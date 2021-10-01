Best beard moisturizer

When applying beard moisturizer, only use an amount about the size of a fingertip for any creams. These products can cover the entire beard with just a few drops.

Which beard moisturizers are best?

A new beard comes with a new level of upkeep and maintenance that usually requires establishing a proper hair care routine. Outside of selecting your own unique beard style, you’ll want to find the right products that will keep your beard looking and feeling great as it grows out.

As facial hair gets longer, the skin underneath can become irritated from the new growth or become dry and unmanageable after some time. But luckily, there are several leave-in conditioners, oils and balms that are great for the job. For example, if you want to combat dry and fragile hair, while preventing skin itchiness without the use of harsh ingredients, then you will want to look for products similar to Jack Black Beard Oil. For the top overall pick, be sure to check out Prophet and Tools Styling Beard Balm.

What to consider before trying a beard moisturizer

Skin Type

When looking for the best product for you, you will want to consider which skin type you naturally have. Your skin can vary from oily, dry, normal and combination based on your unique genetic makeup. As a result, you may be sensitive to different products you use on your face and the rest of your body due to the potency of individual product formulas.

Any type of beard moisturizer that features an oil-based formula can cause clogged pores to develop on your face and, in some cases, even acne if you have oily skin. However, the same products work wonders if you may have a drier complexion naturally. Similarly, suppose you suffer from a mild to severe skin condition such as eczema or seborrheic keratosis. In that case, you will want to check each label to ensure different products’ ingredients don’t cause further skin irritation.

Forms

Depending on your individual preference, you may want to use beard oil, balm or conditioner as a moisturizer. Most beard oils and balms will help moisturize and hydrate the beard hair and skin underneath while gently nourishing the health of both.

Yet whereas beard oils use non-synthetic carrier oils such as jojoba and coconut, balm products will contain beeswax, mango butter or shea butter. Conditioners are fast-absorbing into the skin and hair on your face but do require more work to rub it in properly. Some can also contain more fragrances than other options.

Ingredients

Formulas will feature specific ingredients that serve the purpose of keeping your facial hair healthy and nourished. Extracts like shea butter will moisturize the facial hair and skin underneath your bread. Those similar to almond oil will help encourage hair growth. Likewise, beeswax aids in locking in moisture essential for beard length retention.

Scents

Beard moisturizers come in an assortment of scents that can range from mild to strong. Occasionally, the type of product will have a stronger smell due to the concentration of ingredients. Choose a moisturizer scent wisely, considering whichever product you apply will be close to your face for long periods throughout the day. Artificial scents will cause the most irritation to your sense of smell and skin. Stick to products with more organic compounds to avoid any adverse reactions occurring on your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a beard moisturizer cost

Moisturizers can cost anywhere from $3-$90, depending on ingredients and brand name. Those on the inexpensive side will feature less packaging frills and essential oils, while more expensive products will feature a richer blend of ingredients and other beneficial additives.

Beard Moisturizer FAQ

Q. How often should you moisturize your beard?

A. Based on your distinct facial hair, recommendations will vary. For people with straighter hair, experts say you can moisturize once a day without issue. Although, for those with coarser hair, it is usually suggested to moisturize twice daily.

Q. Can beard moisturizers cause skin irritation?

A. Not inherently, unless you have a skin condition that certain chemicals or compounds can exacerbate. Know what your skin type is before trying a new product to avoid any skin rashes or dryness. A patch test is worth conducting before using any new product.

Q. Is it difficult to apply beard moisturizers?

A. Different types will require varying methods for proper use. Some, such as oils, will have a thick enough texture so that you can massage it into your face. In contrast, ones like a balm will require more effort to rub in effectively.

Q. Can beard moisturizers be multipurpose?

A. Depending on which brand you choose, they may have a beard care lineup that will feature an item that you can use multiple ways. For example, you can use some beard oils as a conditioner, styler and shaving oil.

The best beard moisturizers

Best overall moisturizer

Prophet and Tools Styling Beard Balm

What you need to know: This balm is perfect for use on all types of beard colors and hair.

What you’ll love: The formula features an infusion technology that allows the crystalized butter to melt easily into hands before application. Its proprietary blend of natural ingredients also helps promote hair color vibrancy and style holds.

What you should consider: It can be cumbersome and messy to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bargain moisturizer

Honest Amish Beard Balm Leave-in Conditioner

What you need to know: This is another great balm that softens coarse hair and prevents beardruff.

What you’ll love: It’s considered one of the most trusted brands for beard care in the world. Premium organic ingredients fight off itchiness, and the development of split ends that can cause rouge hairs.

What you should consider: It might not work well for everyone depending on an individual’s unique beard characteristics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best natural moisturizer

Green Leaf Naturals Aloe Vera Beard Conditioner

What you need to know: This leave-in conditioner formula is unscented, non-oily and completely natural.

What you’ll love: It contains 99.75% pure cold-pressed aloe vera gel that doesn’t leave behind any residue on beard and skin. The brand also offers a money-back guarantee to any that isn’t satisfied with the product’s results.

What you should consider: It can sometimes have a strong smell and dismal moisturizing effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best everyday moisturizer

Murdock London Beard Moisturizer

What you need to know: This option keeps facial hair healthy and protected from other external factors such as the weather.

What you’ll love: The lightweight formula is a great moisturizer to use daily to help prevent your hair from becoming dry and scraggly. The mixture of ingredients is so gentle that you won’t have to worry about clogged pores.

What you should consider: The addition of phenoxyethanol may cause reactions in those with eczema and other skin conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best oil-based moisturizer

Jack Black Beard Oil

What you need to know: This option offers a premium formula with ultra-hydrating properties.

What you’ll love: It helps fight the development of dry and brittle facial hair, is made with 100% untainted essential oils that aid in preventing itchiness and quickly dissolves into the beard and skin.

What you should consider: It requires consistent use for best results, and the skin can crack at first if dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best hypoallergenic moisturizer

Percy Nobleman Face & Stubble Moisturizer

What you need to know: This option is formulated with 98% natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: The scientific formula is greatly effective at taming unruly hairs and is safe enough to use for anyone worried about reactions occurring on their sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Its recommended usage amount won’t be accurate for different skin type requirements, so experiment with which one works best for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best lightweight moisturizer

Bluebeards Original Beard Saver

What you need to know: It doesn’t have a greasy feeling but a very lightweight texture.

What you’ll love: You can apply it easily by rubbing a small pea-sized amount thoroughly through the beard, from root to tip. It will keep facial hair in-grown-free and ultra-moisturized without the use of harsh parabens. This product has also been well-tested on the most difficult of beards to determine its level of efficiency.

What you should consider: The strong citrus smell can be off-putting to some who don’t want to use strong-smelling facial products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best for hydrating moisturizer

Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner

What you need to know: This is a 100% natural blend that effectively soothes skin itchiness and irritation with a few drops.

What you’ll love: Its sandalwood scent is light enough of a fragrance that your beard will smell great without being offensive. The argan and jojoba extracts work as a dynamic duo that strengthens beard hair and fullness.

What you should consider: Consistency of product is a common issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.