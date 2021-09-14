Whether you love pumpkin for the look, smell or nourishing ingredients, there is something out there for every kind of pumpkin fan.

What are the best pumpkin beauty products?

Fall is just around the corner and now is a great time to stock up on all the best pumpkin beauty products you crave during pumpkin spice season. Maybe you love a fun pumpkin-flavored lip balm or want a pumpkin eye shadow palette to pair with your favorite Halloween or Thanksgiving-inspired looks. Pumpkin isn’t just a fun aesthetic. Pumpkin is a superfood and can provide nourishing benefits for your skin, body and hair.

Pumpkin lip products

NYX ProfessionalMakeup Slim Lip Pencil Creamy Long-Lasting Lip Liner (Pumpkin)

This long-lasting lip pencil is burnt metallic orange in color and doesn’t blur or bleed across your skin. It contains coconut oil to prevent your lips from drying out, plus it’s cruelty-free.

Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

MODE Lip Glaze Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Lip Gloss

This vegan lip glaze goes with any lip color and provides an even, appealing gloss effect while nourishing lips with sweet almond and wild rose oil. It smells great and lasts for a while without reapplication.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Blister, Pumpkin Spice

Here is a long-lasting lip balm set that has a pumpkin spice flavor. This hydrating balm soothes dry lips without an overwhelming scent.

Sold by Amazon

Too Faced Melted Matte Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid lipstick smells great with unique pigmented color. It’s completely vegan and long-lasting.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin eye products

e.l.f. Bite-Size Eyeshadows (Pumpkin Pie)

This is a great four-color matte and shimmer Pumpkin-inspired eye shadow pallet at a great price. The colors are vibrant as well as creamy and easy to blend. The eye shadow is vegan, but you will need to provide your own application brush.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

ISMINE Single Eyeshadow Powder Palette (Matte Pumpkin)

If you’re looking for a quick and easy pumpkin fix, this single pumpkin orange eyeshadow adds to your existing collection. The pressed powder is smooth, crease-proof and great for sensitive eyes.

Sold by Amazon

Mallofusa Single Shade Baked Metallic Eye Shadow (Pumpkin Orange)

Here is a single glittery metallic eye shadow in a pumpkin orange color. It’s got a silky texture and provides a nice shimmer that lasts up to eight hours.

Sold by Amazon

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Warm & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette

This cruelty-free scented palette comes with eighteen creamy colors in various pinks, golds, purples, oranges and browns for fall. The different shades smell great and look lovely.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin skin products

SEPHORA COLLECTION Mini Pumpkin Infused Brush Set

The four brushes in this set have vegan synthetic bristles infused with pumpkin powder to lock in moisture. They are unscented, and you can use them with any of your existing makeup products.

Sold by Sephora

Pumpkin & Spice Under Eye Cream

This natural, vegan anti-aging cream is made with pumpkin seed oil and designed to rejuvenate the skin around your eyes. It targets dark circles, puffiness, crows feet and wrinkles for a fresher look.

Sold by Amazon

MomokoTherapeutics Pumpkin Spice Whipped Pumpkin Body Butter

This whipped body butter is highly moisturizing, great for dry skin and made with a pumpkin seed butter, clove, cinnamon, coconut oil, Vitamin-E, Shea butter and other natural ingredients. It’s vegan, and you only need to use a little bit to nourish a designated area.

Sold by Etsy

TONYMOLY Plump-Kin Retinol Eye Cream

This eye cream uses pumpkin extract, ginger extract and retinol to reduce fine lines, protect your skin and increase cell turnover for plump, radiant skin. It even comes in a cute pumpkin-shaped container.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Pumpkin nail products

ArchiesAcres Pumpkin Spice Cuticle Cream

This organic, handmade cuticle cream soothes dry cuticles and also happens to smell amazing. It uses natural ingredients, including Shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax and essential oils.

Sold by Etsy

Dashing Diva Pumpkin Spice GLOSS Ultra Shine Gel Palette

These gel strips provide chip-resistant manicures in a rich dark pumpkin color that will last up to 14 days. The package comes with a Vitamin-E prep pad, 32 gel strips in 12 sizes and a nail file.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Tattoorary Pumpkin Nail Tattoos

This set comes with a sheet of nail tattoos for adding some fall pumpkin imagery to your manicure. If you apply a gel top coat (not included) after putting on the tattoos, the pumpkins can last for three weeks or more.

Sold by Etsy

Beetles Gel Polish Set (Pumpkin Spice)

This set comes with half a dozen 7.3-milliliter gel nail polish bottles in six pumpkin-inspired colors ranging from glittery gold to orange, red and deep brown. It does not include a clear top coat nail polish, so check out the full breakdown at BestReviews to find one that works for you.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin hair products

Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo

This moisturizing vegan shampoo is made with Argan oil and pumpkin to provide mega omega fatty acids. It nourishes damaged hair and reduces frizz.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Acure Ultra Hydrating Conditioner

This moisturizing vegan conditioner pairs well with the Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo. It’s made with Argan oil and pumpkin, nourishing damaged hair and reducing frizz.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Hair Thickness Maximizer Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil

This 3.03-ounce bottle features natural pumpkin seed oil for promoting hair growth and is supposed to help with combatting hair loss. It is chemical-free and preservative-free.

Sold by Amazon

ScrubtiousInc Pumpkin Enzyme Hair Mask

This hair mask comes as a powder and uses pumpkin, coconut milk, honey and cinnamon. Buyers have said that their hair felt rejuvenated with great definition after use.

Sold by Etsy

Pumpkin cleansers, scrubs and masks

Plantlife Pumpkin Spice Aromatherapy Herbal Soap

This handmade soap bar is vegan, made with natural ingredients and infused with a warm pumpkin scent. It’s perfect for dry, sensitive or itchy skin.

Sold by Amazon

Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask (Pumpkin Honey Glycolic)

This organic pumpkin and honey exfoliating mask cleans dirt and brightens skin. It’s non-GMO, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon

Glo Skin Beauty Pumpkin Enzyme Scrub

This pumpkin enzyme scrub cleans and smooths skin. It has a pleasant smell and utilizes Jojoba Beads for polishing.

Sold by Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

This great-smelling three-in-one pumpkin mask exfoliates, peels and polishes to improve the look of dull skin. It also helps even skin tone and minimizes the appearance of fine lines.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.