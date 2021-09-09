Trending MAC Cosmetics you can get online

Best MAC Cosmetics you can buy online

When it comes to creating bold, camera-ready looks, MAC Cosmetics is the go-to brand for many people, including makeup artists, influencers and celebrities. If you have an ever-growing makeup collection, it’s worth exploring popular MAC Cosmetics to see whether they can elevate your favorite makeup looks.

MAC Cosmetics are available at several online retailers, with many carrying some of the brand’s trending eye shadows, lipsticks, foundations and more.

What you need to know about MAC Cosmetics

About MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics was founded in 1984 with the intention of creating high-impact, photogenic products for models and professional makeup artists. Soon after the company’s initial success on runways and in Hollywood, MAC was embraced as a mainstream cosmetic brand. The company was acquired by Estée Lauder in the late 1990s and since then, MAC’s parent company has overseen its growth to nearly 1,500 locations worldwide.

Why is MAC Cosmetics so popular?

MAC is a well-received brand for a multitude of reasons, including high-pigment color and inclusive foundation shade collection. Its products, which range from lipsticks to primers and concealers, share the same high-quality formulation and extra-long wear time. MAC also is regarded as a top-rated cruelty-free beauty brand.

What is Mini MAC?

Mini MAC refers to smaller versions of the cosmetic brand’s most popular products, ranging from Mini MAC mascara to Mini MAC lipstick. These small products are more affordable, making them ideal for those who want to try new MAC products on a budget. Given their diminutive sizes, it’s no surprise Mini MAC products are praised for their travel-friendly designs.

How to remove MAC makeup

Because MAC makeup products are high pigment and long wearing, they require more than soap and water to remove them. Many MAC enthusiasts invest in MAC Gently Off Eye and Lip Makeup Remover, which dissolves long-wear and waterproof makeup. A little goes a long way with the formula and it won’t irritate the delicate skin around your eyes. If you’d like to explore other eye makeup removers, visit the BestReviews buying guide to compare other formulas.

How much are MAC Cosmetics?

MAC makeup starts at $12, which includes many Mini MAC products. MAC lipsticks and eye shadows start at $19; concealer and foundation start around $25. The most expensive MAC makeup products are palettes, which can run as high as $60.

Trending MAC Cosmetics available online

MAC Lipstick Matte

MAC’s best-selling matte lip formula, available in 31 high-pigment shades, offers all-day, no-transfer wear. It goes on smoothly and blends well with lip liner. Ruby Woo, a vivid blue-toned red, remains a customer favorite.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

This popular 12-hour powder foundation is well-received for its ultra-matte finish and buildable coverage. It leaves skin with a light, velvety veil that lets skin breathe all day. The foundation is available in 46 shades.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Matte Eye Shadow

Easy to blend and long lasting, MAC’s matte eye shadow is ideal for both everyday and special-occasional use. It’s available in dozens of shades, including classic basics and neutrals, as well as bolder colors such as Stormwatch, an intense teal.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Extra Dimension Blush

One of MAC’s newer releases, the Extra Dimension Blush is a popular hybrid formula. It has the smooth finish of a cream, lightweight finish of a powder and blendability of a liquid. The blush has a prismatic effect and photographs well.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Lipglass

Known for its glass-like finish, you can wear this high-shine MAC gloss different ways: on its own, over lipstick or with liner. The formula spreads easily and is infused with jojoba oil to condition and smooth lips.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Prep + Prime Fix + Primer and Setting Spray

This multipurpose spray is ideal for setting and refreshing looks, not to mention it gives skin a light hydration boost. Lauded as a “holy grail” product by many, it’s considered one of the most versatile products MAC has to offer.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eye Shadow

A long-standing favorite, the Paint Pot is a creamy, blendable primer that locks in shadow and liner for up to 24 hours. It’s available in a few neutral colors as well as a few bold shades you can wear without shadow, such as Princess Cut, a pearlescent holographic pink.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

Look no further for a second-skin foundation. MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid offers medium-to-full buildable coverage and has a matte finish. The formula is fade resistant and streak-free, plus it stays true to color.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Hyper Real Glow Highlighting Palette

Get your glow on with this three-shade highlighter palette available in gold or rose-gold tones. A soft, creamy formula, you can use the highlighters on their own or layered for a supercharged, high-impact look.

Sold by Ulta

MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline

With up to 16 hours of smudge-proof wear time, MAC’s popular Pro Longwear Fluidline remains a top choice for gel liners. The liner glides across lids effortlessly, creating fine or thick lines. It’s available in four shades.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Color

The lightweight, whipped-mousse texture of this liquid lip color has a luxurious, opaque matte finish. It comes with an hourglass-shaped applicator that makes it easy to apply color around your lip’s natural curves.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

MAC Frost Eye Shadow

Add a touch of iridescent shine with one of MAC’s Frost eye shadows, which have non-creasing formulas you can use wet or dry. Wear the bold shades on their own or work them into more complex looks.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

