Best Clinique makeup gifts you can buy online now

Many Clinique makeup products are suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin, which is why they’re labeled as non-comedogenic or non-acnegenic. Several of them also are free of common skin irritants such as fragrances and oils.

Which Clinique makeup gifts should I buy?

Clinique has been a household name for nearly half a century, and millions have grown to love its lipsticks, eye shadows, foundations and more. It remains a favorite brand with a solid reputation for high-quality formulations, which is why Clinique makeup always makes a great gift.

To find the right Clinique makeup gift for someone, you’ll need to take their preferences into consideration. No matter which shade or formula they’re partial to, Clinique has a diverse collection of products to explore.

Key considerations for buying Clinique makeup gifts

Popular Clinique makeup formulas

Clinique makeup is available in powder, liquid and stick formulas. It’s essential to know the benefits and drawbacks of each formula so you can choose one that suits the recipient’s preferences.

Powder formulas such as Clinique Matte Stay Sheer Pressed Powder are known for their lightweight feel. They’re easy to apply and the recipient can either wear the powder on its own or as the top layer of foundation. However, powders may transfer easily or have a drying effect on skin.

Liquid formulas such as Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen offer a smooth application. While many of Clinique’s liquid formulas are buildable, several are highly pigmented and may only require one coat. One of the drawbacks of liquid formulas is that they can be more difficult to remove.

Stick formulas, including Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm, are easy to apply and spread across skin. These formulas blend well with most liquid and cream foundations. Some stick formulas, however, may not be ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

How to choose the right Clinique makeup gift

Most of Clinique’s eye, lip and cheek shades are considered universally flattering, versatile and neutral. While some shades are more suitable for certain eye colors or skin tones, recipients will be able to work with almost any Clinique makeup shade you give them.

What to give with Clinique makeup

If you’d like to give something to accompany a Clinique makeup gift, opt for practical makeup-focused items.

A Clinique skincare set can help prep skin for smoother application. Many of these are available in what the beauty brand calls “Introductory Kits,” which are sampler-size varieties of popular products.

A set of quality makeup brushes can make a notable difference in application, particularly with powder and cream formulas. For more information on different types of makeup brushes, visit the full BestReviews buying guide.

A small makeup bag keeps Clinique makeup organized, especially for on-the-go application. They’re also ideal for storing small beauty tools such as travel makeup brushes or manicure kits.

How much you can expect to spend on Clinique makeup gifts

Small Clinique introductory samplers can cost as little as $10. Full-size products, including lipsticks, liners and duo shadow compacts, run between $18-$27. Clinique eye shadow quads and deluxe makeup sets cost between $30-$100.

Best Clinique makeup gifts

Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer

A creamy, luxurious formula, this Clinique Pop lipstick has saturated color and a built-in primer. The formula goes on weightless with a velvety finish and keeps lips moisturized. It’s available in 19 shades.

Clinique Glow Palette

Look no further for an all-in-one palette that meets your needs for blush, bronzer and highlighter. The four shades, which are buildable and blendable, are carefully curated to create a natural glow. The palette is considered ideal for light and medium skin tones.

Clinique Triple the Impact Mascara

This Clinique mascara is best-known for creating lush, fuller lashlines by adding volume and thickness to each lash. The deep, high-impact color defines eye looks, day or night. The formula is gentle enough for sensitive eyes as well.

Clinique Touch Base for Eyes Eyeshadow Primer

This classic Clinique eye primer has a creamy formula that helps shadow colors pop and shine. It comes in three glimmer shades, all of which can be worn on their own for daytime minimalist looks. Its compact even has a tiny built-in mirror for touch-ups on the go.

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes

Praised for its quick-and-easy application, this chubby stick swipes across lids effortlessly. The cream color is buildable and blends well with other Chubby Stick shades. The formula is safe for contact-lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes.

Clinique Cheek Pop Blush

The Cheek Pop collection emerges as Clinique’s boldest blush colors with shades such as Pansy and Cola Pop. The blush has a silky-smooth application and blends well with foundation to create a natural, “just-pinched” flush.

Clinique All About Shadow Quad

It’s easy to build a variety of eye looks with Clinique All About Shadow Quads. The quads include four versatile shades that emphasize the eye. Their mirrored compacts include two sponge-tip applicators and illustrated how-to look guides.

Clinique 4-Pc. Discover Kit

Give a little bit of everything Clinique has to offer with this Clinique makeup and skincare sampler. The set includes a mascara, lipstick, moisturizer and liquid makeup remover. It’s packaged in a gift-ready box.

Clinique Quickliner for Eyes

The Clinique Quickliner is one of the beauty brand’s best-selling eye products because of its water-resistant formula. The retractable pencil has a smudge tool at the opposite end to create dramatic smokey-eye looks.

Clinique Blended Face Powder

Considered an iconic makeup product, the Clinique Blended Face Powder has been a customer favorite for decades. The lightweight setting powder absorbs oil without drying out skin and leaves a natural, smooth finish. The powder is available in six shades.

