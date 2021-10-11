When used as part of one’s personal hygiene routine, feminine wipes can balance pH, block odor and maintain a feeling of cleanliness throughout the day.

Which feminine wipes are best?

Adopting a thorough personal care routine is ideal for achieving optimum health. This is especially true when it comes to personal hygiene. One commonly overlooked product that is a fantastic addition to an individual’s self-care routine are feminine wipes. These wipes come with a host of helpful benefits, including pH balancing and odor control in sensitive areas.

Our pick for the Best of the Best feminine wipes is Summer’s Eve Five-in-One Cleansing Cloths. These wipes have a light floral scent that is incredibly pleasant, they are gynecologist-tested and free of dyes and parabens.

What to know before you buy feminine wipes

Ingredients

Feminine wipes are made using a wide range of ingredients. Fragrances, plant-based ingredients and synthetic compounds are commonly found in today’s top brands. However, certain ingredients do not react well with everyone.

Individuals who have specific sensitivities should check the ingredient list prior to purchasing feminine wipes. Also, people who are prone to skin irritations and dryness should opt for wipes that are specially formulated for sensitive skin. In addition to personal needs, those who wish to purchase natural personal care products can find feminine wipes made exclusively from all-natural and organic ingredients. Naturally-focused brands typically use ingredients and materials that are eco-friendly, and that are also suitable for sensitive skin.

Price

When purchasing feminine wipes, the price you pay will depend on what features you want. Simple cleansing wipes that have a basic fragrance are often the least expensive. Varieties that provide special odor control technology, and those that are made using all-natural products, command the highest price tag. Since feminine wipes provide the most benefit when used regularly, establish a budget to determine how much to pay per package.

Specific needs

Nearly all leading brands produce high-quality feminine wipes. Instead of focusing solely on getting “the best” wipes, individuals should choose a brand and variety that meets their specific needs. This includes everything from pH balancing, to odor blocking to all-natural ingredients. Decide what needs are most important, and select feminine wipes based on these needs.

What to look for in quality feminine wipes

Pleasant scent

Aside from the core benefits and features, one of the most important deciding factors in choosing feminine wipes is fragrance. Most fragrances available across brands are generally pleasant. But since scent is such a personal thing, individuals should pay attention to which scents are most pleasant to them.

People who wish to stay away from artificial fragrances can purchase brands that use essential oils. Alternatively, all-natural and conventional brands produce unscented wipes that do not use any fragrance. Fragrance-free wipes are often best for those who experience sensitive skin that irritates easily.

Odor blocking

Another core feature of quality feminine wipes is odor-blocking technology. Although feminine wipes are designed to reduce odor and contribute a pleasant scent, not every variety is created to fully block odor. If this is a priority, be sure to select a brand/variety that specifically names this feature. Some of the best brands can block odor for up to 24 hours after use. This can reduce the need to use wipes frequently, which can ultimately lead to big savings and less waste.

Stays fresh in packaging

Something that is commonly overlooked when purchasing feminine wipes is proper storage. Containers that don’t close fully can cause an entire package to dry up within days. Quality brands use packaging that will protect the moisture content in every wipe for at least several weeks.

How much you can expect to spend on feminine wipes

A single pack of feminine wipes typically costs between $2-$7.

Feminine wipes FAQ

Are they safe to use?

A. Yes. All top brands of feminine wipes go through rigorous testing (often under the supervision of gynecologists). Nearly every major brand does not use parabens, dyes or harsh chemicals on their wipes.

Are feminine wipes flushable?

A. Usually. Always check individual brand instructions before flushing feminine wipes.

What are the best feminine wipes to buy?

Top feminine wipes

Summer’s Eve Five-in-One Cleansing Cloths

What you need to know: These wipes have a light floral scent, actively combat odor and balance pH.

What you’ll love: Summer’s Eve Five-in-One Cleansing Cloths are made with quality ingredients and have a pleasant scent that is not too fragrant. The package is easy to carry with you during the day and on trips. They can be closed tightly to maximize their shelf life.

What you should consider: Some individuals think that the wipes are too soapy, especially while being used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and iHerb

Top feminine wipes for the money

Vagisil Odor Blocking Refreshing Wipes

What you need to know: These wipes are specifically designed with ingredients that block odor throughout the day.

What you’ll love: In addition to being a great price, these wipes are exceptional at preventing odor for up to 24 hours. They have a fresh and clean scent that isn’t overpowering. They can easily be resealed and taken on-the-go.

What you should consider: One pack only contains 20 wipes, and some individuals report sensitivity and irritations with this formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

The Honey Pot Company Fragrance-Free Wipes

What you need to know: The Honey Pot Company Fragrance-Free Wipes are made using all-natural, plant-based ingredients.

What you’ll love: These versatile wipes can be used for cleaning intimate parts, the face and the entire body. They are made from all-natural ingredients (such as oats and acai extract) and without any fragrance. Additionally, the wipes are formulated so that individuals with sensitive skin can use them.

What you should consider: When compared to all other brands of feminine wipes, these are some of the most expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

