Best Anastasia makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a prestige brand of cosmetics famous for its brow-defining products, and it now offers a full range of makeup for eyes, face and lips.

Which Anastasia makeup is best?

Anastasia Beverly Hills burst onto the scene as the go-to product celebrities turned to for shaping beautiful, red-carpet-ready eyebrows. Since this start, it’s branched out to offer a high-quality, versatile line of makeup, ranging from palettes to lipsticks, and of course, their staple products for eyebrows made famous by the steady stream of influencers and celebrities who swear by them. Much Anastasia makeup is on the must-have list for makeup professionals.

For a versatile product that makes brows look beautiful and naturally balanced, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Anastasia makeup

A la carte vs. all-in-one

For the brow connoisseur, Anastasia Beverly Hills offers a wide variety of specialized brow products, including powder fill-in in an excellent array of colors, gels and pencils. If you’re the kind of person who knows exactly how to want to shape your brows, mix and match these products for a custom look. If you’d rather have step-by-step guidance, they also sell slimmed-down kits of their most popular brow products. Another not-to-be-missed product is the eyebrow stencils, great with a la carte products and eyebrow kits, to help you shape a perfect brow every time.

Start small on its eyeshadow palettes

The company had a few bumps when introducing their first eyeshadows, and some customers complained of fallout. While they apologized on social media and the formulations have been updated, you may want to start with a single or small palette to make sure you like the colors and consistency.

Vegan and cruelty-free

If you consider a company’s animal testing policies before purchasing products, rest assured Anastasia Beverly Hills states on their website that they are entirely vegan and cruelty-free. Watchdog groups assert the company doesn’t test finished products on animals.

What to look for in quality Anastasia makeup

Branching out from brows

While their initial claim to fame is as the creators of the Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method, since 2014, the company has expanded its offerings to include a full line of cosmetics. Still, it’s easy to see the company’s roots in many of the products they create. Pay special attention to their products for eyes, including their mascara, a staple for in-the-know beauty professionals, and their bold and color-saturated eyeshadow palettes.

Color matching

Part of what Anastasia Beverly Hills does so well is provide shades that match not just skin colors, but skin tones — it’s part of how they create brow products that seamlessly blend into your own for a natural, polished look. When shopping for Anastasia Beverly Hills products, be sure to check not just the color, but whether it’s formulated for cool or warm tones. This will ensure the best match. Many of Anastasia’s products, including their iconic eyebrow shadow duo, come with a darker shade and a lighter one, the blending of which create a unique, natural look.

Color saturation

While ABH is all about subtle blendability for their brow products, they’ve gone super saturated with their eyeshadow palettes, offering bold colors that are blendable and create looks that really pop. If you’re looking to introduce some fun to your eyeshadow game, consider an Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette and use some of their off-the-beaten-path color formulas, including their hot oranges and warm pinks.

How much you can expect to spend on Anastasia makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a prestige brand, and you can expect to pay premium prices. They’re fairly consistent in offering some of their iconic products in mini sizes, which run about $13. On the high end, their bigger palettes cost about $60.

Anastasia makeup FAQ

How do I know which brow product is right for me?

A. The company’s website does a good job explaining the use of most of their products, from the brow gel for natural hold to existing eyebrows, to a more dramatic look with their Brow Wiz. You can always test out their products in various makeup stores to get a better idea of which product is right for you.

Is Anastasia makeup allergen-free?

A. The company’s site states that their products are free of allergens, but as with any cosmetics, if you’re prone to allergic reactions, spot test the product before a full application.

What’s the best Anastasia makeup to buy?

Top Anastasia makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo

What you need to know: Staying true to its roots as a brow-shaping company, this brow powder duo gives natural, full coverage.

What you’ll love: With a duo of colors in a wide variety of shades, you can find the perfect brow powder for you. One beauty hack is to use this powder as a powdered eyeliner to bring color harmony to your look. Devotees love the combination of a darker shade and a lighter shade to bring a natural balance to brows.

What you should consider: Powder brow fill-in works best with the right applicator, so don’t forget to buy one when purchasing this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Anastasia makeup for the money

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Gel

What you need to know: This gel dries well and adds definition to brows.

What you’ll love: The gel goes on easily and offers definition without the overworked look of some pencils. It comes in full and mini sizes.

What you should consider: As with their powder product, you’ll want to be sure you have the right applicator to use this product properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: With a full range of warm tones, this palette will become a go-to for day and evening looks.

What you’ll love: Excellent color saturation and a good range of warm colors are two of the top features of this versatile palette.

What you should consider: Some users report fallout with this palette.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.