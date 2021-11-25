7 most popular Drunk Elephant products at Sephora

The cruelty-free and vegan brand Drunk Elephant does not use any of the “Suspicious 6” ingredients: Silicones, essential oils, chemical sunscreens, SLS, alcohols or fragrances/dyes.

Which popular Drunk Elephant products at Sephora are best?

Drunk Elephant offers an array of cruelty-free and vegan skin care and beauty products for the earth-minded individual.

The brand does not use any of what it calls the “Suspicious 6,” which are ingredients that can cause irritation for many. The six ingredients are: silicones, essential oils, chemical sunscreens, SLS, alcohols and fragrances/dyes. Whether products are made with natural or synthetic ingredients, the company deems all of its products biocompatible with human skin.

What kind of products does Drunk Elephant offer?

Skincare products

Whether you’re looking for products for an entirely new skincare regimen or you want to replace a facial cleanser that wasn’t your favorite, Drunk Elephant has a wide array of skincare products for whatever your needs or skin type may be. The brand views skincare as a smoothie, as opposed to a regimen. They believe skincare routines are good for you, and it’s easy to mix up the recipe whenever you want to make a change.

Hair-care products

Besides making skincare products for the face, the brand recognizes that skin is skin and that includes the scalp. The realm of hair care is new for Drunk Elephant, but the brand now offers a variety of hydrating, luxurious hair products from tangle spray to shampoo and conditioner.

Beauty products

This category is broad and can encompass anything from lotions and body care to tinted moisturizers or lip balm. Drunk Elephant has several popular beauty products for you to try. The beauty products are infused with hydrating, natural ingredients like marula and shea butter.

Drunk Elephant FAQ

Do Drunk Elephant products expire?

A. The majority of Drunk Elephant products have a shelf life of three years with no set expiration date. Skincare products have a period-after-opening date printed on the package that gives a guideline for getting the most out of your product.

Are there parabens in Drunk Elephant products?

A. No, the brand never uses parabens.

Why does Drunk Elephant use some synthetics in its products?

A. The company states on its website that it uses a few synthetic ingredients because they’re essential in maintaining its products’ color, efficiency and stability. The focus is on fostering biocompatibility by utilizing pH levels and small molecular structures that are easily absorbed into the skin.

Are Drunk Elephant products safe for pregnant women?

A. All products aside from A-Passioni and Babyfacial are safe for pregnant and nursing women to use.

What are the best Drunk Elephant products at Sephora to buy?

Top Drunk Elephant skincare product

T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum

What you need to know: This creamy night serum is an AHA/BHA night serum that helps revive congested skin by lifting dead skin cells. It’s good for addressing fine lines, wrinkles, pores and skin dullness.

What you’ll love: Made in America, this night serum restores vitality in the skin and is great for those who suffer from acne and blemishes. The high-tech gel is able to provide effective chemical exfoliation without negative side effects, such as dryness or sensitization.

What you should consider: This product should not be mixed with retinol because two acids can irritate the skin.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora

Top Drunk Elephant skincare product for the money

Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

What you need to know: Beste No. 9 is a gentle cleanser that helps remove excess oil, makeup and grime that accumulates, leaving only clean and soft skin behind.

What you’ll love: The lightweight gel formula is made from coconut-based surfactants that are rich in fatty acids, glycerin and cantaloupe fruit extract. Additionally, this product is vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Like other cleansers, this product can be dehydrating and should be paired with a moisturizer.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora and Amazon

Top Drunk Elephant hair-care product

Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

What you need to know: A color-safe shampoo, this product is sulfate-free and designed to remove grime and product build-up without damaging the hair shaft.

What you’ll love: This product is great for all hair types and is made without silicones or sulfates. It includes sacha inchi seed oil to moisturize and a coconut amino acid blend to help lift dirt and strengthen hair.

What you should consider: All hair types can use this shampoo, so if you struggle with dryness, you may want to seek out a shampoo that specifically targets that issue.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora and Amazon

Top Drunk Elephant hair-care product for the money

Wild Marula Tangle Spray

What you need to know: This leave-in spray helps detangle and provide heat protection, as well as smooth and manage hair.

What you’ll love: The spray is lightweight and includes a multi-amino acid blend for strength, as well as marula oil, which helps moisturize the hair and leaves it with a shine.

What you should consider: This product can be used on a daily basis but should be reapplied before applying heat to the hair.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora and Amazon

Top Drunk Elephant beauty product

Lippe Balm

What you need to know: Made for all skin types, this lip balm aims to moisturize and visibly volumize lips.

What you’ll love: The avocado oil incorporated into this product supplies vitamins A, D and E, as well as mongongo oil, which helps moisturize the lips and maintain a healthy barrier.

What you should consider: This product is only 0.13 ounces.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora and Amazon

Top Drunk Elephant beauty product for the money

Sili Body Lotion

What you need to know: This body lotion is made to rejuvenate dull, dry and irritated skin.

What you’ll love: Its formulation of marula butter, five-ceramide blend and shea butter work together to moisturize, protect and improve skin elasticity.

What you should consider: It may be difficult to empty all of the product from the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora and Amazon

Top Drunk Elephant beauty kit

Catch Some Rays Glow + Sun Care Value Set

What you need to know: A tinted sunscreen, a bronzy serum and a second rosy serum are included in this set.

What you’ll love: The set delivers beachy energy between the combinations of products. The tinted sunscreen provides SPF 30 protection.

What you should consider: The sunscreen can become greasy.

Where to buy: Sold at Sephora

