Best henna tattoo kit

Henna tattoos are at their most vibrant after several days of settling, so time your application accordingly if you’re preparing for a special event.

Which henna tattoo kits are best?

For over 4,000 years, people have been decorating their skin with a paste made from dried henna leaves. Known as mehndi in India, henna tattooing produces intricate, distinctive designs and can be found in regions worldwide, from North Africa to the Middle East.

As henna tattooing grows in popularity, many consumers are looking for kits that allow them to practice the art at home. For a comprehensive starter kit that uses organic ingredients, the Easy.ink Premium Quality Temporary Tattoo Full Kit is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a henna tattoo kit

Before applying anything to your skin, you should determine what exactly you’re looking for and research the brands that offer it. Your skin is the largest organ on your body, and you need to know what you’re putting on it.

Henna vs. temporary tattoos

Both henna and temporary tattoos offer fun ways to showcase art on your body without the commitment of a permanent tattoo, but there are some critical differences between them. Henna uses natural plant material derived from the henna plant and produces designs that remain on the body for up to two weeks, significantly longer than most temporary tattoos. Temporary tattoos are a recent invention and feature a sticker-like application. They’re also an excellent option for sensitive skin or people who want a distinctive henna design without the mess. For more information about henna and temporary tattoos, check out the complete henna tattoo kit buying guide from BestReviews.

Types of henna tattoo kits

Starter kit: If you’re new to the art of henna tattooing, a starter kit is a wise investment. These kits usually come with instructions, various applicators and an extensive collection of stencils so you can begin tattooing right away.

If you’re new to the art of henna tattooing, a starter kit is a wise investment. These kits usually come with instructions, various applicators and an extensive collection of stencils so you can begin tattooing right away. Powder: Typically only used by experienced henna artists, powder henna tattoo kits come with a henna powder that users mix with lemon juice or essential oils before you begin tattooing. Powdered henna is messier but typically has a longer shelf life.

Typically only used by experienced henna artists, powder henna tattoo kits come with a henna powder that users mix with lemon juice or essential oils before you begin tattooing. Powdered henna is messier but typically has a longer shelf life. Pre-mixed: Quick and straightforward to use, pre-mixed henna tattoo kits include a paste that’s ready for tattooing straight out of the box. These kits usually include a cone applicator, which allows you to tattoo a large group of people with ease.

What to look for in a quality henna tattoo kit

Organic ingredients

Look for henna tattoo kits that only use natural, 100% organic ingredients in their henna. This makes the tattooing experience more traditional and reduces the risk of skin irritation.

Applicators

Applicators are usually in the form of pens, disposable cones or reusable squeeze bottles. The squeeze bottles are convenient because they often include nozzles of various sizes, giving you more control when executing your design. Henna pens may seem like a practical solution, but the designs made by these applicators typically don’t last as long as traditional henna tattoos.

Stencils

Most beginners will find it difficult to freehand henna tattoo designs, so kits usually include stencils that you can use to guarantee that you get the look you want. Some of these stencils have adhesive strips that keep the design in place while tattooing.

How much you can expect to spend on a henna tattoo kit

The price of a henna tattoo kit can vary depending on the type of kit and contents included, but you can usually expect to pay $5-$75. The cheapest henna tattoo kits typically come with a simple henna pen and pre-mixed paste, while high-end kits can include organic powder and bonus accessories.

Henna tattoo kit FAQ

How can I make my henna tattoos last longer?

A. Henna tattoos typically last around two weeks before they begin to fade. To make the design last longer, avoid scrubbing the skin or using harsh exfoliants. Some users also suggest applying water-resistant lip balm or a mixture of lemon juice and sugar to keep the tattoo looking fresh.

Are henna tattoos safe?

A. Henna tattoos are usually considered safe because they use natural ingredients and application doesn’t involve penetrating the skin. That said, do a small spot test and wait 24 hours before starting on a larger design. This will identify any reactions that your skin might have to the ink.

What’s the best henna tattoo kit to buy?

Top henna tattoo kit

Easy.ink Premium Quality Temporary Tattoo Full Kit

What you need to know: A comprehensive kit that includes everything you need to start tattooing henna designs.

What you’ll love: This henna tattoo kit includes organic paste, over 300 tattoo stencils and a high-quality reusable squeeze bottle with five different nozzle sizes. The ink doesn’t include any harsh ingredients and produces a design that can last up to two weeks.

What you should consider: Those who prefer colorful designs might be disappointed by the single color found in this kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top henna tattoo kit for the money

Terra Tattoos Temporary Henna Inspired Metallic Tattoos

What you need to know: Perfect for those that want the distinctive henna design without the mess, these metallic temporary tattoos look like the real thing.

What you’ll love: These affordable temporary tattoos feature a sticker-like application but resemble authentic henna with a gold twist. Waterproof and non-toxic, these tattoos can last up to three days. This kit also includes over 75 designs spread across six sheets.

What you should consider: Perfect application can be tricky for some users, and a sticker application means they aren’t authentic henna tattoos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ALEX Toys Totally Henna Kit

What you need to know: Ideal for kids, this starter kit is an excellent introduction to henna and includes tattooing pens and instructions.

What you’ll love: Suitable for ages 6 and up, this kid-friendly kit includes three henna pens, two metallic shimmer writers, adhesive gemstones and 10 stencil designs. The tattoos will last for several days or until washed off with soap and water.

What you should consider: Tattoos applied with henna pens don’t last as long as other applications.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

