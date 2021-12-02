Best Too Faced palette

To get the most out of a Too Faced palette, it’s wise to invest in a set of quality eye makeup brushes for easy blending and layering.

Which Too Faced palettes are best?

Thinking of investing in an eyeshadow palette from a premium beauty brand? Too Faced palettes are known for their high pigmentation, blendability and big personality.

Whether you’re looking for shade assortment to create subtle or bold looks, Too Faced has a palette to help you create the look you envision. For example, Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette is a top-selling collection featuring 16 matte and shimmer shades.

What to know before you buy a Too Faced palette

About Too Faced

Too Faced was founded in 1998 by veteran makeup artists Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. The body-positive brand celebrates individual beauty and body positivity, and according to Too Faced, each product helps you “own your pretty” by letting you find products you love to create your signature look.

The beauty brand is best-known for eyeshadow palettes that feature unique color stories and elegant compacts. Over the past 25 years, Too Faced has added dozens of products to its collection, including award-winning face makeup, mascara, lip products and beauty tools. The brand recently launched a skincare collection that includes night creams, hydrating serums and SPF moisturizers.

Compact design

Too Faced palettes are well-received for their compact designs, which are regarded by many as some of the most aesthetically-pleasing ones on the market. Their lids often feature three-dimensional lettering, metallic designs and themed lids that echo their color stories. Too Faced compacts are travel-friendly, given their high-density plastic construction, full-length mirrors and reliable closing mechanisms.

What to look for in a quality Too Faced palette

Ingredients

Too Faced palettes have fine pressed powder eyeshadows made with common ingredients like talc, zinc, mica, rice extract, sorbic acid, silica and iron oxides. The brand’s palettes are cruelty-free, and many of their shadow formulas are free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, parabens and phthalates.

Some Too Faced palettes are infused with nourishing ingredients, as well. The Born This Way Natural Nudes palette, for instance, contains coconut water to boost moisture levels and hyaluronic acid to give a smoother, softer appearance. These formulas are said to wear better and longer than others, in part because they’re less drying and may adhere to the skin better.

Shade assortment

Too Faced palettes are curated not just to include unique shades but also to feature shades that complement one another. Most palettes include a combination of light, medium and dark shades, making it easy to create day-to-night looks. Others include a variety of bold, statement-making colors, like deep blue or fuschia, for more creative looks. Many Too Faced palettes also feature oversized pans for base or matte shades, as these tend to be used most frequently.

Finish variety

Generally speaking, Too Faced palettes include a combination of finishes. Matte shades are present in every palette, and they’re typically complemented by shades with satin, glitter, shimmer or metallic finishes. No matter the finish, Too Faced eyeshadows blend and layer easily to create countless looks.

Like other glitter or shimmer eyeshadows, Too Faced shadows with these finishes should be applied over eyeshadow primer. Not only does the primer hold onto color longer, but it may also minimize glitter fallout. The primer may also prevent blended, shaded or layered shadows from migrating.

How much you can expect to spend on Too Faced palettes

Smaller Too Faced palettes with eight or fewer shades cost $27-$39, whereas those with 18 shades run as high as $49. Too Faced occasionally releases deluxe palettes that include eyeshadows and blushes for $45 and higher.

Too Faced palette FAQ

Do Too Faced palettes come with any brushes or accessories?

A. Although Too Faced palettes have lids with full-length mirrors, they don’t come with any brushes or application tools. Certain palettes come with look inspiration guides that teach techniques to create specific looks. As a result, if you intend to travel with a Too Faced palette, you’ll need to bring separate shadow brushes.

Can I mix Too Faced palettes with eyeshadows from other brands?

A. Yes. Too Faced palettes are rich formulas that blend easily with most high-quality powder shadows. However, because formulas vary from brand to brand, you may need to experiment with application and blending to achieve your envisioned look. Some shades, for example, look much different when they’re blended with others.

What are the best Too Faced palettes to buy?

Top Too Faced palette

Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: The best-selling palette features a modern range of nude shades that are universally flattering to all skin tones and types.

What you’ll love: Shadows are highly-pigmented with a rich color payoff that lasts all day long. The well-balanced assortment of matte and shimmer shades creates dozens of unique looks. The formula is infused with nourishing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, to keep the eye soft and hydrated.

What you should consider: A few people felt it was difficult to lift shimmer and glitter shades from the palette with brushes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Top Too Faced palette for the money

Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a basic day-to-night palette, this nine-shade palette is a top choice.

What you’ll love: The palette features extra-large pans for base shades, which tend to be used more often than the rest. The collection includes creamy, blendable shades in matte, pearl and sparkle finishes. Many people appreciate the dainty compact, which has a lace-inspired design.

What you should consider: Shadows may not blend as smoothly as those featured in other Too Faced palettes.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

Too Faced Pretty Rich Diamond Light Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This jewel-inspired palette has a gem-themed color story with bold shades like Diamond Glitterati and Princess Cut.

What you’ll love: The pressed gel-glitter shadows, which blend easily, are formulated to adhere to the skin without any fallout. Unlike other glitter shadows, these stay put all day long. There is a well-rounded assortment of four matte shades, ranging from light to dark.

What you should consider: A few people reported considerable fallout with the glitter and shimmer shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Sephora

