3-free and instead offer a 7-free formula free of:

Toluene

DBP

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde resin

Camphor

Triphenyl phosphate, or TPHP

Xylene

In addition, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

China Glaze nail polish cons

Not everything about the China Glaze polishes is excellent. Many users complain that the polish dries too quickly — problematic for those less experienced at applying it. The faster dry times can lead to uneven applications that appear streaky.

Best China Glaze nail polishes

If you want the benefits of gel polish, try China Glaze Gelaze. It does require using an ultraviolet lamp or LED lights to properly cure this product to get a long-lasting manicure. With that, you can get up to two weeks of shine without chips.

Its standard nail lacquers with hardeners are equally great, featuring a wide assortment of bright colors unlikely to chip within the first few days.

Should you get OPI or China Glaze nail polish?

Both OPI and China Glaze nail polishes are great options for an at-home manicure, but OPI offers more longevity without the added hassle of needing to use LED or ultraviolet lights to cure. While they may not last quite as long as China Glaze’s Gelaze, their Infinite Shine still boasts impressive longevity of 11 days.

