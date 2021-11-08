The 7 most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora

The gatekeeper for the world’s high end makeup brands, Sephora gives consumers everywhere the most luxurious products all in one place.

Which popular high end makeup brands on Sephora are best?

While there are many cost effective and successful makeup brands worldwide, there is something special about luxury, high end makeup products. The intricate packaging and elevated ingredients make getting dolled up an entirely different experience. If you’re a makeup connoisseur — or just looking to indulge yourself — splurging on the perfect shade of lipstick or a shimmering contour palette will make you feel like a Hollywood star.

What to know about popular high end makeup brands on Sephora

Cheaper and generic makeup options available at retailers such as Target and Ulta are great for daily use, but for brands that are of a higher quality, Sephora offers the best of the best.

Price

Typically, high end makeup at Sephora can cost anywhere between $20-$100 and upwards, depending on what sort of products you’re looking to purchase. These products cost more than your usual drug store brands because they use premium ingredients, costly technologies and sophisticated chemistries. So, although you may be spending more, the quality and shelf life of what you are putting on your skin is far superior.

Ingredients

Mass-market brands such as Nyx or L’Oréal tend to combine less expensive and more synthetic ingredients into their products. High end brands at Sephora are known for using exceptional formulas, better pigmentation, fewer fillers and cleaner ingredients for optimal performance.

Brushes/skin care

Sephora and its affiliated high end makeup brands strongly encourage the use of quality makeup brushes and skin care products to give your skin and overall look the best possible experience.

The most popular high end makeup brands on Sephora

HUDA Beauty

What you need to know: Initially launched in 2013, Huda Kattan has produced one of the world’s fastest growing high end brands, offering consumers quality makeup products for their every need.

What you’ll love: Versatile with something for everyone, HUDA Beauty specializes in glamorous eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and mascaras.

What you should consider: Depending on the product, HUDA Beauty pricing can vary from $20-$140.

Charlotte Tilbury

What you need to know: Charlotte Tilbury is one of the United Kingdom’s legendary makeup experts, which is why her high end brand is a best-seller on Sephora shelves everywhere.

What you’ll love: Revolutionizing the face of beauty, Charlotte Tilbury uses transformative and innovative makeup tricks to give consumers of all ages tools that are easy to use. Its high end formulas and variety of makeup products are color-rich, long-lasting and absolutely gorgeous.

What you should consider: Depending on the product, Charlotte Tilbury product pricing can range from $20-$375.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

What you need to know: Anastasia Beverly Hills is a goldmine for avid high end makeup lovers that are diverse and unique.

What you’ll love: With a wide variety of products to choose from, all cosmetics are cruelty-free and their collection includes items for the face, eyebrows, eyes and lips. Consumers can also build their own customized eyeshadow palettes.

What you should consider: Depending on the product, pricing can range from $22-$60 and there have been past controversies in regard to plagiarism and collaboration with problematic brands.

Pat McGrath Labs

What you need to know: Established by one of the beauty world’s most revered makeup artists, Pat McGrath Labs is known for its holographic eyeshadows, velvet-looking lipsticks and lip glosses that sparkle like diamonds.

What you’ll love: Pat McGrath Labs offers fantastic pigment variation and a wide color shade range. Their products offer full coverage for all skin types, which is what makes this brand a front runner at Sephora.

What you should consider: Based on product, pricing can range from $13-$125.

Tom Ford

What you need to know: Tom Ford is a powerful brand that makes its consumers feel anything but ordinary.

What you’ll love: With their sultry shades and glossy packaging, Tom Ford owns the corner on diverse and beautiful eyeshadow palettes. This high end brand absolutely delivers on everything from color to texture.

What you should consider: Based on the product, pricing can range from $34-$940.

Armani Beauty

What you need to know: Armani Beauty’s Luminous foundations are some of the world’s most coveted formulas.

What you’ll love: With their dedicated testing and high end ingredients, Armani Beauty products give consumers weightless products that seamlessly blend with all skin tones. Sephora also offers their best-selling eye tints that are known for their intense colors and glide-on texture.

What you should consider: Depending on the product, prices can vary from $20-$174.

NARS

What you need to know: Known for their intention to empower women with experimental makeup, NARS is a fan favorite.

What you’ll love: NARS is a powerhouse for their amazing lip products due to their fierce pigmentations and long-lasting wear. Consumers also rave about their creamy concealers, blush products, shades and tools that make application a breeze.

What you should consider: Depending on the product, pricing can range from $24-$59.

