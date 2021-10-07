Best menstrual cup for a heavy flow

Reusable menstrual cups are much better for the environment than disposable products, and many people find menstrual cups more comfortable than tampons and pads.

Which menstrual cup for a heavy flow is best?

There are so many benefits to using a menstrual cup rather than tampons or pads for a heavy flow period. You will save money over the long run, especially if you need to replace your tampons and pads frequently. Reusable menstrual cups are also much better for the environment than disposable products, and many people find menstrual cups more comfortable than tampons and pads. It’s important to find the right menstrual cup for your needs and situation. For a top-quality pick, the Pixie Menstrual Cup is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a menstrual cup for a heavy flow

Choose the right capacity for you

The capacity of a menstrual cup can range from 10-40 milliliters, depending on the size and model of the menstrual cups, but the average capacity is 20-30 milliliters. It’s important to choose a menstrual cup with a higher capacity if you have heavy flow periods.

Consider your budget

Think about your budget when you are purchasing a menstrual cup. There are menstrual cups that go for as low as $10-$15, but they tend to be less durable, so keep that in mind when making your purchase.

Replace your cup when needed

Your menstrual cup can last a long time if you look after it properly. You can choose to replace your menstrual cup every couple of years, but you don’t truly need to replace your menstrual cup unless your current cup begins to leak, becomes sticky or splits.

What to look for in a quality menstrual cup for a heavy flow

Size

Menstrual cups usually come in two or three different sizes. The larger size is typically recommended for people over the age of 30 or those who have given birth vaginally, while the smaller size is recommended for people under the age of 30 who have not given birth vaginally.

The larger sizes tend to have greater capacities, which is usually better for people with heavy flow periods. That being said, some people find the larger menstrual cups uncomfortable.

Material

Many menstrual cups are composed of medical-grade silicone, which is perfect for anyone with a latex allergy. Menstrual cups are usually made from either latex, silicone or thermoplastic elastomer, also known as TPE. TPE has the longest shelf life of these three materials. However, latex and silicone are both very long-lasting and durable as well.

Firmness

Some menstrual cups are firmer than other menstrual cups. Keep in mind that firm menstrual cups are more likely to properly open after being inserted. Firm cups also have a tighter seal, which means they are less likely to leak.

One drawback of using firm cups is that some people find them less comfortable and harder to insert because they don’t easily fold up. Menstrual cups with medium firmness are a great option if you are not sure which firmness level you need.

How much you can expect to spend on a menstrual cup for a heavy flow

Menstrual cups for a heavy flow usually cost $10-$40, but keep in mind that the less expensive menstrual cups also tend to be less durable.

Menstrual cup for a heavy flow FAQ

What is the best shape for a menstrual cup?

A. Some menstrual cups are spherical, while others are bell-shaped and other cups are thin and long like a champagne flute. Some people find all menstrual cups comfortable, while others prefer the first shape of menstrual cup they wore. It’s important to experiment with a few different shapes of menstrual cups, especially if you tried one shape of menstrual cup and found it uncomfortable.

How do you keep your menstrual cup clean?

A. It’s important to clean your menstrual cup thoroughly before the first use and between each and every menstrual period. Make sure to check the instructions on your selected menstrual cup since different manufacturers have different cleaning guidelines. The most popular cleaning methods for a menstrual cup include cleaning it with natural products like baking soda or castile soap, submerging it in a sterilizing solution like the type used for baby bottles or boiling it for five to 10 minutes.

Is your menstrual cup supposed to have holes around the rim?

A. Most menstrual cups have small air holes around the rim to help promote suction and make the cup simpler to remove and insert. Don’t worry about leakage from these air holes since they are positioned high enough that you will certainly empty your cup before any blood reaches the holes.

What’s the best menstrual cup for a heavy flow to buy?

Top menstrual cup for a heavy flow

Pixie Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This menstrual cup is considered the best of the best because of its hassle-free reusable nature and its comfortable use.

What you’ll love: This solid menstrual cup features a simple-to-understand manual with detailed guidance and visual instructions and a long stem design that is perfect for positioning, grabbing and removing. The menstrual cup is comfortable and good for up to 12 hours at a time.

What you should consider: Fitting this menstrual cup can be slightly complicated since you don’t hear a pop sound when you insert it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top menstrual cup for a heavy flow for the money

Venus Large Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This simple to use menstrual cup from Venus works well during heavy flow periods and gives you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly menstrual cup is perfect for people with a high cervix and comes free of any toxins, phthalates, latex or BPA. The cup also comes in two different sizes, including firm and soft.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about the grip of this menstrual cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lena Menstrual Cup

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed silicone menstrual cup provides odorless and leak-free periods and is recommended by experts.

What you’ll love: This hypoallergenic menstrual cup promotes zero waste, is free of BPA, dioxins and latex and ensures safety and biocompatibility. The menstrual cup is also composed of U.S. medical-grade silicone and can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time.

What you should consider: Some users found the cup caused cramping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

