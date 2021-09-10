The best Fenty Beauty product under $30

In August 2021, Rihanna was named by Forbes as the “richest female musician.” A large part of her fortune comes from Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty.

Which Fenty Beauty product under $30 is the best?

Fenty Beauty debuted in 2017, attracting huge buzz for its wide and inclusive range of shades and products. No matter your skin tone, you can look beautiful using Fenty products—even on a budget.

For a makeup staple sure to make you stand out, the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is your go-to product. Find out why there’s so much buzz about the Fenty Beauty brand with the top picks of products under $30.

What to know before you buy a Fenty Beauty product under $30

Shade

Picking an appropriate shade for your skin tone allows for a flawless look on your face. Fenty Beauty has approximately 50 different shades you can choose from, with the palest colors numbered in 100s and the darkest colors in the 400s. For more information on this, check out this guide on the best Fenty Beauty foundations.

Complementary colors

When it comes to products like lipstick, highlighter and blush, find a color that flatters you. Consider choosing colors that look natural and complement your skin tone, eyes, hair, or even your natural lip color.

Coverage

Foundations and concealers have different coverage levels. Coverage here refers to how much the product can hide any blemishes or imperfections on the skin. Depending on the particular needs of your skin or the makeup look you’re going for, you can select either light, medium or full coverage.

Proper packaging

Good packaging ensures proper use of a product. Tubes and cases with nozzles allow easy application. Magnetic lids are convenient.

What to look for in a quality Fenty Beauty product under $30

Lightweight formula

Products that are lightweight tend to look better when applied to the skin. A light formula ensures your makeup does not look caky or unnatural. It also reduces the chances of clogged pores, acne breakouts, irritation and similar concerns.

Inclusive shades

Everyone has a unique skin tone and undertone. Knowing your skin tone is essential to buying the right product that matches your complexion and looks natural or flattering for the makeup look you are going for. Using shades that don’t match your complexion often results in very unnatural-looking makeup and is not recommended unless you’re going for a dramatic or artistic look.

Ingredients

Fenty Beauty products are free of harmful ingredients, including dyes, phthalates, asbestos fibers and parabens. The products are less likely to cause allergies, acne and inflammation because of this.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fenty Beauty product

Fenty Beauty has a range of products from $10-$120. However, all the products in this article are under $30.

Fenty Beauty product under $30 FAQ

How do I find my shade?

A. Use the shade finder quiz on the Fenty Beauty website to find the makeup shade best suited to your skin tone.

Are Fenty Beauty products gluten-free?

A. Fenty Beauty products are manufactured and formulated without any gluten ingredients.

What other products does Fenty Beauty have?

A. Fenty Beauty has a range of foundations, concealers, lipsticks, eye shadows, primers and powders.

What’s the best Fenty Beauty product under $30 to buy?

Top Fenty Beauty product under $30

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

What you need to know: This light, shimmery gloss has a wand for easy application and is flattering on most skin tones.

What you’ll love: The soft formula of this lipgloss is non-sticky and is hydrating. It has a lovely shimmer and a subtle peach-vanilla scent and taste. There are six shades from which to choose.

What you should consider: It is not as pigmented as it looks. Some users have said it quickly dries out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s.

Top Fenty Beauty product under $30 for the money

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mini Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer

What you need to know: With a lightweight formula, this primer hydrates the skin and allows your makeup to last for longer periods.

What you’ll love: This primer is great for all skin types and has a silky finish when applied to the skin. It also allows other products to blend in smoothly because it is very moisturizing, light and non-sticky.

What you should consider: Some users have said their skin feels oily afterward. It is not fragrance-free.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s.

Worth checking out

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

What you need to know: This long-lasting foundation is soft, free of shine and available in medium to full coverage.

What you’ll love: This oil-free formula is made with special technology that reduces the effects of humidity and even sweat once applied. It has a matte yet soft finish and is made to last while looking natural and flawless.

What you should consider: Some users have said it oxidizes quickly and leaves patches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s.

