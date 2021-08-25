Sunday Riley CEO Glow review: Can this face oil make skin appear brighter?

Vitamin C products, like Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil, protect against sun damage. You can maximize sun protection by using the CEO Glow Oil with broad spectrum sunscreen as well as SPF moisturizer and foundation.

If a radiant complexion tops your list of skincare goals, you’ve probably tried countless products to get the glow you’ve always wanted. After all, who doesn’t want to put their best face forward with vibrant skin?

Sunday Riley, a skincare brand that claims their products are “powered by science,” says their CEO Glow Oil will recharge your complexion with as little as two drops per application. The naturally-derived formula, said to be “backed by botanicals,” is made with cold-pressed extracts and antioxidants that deliver an instant brightness boost.

We wanted to see whether Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil delivered on its promise of brighter, more radiant skin, so we decided to try it out. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Sunday Riley CEO Glow

We tested Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil with an individual who has dry, mildly sensitive skin. They have some hyperpigmentation, which presents as light brown spots around the nose, cheekbones and lips.

Their current skincare regimen includes washing in the morning with an oil cleanser, followed by applying a lipid-peptide cream moisturizer, sunscreen and makeup. At night, they wash with a hydrating hypoallergenic cleanser and apply hyaluronic acid or a retinoid.

Our tester used Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil to manage hyperpigmentation instead of harsher products they’ve tried, including prescription creams and high-potency vitamin C products.

What is Sunday Riley CEO Glow?

Sunday Riley CEO Glow is a nutrient-dense oil formulated with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and eight cold-pressed extracts. Besides boosting skin’s natural radiance, the CEO Glow Oil protects and hydrates skin from everyday irritants and pollutants. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is also free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy, phthalates and fragrances.

How to use Sunday Riley CEO Glow?

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil can be applied in the morning and evening as part of your regular skincare routine. After washing your face, simply massage or pat a couple drops into your face, neck or décolletagé. Follow the CEO Glow Oil with moisturizer, sunscreen or makeup.

Key features of Sunday Riley CEO Glow

Sunday Riley CEO Glow is a plant-based formula led by eight cold-pressed extracts. While it’s marketed as a glow-boosting oil, it offers a few more benefits with its diverse range of ingredients:

Glow: Vitamin C improves skin tone and texture, and it brightens skin by minimizing the appearance of dark spots. Red raspberry and evening primrose extracts enhance glow by hydrating skin and boosting its moisture barrier with Omega-6 and GLA. They give skin a hydrated, supple appearance.

Evenness: Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, works with ginger to calm redness and leave skin with an even tone. THD ascorbate, a high-stability form of vitamin C, minimizes the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

Hydration: To lock in hydration, the formula contains jojoba oil, a natural emollient. It also contains cranberry seed oil, which absorbs quickly and draws moisture deep into skin.

Protection: Turmeric and pomegranate seed oil, both powerful antioxidants, protect skin against free radical damage from UV rays. Pomegranate seed oil is also rich in linolenic acid, which fortifies skin to block out environmental contaminants, like smoke or air pollution.

Stability: Because the CEO Glow Oil is formulated with THD ascorbate, it’s considered more stable than other high-potency vitamin C formulas. As a result, it may oxidize and deteriorate less quickly than other formulas.

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Price

Sunday Riley CEO Glow, available in a glass dropper bottle, retails for $40 per 0.5 fl. oz. and $80 per $1.18 fl. oz.

Where is Sunday Riley CEO Glow sold?

Sunday Riley CEO Glow oil is sold by Sunday Riley, Amazon, Dermstore and Sephora.

Sunday Riley CEO Glow benefits

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil integrated well with our current skincare routine. It didn’t burn or irritate our skin like other vitamin C products we’ve used. Because it’s quick to absorb, we didn’t have to wait long before applying a face moisturizer, like one of these options reviewed by BestReviews.

After a few months of use, we noticed a mild improvement in dark spots around our face. While the CEO Glow Oil didn’t completely eliminate them, our skin had a more even complexion. We did, however, notice our skin felt softer and looked brighter.

There’s a lot to like about the formula, including THD ascorbate, which may contribute to better stability and longer shelf life. The CEO Glow Oil is concentrated, and we only needed one or two drops to cover our entire face. Additionally, it’s sustainably made, cruelty-free and plant-based.

Sunday Riley CEO Glow drawbacks

It’s not clear how much vitamin C is present in the Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil. This was surprising, considering Sunday Riley indicates their CEO Vitamin C Brightening Serum contains 15% vitamin C.

Some consumers with sensitive skin felt the CEO Glow Oil formula was a bit too heavy, resulting in clogged pores or breakouts. Other people felt the formula left a greasy residue; however, this may be due to using more drops of oil than necessary.

Should you get Sunday Riley CEO Glow?

Based on our experience, we found the Sunday Riley CEO Glow Oil delivered on its promise of improving our complexion. It’s ideal for those new to vitamin C products, including individuals with sensitive skin, hyperpigmentation or sun damage. The CEO Glow Oil seamlessly integrates with most skincare regimens, rendering it a versatile, well-received product by many consumers.

