Best Morphe makeup palette

Morphe was created in Los Angeles in 2008 and began by selling high-quality brushes designed to be affordable for all artists.

Which Morphe makeup palettes are best?

Makeup company Morphe started making great brushes, but it’s become well-known for its wide array of amazing palettes. Morphe consistently delivers bold and smooth colors in numerous shades. Whether it’s an eye shadow, contour, blush or highlight palette, you can count on consistent creamy, pigmented application.

The best Morphe palette available is the James Charles palette. This palette contains 39 shades saturated with color.

What to know before you buy a Morphe makeup palette

Style

If you like big, bold colors, Morphe makes several rainbow palettes that include dozens of bright shades. If you prefer a subtle look, it has excellent neutral palettes as well. Consider what colors look best on you and what would best match your current or dream wardrobe.

Allergies

Always check the ingredients listed on the label or product description before buying to ensure that you won’t have an allergic reaction. Always check the label or product description. Even if you don’t see any red flags, it’s best to spot test your makeup on your hand before putting it on your face.

Palette type

Morphe manufactures eye shadow, blush, contour and highlight palettes. Each comes in a variety of tones for versatile use. If you’re buying for someone else, make sure you know what they’d get the most use out of.

What to look for in a quality Morphe makeup palette

Collabs

Morphe frequently collaborates with other brands and makeup artists to create one-of-a-kind selections. Some of its most popular ones include the Lisa Frank brand and influencer James Charles. These often have special packaging and even designs within the shadows.

Palette size

As with most palettes, the bigger they are, the more options you have. However, large palettes can be inconvenient to use and often don’t fit in standard makeup bags. Consider where and when you’ll use your new makeup most to help you determine how big a palette you need. If you travel often, a small one with a specific shade set may be best.

Range

The finish and color options tend to get broader as the palettes increase in price. Many of Morphe’s sets include a few shades to create a specific look, while others include a wider range for more versatile use. Most have a mix of matte, glitter and shimmer shadows. Some have more of one type than others. Look closely at each before buying to make sure the majority suits your preference.

How much you can expect to spend on a Morphe makeup palette

Morphe is one of the more affordable quality makeup brands. The most petite palettes start at $12, while larger and collaboration palettes can go up to $45.

Morphe makeup palette FAQ

Are Morphe makeup palettes vegan and cruelty-free?

A. Some Morphe products are vegan, but not all. They are all cruelty-free.

Are Morphe makeup palettes available in stores?

A. Yes. Morphe has physical locations in addition to selling products through stores such as Ulta.

What’s the best Morphe makeup palette to buy?

Top Morphe makeup palette

Morphe The James Charles Palette

What you need to know: This bright palette offers shimmery and matte shades in all colors of the rainbow as well as subtle neutrals to balance your look.

What you’ll love: The 39 pigmented options provide endless possibilities, including multiple shade options for most colors. There are metallic finished shadows in addition to the glitter and matte. They’re highly blendable and perfect for creating unique looks.

What you should consider: The shadows can be chalky and don’t always show up well, especially on darker skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top Morphe makeup palette for the money

Morphe 9V Vintage Rose Artistry Palette

What you need to know: This palette has soft rosy colors great for creating bold spring looks.

What you’ll love: It has both matte and shimmery shades that are smooth and creamy. It comes with a compact mirror for travel use.

What you should consider: The colors are somewhat brighter than advertised but not as pigmented as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Morphe Cosmetics and Jaclyn Hill Eye Shadow Palette

What you need to know: This palette offers a wide range of cool tones in all types of finishes. It has unique shades that are hard to find anywhere else.

What you’ll love: It sets you up for a great range of looks, and the color stays on well. It’s easy to blend with little fallout.

What you should consider: The shimmer shades have to be packed on to show up well, and the packaging is easily stained.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.