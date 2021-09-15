Best reusable menstrual pad

Before pads were called menstrual pads, they were referred to as sanitary napkins.

Which reusable menstrual pad is best?

It is just as important to support products that are environmentally friendly as it is to purchase products that are organic and nontoxic. These concepts go hand in hand for reusable menstrual pads. Although the sanitary value often is questioned, you can regularly clean reusable menstrual pads and they provide the same benefit as regular menstrual pads while reducing waste.

When purchasing a reusable menstrual pad, consider buying one that is organic, provides varying levels of absorbency and features added benefits such as an option for wings and leak-locking technology. For lightweight, discreet and absorbent reusable pads, Rael Organic Reusable Cloth Pads is a top choice.

What to know before buying a reusable menstrual pad

Material

All reusable pads are environmentally conscious, but that does not mean they use cotton free of pesticides to create them. Consider only purchasing cotton pads that are free of chlorine, pesticides and other synthetic dyes. If a product is organic, it is noted in the description or in the ingredients list.

Sustainability

Reusable pads are eco-friendly, reducing plastic and cotton use and their subsequent lives in a landfill. If a reusable pad is organically sourced, it uses sustainable ingredients; however, that does not mean the pad was produced in a sustainable location. If you are concerned about sustainability along with the environment, research where your potential reusable menstrual pad comes from.

Absorbency

Reusable pads come in sets of three or five and feature the same absorbency level for each pad. Each set is expensive, so consider switching between cotton pads and reusable pads rather than purchasing three different sets of reusable pads for all stages of flow in your period.

Thin: Light pads are perfect for those who have little to no flow during the entirety of their period.

Regular: Wearing these for longer than one or two hours is risky for those with a heavy flow. These may be too large for those with a light flow.

Super: These pads are great starting points for those with heavy flows but are too bulky for those with light flows.

Plus: Use this style of pad overnight for added protection while you sleep. Plus-sized pads are thick. The more movement, the more these pads do not stay in place.

What to look for in a quality reusable menstrual pad

Wings

Reusable pads that feature wings come with a snap-in feature for added support and to prevent blood leaking onto your clothing.

Leak-locking technology

Reusable pads typically feature layered wicking technology to lock in leaks and odor. The higher the number of layers, the more protection these pads provide. An organic reusable pad does not use harmful chemicals to create this feature.

Machine washable

Wash your reusable pad before wearing it for the first time as well as after each use to prevent bacteria growth. Some reusable pads require a cold hand-washing. This style of pad involves more effort and care when washing. Reusable pads also can be machine washable. This style is more convenient but it is more likely that pads requiring hand-washing will last longer. Check the product description for care instructions.

How much you can expect to spend on a reusable menstrual pad

The least expensive pads cost $15-$20. These often are less sustainable and contain synthetic dyes. Midrange pads cost $25-$30 and provide good absorbency, come in several sizes and have an option for wings. Pads with the best features and that are nontoxic typically cost $30-40.

Reusable menstrual pad FAQ

Can you wash reusable menstrual pads with other laundry?

A. If you do not like the idea of mixing your other laundry with menstrual blood, you can hand-wash reusable pads, but it is sanitary to wash them with the rest of your laundry. For extra sanitation, you can soak the menstrual pads before putting them in the wash.

Do reusable pads use fragrance?

A. Typically, these pads do not use fragrance since they require washing. For the most part, you should avoid pads that have fragrance. Scented feminine vaginal products can disrupt hormonal balances and cause unwanted bacteria growth.

What is the best reusable menstrual pad to buy

Top reusable menstrual pad

Rael Organic Reusable Cloth Pads

What you need to know: These pads are certified organic. They do not contain chlorine, pesticides or fragrance. They feature an hourglass shape designed to fit comfortably for any body.

What you’ll love: They are made with five layers of moisture-wicking cotton to alleviate odor and prevent leakage. They feature side panels that mimic wings and provide added support against leakage, making the pad less likely to irritate your skin.

What you should consider: These pads slide around in the underwear more than the average non-reusable pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reusable menstrual pad for the money

Think ECO Organic Reusable Cotton Pads

What you need to know: Think ECO reusable pads are organic and designed with breathable ventilating technology.

What you’ll love: This brand features many available designs and are secured by snap. They are designed not to slide or scrunch no matter how active the user is. They are discrete and made for light period days.

What you should consider: They are very bulky for light flows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pixie Organic Cotton Cloth Pads

What you need to know: These pads feature a top layer of certified organic cotton and are a great option for those with sensitive skin. They feature four layers of moisture-wicking technology to lock in leaks and keep out odors.

What you’ll love: These pads are machine washable and hypoallergenic. They feature a snap design, making them secure and fit for all sizes. They feature wings for greater leak protection.

What you should consider: These pads can start deteriorating after two months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.