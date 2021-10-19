Best menstrual cup for teens

For first-timers who may be worried about leaking, you can use a panty liner or pad as a backup until you become more comfortable.

Which menstrual cup for teens is best?

Though many people that menstruate dread their periods, the right products during your period can make that time of the month much easier to manage. Anyone that has started their period is a good candidate for using menstrual cups and understanding more of their anatomy.

Typical products like pads and tampons may be more familiar, but menstrual cups offer more comfort, sustainability and freedom during your period. For a menstrual cup that will suit most, if not all, of your needs during your menstrual cycle, the Lena Sensitive Menstrual Cup is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a menstrual cup for teens

Size

Menstrual cups come in different sizes, but more times than not, they come in either a large or small size. Though the actual dimensions may vary between different brands, the small-sized cup is usually recommended for lighter flows, while the larger cup is better suited for those with heavy flows. Though some cups are recommended based on age and whether or not the person has had a vaginal birth, most people simply need to experiment and try out different cups to see what size fits them best. After all, only your body can say what’s best for you. You can figure this out by comparing different cups and seeing how you feel.

Folds

At first, it may be intimidating for first-timers to insert and remove cups due to the shape and size of the cups. However, insertion and removal are easy once you master the different folds and find the easiest one for you. Like the name says, the fold is folding the cup into a shape that makes insertion pain-free and straightforward. Common folds are the C-fold, punch-down fold, 7 fold, S fold and the origami fold. These standard folds aim to create a smaller point of insertion into the vagina and enough space to adjust the cup as needed.

Remember, it’s crucial to experiment with different folds to see what gives you the most ease and comfort.

Capacity

A cup’s capacity varies on the size, and as mentioned earlier, sizes vary between brands. However, standard cups usually vary between 10 to 40 ml. This allows maximum use of a cup daily as most cups will hold for up to 12 hours for people with heavy flow. This means that you don’t have to change it as often as you would if you use other sanitary products like tampons.

Don’t worry if you have concerns about toxic shock syndrome, as that tends to occur with tampons. Menstrual cups pose a much lower risk for TSS than tampons or pads do.

What to look for in a quality menstrual cup for teens

Material

Most cups are medical-grade silicone or latex materials that are strong and long-lasting. These materials are perfect for cups as they ensure that they are reusable and more sustainable than disposable sanitary products such as tampons and pads.

Shape

Since all bodies are unique and made differently, menstrual cups come in different shapes too. The most commonly seen shape is the classic bell-shaped design with a rounded base. There are also round cups, V-shaped cups and ergonomic cups with a slightly slanted body and uneven rim. Again, it’s a good idea to experiment with different cups to see what shape suits your body best.

Chemical-free

Cups of high-quality materials, such as medical-grade silicone, should also be free of any chemicals that may be harmful to the body. A good cup should be free of bleaches, BPA’s, phthalates and should be hypoallergenic as well. This way, no unnecessary irritation will happen to the body.

How much you can expect to spend on a menstrual cup for teens

On the high end, you can find cups from about $25-$30. On the other hand, budget-friendly cups will cost you anywhere from $5-$25.

Menstrual cup for teens FAQ

Can you use a menstrual cup during your first period?

A. Yes, as long as you’re comfortable with inserting and removing it.

Is a menstrual cup good for teenagers?

A. Yes, it is. It allows any teenager to go about their normal activities such as sports with ease.

What are the best menstrual cups for teens to buy?

Top menstrual cup for teens

Lena Sensitive Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This option comes in the classic menstrual cup design that is soft and ideal for first-time menstrual cup users and experienced users alike.

What you’ll love: With 12 hours of protection, this cup is made specifically for sensitive anatomies that want to be free and active during their periods. Softer and more flexible than the standard cup, it’s perfect for menstrual cup first-timers and those with a low cervix.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the cup does not open easily when inserted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top menstrual cup for teens for the money

Intimina Lily Cup One

What you need to know: A fun, petite starter cup that offers extra protection with a double rim and removal loop at the bottom.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent product for those looking to transition from pads or tampons to cups. Affordable and sustainable, you can wear it for up to 8 hours without leakage. It is small and easy to insert and stays in place once worn.

What you should consider: Some users have claimed that it wasn’t easy for them to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pixie Menstrual Cup Slim

What you need to know: This is a standard quality cup, available in six sizes and two styles from which to choose.

What you’ll love: Two styles give two options for those with low or high cervixes as well as 12-hour protection. Additionally, every purchase is a donation of a cup to a woman in need. This cup also comes with a cotton bag, pocket-size wipes, sample lubrication packets and an instruction pamphlet.

What you should consider: Note that there have been complaints about the ease of removal of this cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

