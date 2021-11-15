MAC review: Can this matte lipstick really last 10 hours?

Matte lipsticks contain more wax and pigment and less oil than other types of lipsticks. These small differences make matte lipsticks opaque, rich and long wearing, but also drier.

MAC Matte Lipstick review

A quality lipstick can add color and definition to your lips, putting the finishing touch on your look. While matte lipstick is meant to be long lasting, many formulas can leave your lips dry or have color that disappears too quickly.

MAC Cosmetics claims their velvety-smooth Matte Lipstick will last for up to 10 hours. The no-shine, ultra-matte finish comes in a wide variety of colors for defining, shading and showcasing your lips.

To see whether MAC Matte Lipstick not only stays all day, but also helps define and showcase lips, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the MAC Matte Lipstick

We used MAC Matte Lipstick in place of our usual matte lipstick for several days. Our tester is highly familiar with matte lipstick and prefers products that can be worn often, don’t flake and leave their lips feeling hydrated. We used the shade Velvet Teddy, which is a deep nude.

What is the MAC Matte Lipstick?

MAC Matte Lipstick is a classic bullet lipstick as opposed to the newly popular liquid lipsticks. Bullet lipsticks are generally easier to apply and remove, while liquid lipsticks take longer to apply but are not supposed to budge once dry. MAC Matte Lipstick is considered a creamy matte finish with full-coverage color. It’s not glossy or shiny, but instead gives that flat, lipstick matte look.

How to use the MAC Matte Lipstick

MAC recommends using a lip primer before applying matte lipstick. Lip primers can hydrate your lips, lock in color and form a smooth base.

You can then apply MAC Matte Lipstick directly to your lips or use a lip brush for more precision or shading. Wear it alone to get the matte look or add a gloss over the top for shine. Because it is a long-lasting lipstick, you’ll need makeup wipes or another makeup remover to take off the lipstick fully.

Key features of MAC Matte Lipstick

There are three key features of MAC Matte Lipstick.

Creamy matte finish: This product glides onto your lips smoothly and delivers a matte finish.

This product glides onto your lips smoothly and delivers a matte finish. High color payoff: Expect deep, vibrant color in just a few swipes of MAC Matte Lipstick.

Expect deep, vibrant color in just a few swipes of MAC Matte Lipstick. Formulated to shade, define and showcase lips: The matte finish and rich color combine to flaunt your lips, while the slanted tip allows for precision and definition in the application.

MAC Matte Lipstick price

MAC Matte Lipstick retails for $19. These MAC lipstick colors come in 31 shades.

Where is the MAC Matte Lipstick sold?

MAC Matte Lipstick is available at Ulta and Macy’s.

MAC Matte Lipstick benefits

MAC Matte Lipstick is easy and quick to use. It slid over our lips smoothly and gave us a rich color in just two coats. We liked the slanted surface on the tip of the lipstick and thought it allowed for precision when applying.

Overall, MAC Matte Lipstick stayed on our lips reasonably well with a few reapplications throughout the day. We thought it was one of the most hydrating matte lipsticks we’ve tried in a while and appreciated that our lips never felt tight. Matte lipstick is characteristically dry, which helps it achieve that matte look, but the Mac lipstick remained smooth and never flaked off or got crusty.

MAC Matte Lipstick drawbacks

While we thought MAC Matte Lipstick lasted longer than other matte lipsticks we’ve used in the past, we still had to reapply throughout the day to hold onto that rich color. However, it was small enough to keep with us at all times and easy to reapply.

Even though MAC Matte Lipstick was hydrating enough for our lips, some wearers felt the formulation was dry. A few users thought it was too dry to apply quickly and precisely, while others felt it made their lips dry and flaky. Some also thought the colors they received didn’t match the colors online.

Should you get MAC Matte Lipstick?

Based on our experience, we felt MAC’s Matte Lipstick delivered on its promise to help define and showcase our lips. It’s a long-lasting matte lipstick, but it doesn’t quite make it from sunup to sundown without a reapplication. Our lips felt hydrated all day long, which is impressive for a naturally drying matte formula. We recommend MAC Matte Lipstick to anyone looking for a long-lasting lipstick to showcase or add a little definition to their lips.

