Purple and black were the most common lipstick shades in Egypt when it was first popularized. They used carmine dye to achieve these colors, which is still used in cosmetics today.

Which purple lipstick is best?

Purple lipstick is a fun and bold way to amp up your makeup looks. Whether you’re looking for the right shade to add to your character cosplay, or you just want to turn heads on your night out, purple lips will set you apart from everyone else.

There are a number of excellent shades available, from pale and subtle to bright and daring. Drug store brands to high-end lines all have great options. The best purple lipstick currently available is Mac’s lipstick creme in Rebel.

What to know before you buy purple lipstick

Your shade

Purple lipsticks range from light lilac to deep plum. Common options include fuschia, amethyst and violet. It helps to know what shade you prefer on yourself before you buy, otherwise, you may end up wasting money on a color you’ll never actually wear. If you’re not sure the shade you’re considering will look good on you, look through the product images. Many sites will show the color swatched against different skin tones.

Your preferred finish

Most lipsticks will appear either matte or glossy when dried. Matte finishes look flat and consistent, while glossy finishes look wet and shiny. While some matte lipsticks can be made to look shiny with a clear coat of gloss, you can’t mattify a glossy finish. If you’re not sure which type you prefer, consider sampling different ones at your local makeup store.

Your lips

If you have dry or chapped lips, you should consider a lipstick that has hydrating qualities. Otherwise, it may hurt your mouth or go on roughly. You might also want to try moisturizing lip primers before you apply your new lipstick. If you still experience dry and chapped lips, consider trying a lip exfoliant. Regardless of the state of your lips, an exfoliant will help any liquid formula you use stay on better.

What to look for in a quality purple lipstick

Liquid or stick

Most lipsticks are either available as a liquid (with an applicator) or a solid stick. Liquid can be messier, but you can get a more precise shape and color. There’s also a bit of a learning curve. Sticks are typically easier to use, but they don’t allow for much versatility.

Smudge-proof

A good lipstick should never smear or smudge after drying. Many lipsticks are advertised as such, particularly long-wear options. Matte and waterproof lipsticks usually last the longest and smear the least.

If you’ve fallen in love with a shade that’s known to smear, there are ways to fix it. Add translucent powder to your lips, either with a fingertip or with a brush. If you use a brush, apply a divided tissue to your lips and gently dab the powder on it. The powder will keep the lipstick color in place and act as a primer for your second coat.

Precision and ease of use

Some liquid lipstick applicators are more accurate than others. Some are soft and comfortable to use but are too bendy to get precise lines. Typically, the sharper the angle of the applicator, the more accurate it will be. With sticks, the angle and shape can affect the ease of use as well. Teardrop-shaped sticks are more precise than round or square ones.

How much you can expect to spend on purple lipstick

Anywhere from $7-$30, depending on the brand and the availability. Limited additions will usually be more expensive.

Purple lipstick FAQ

Can you use lipstick as eyeliner?

A. Wearing lipstick as eyeliner is not recommended. Lip products are not tested on the area around the eye. There are a number of available colored eyeliners, however. You can find them in most makeup stores.

How can you keep lipstick from drying your lips out?

A. You can use a lip primer or a layer of chapstick before applying your lipstick. You can also apply a layer on top. If it still dries out your lips, you may need to consider a different brand.

What’s the best purple lipstick to buy?

Top purple lipstick

Mac Lipstick Creme in Rebel

What you need to know: This dark purple lipstick is dynamic and shiny, as well as bold and buildable.

What you’ll love: This plum shade has a soft satin finish. It’s lightweight and brightly pigmented. It’s easy to apply and has a great smell. The deep color lasts all day with minimal smudging. This formula is also available in other purple shades such as Violette.

What you should consider: The lipstick can be sticky and needs to be regularly touched up.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Top purple lipstick for the money

NYX Liquid Suede Creme in Amethyst

What you need to know: A bright and creamy lipstick that dries matte and stays on all day.

What you’ll love: This lipstick is waterproof and highly pigmented. It’s cruelty-free and doesn’t dry out your lips. It’s also available in other purple shades, such as Run the World. It’s high quality for an affordable price.

What you should consider: The formula doesn’t always dry well and can be crumbly or clumpy.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

What you need to know: A truly long-lasting and highly pigmented matte fuschia liquid lip.

What you’ll love: This lipstick can last up to 16 hours of wear. It comes with a precise arrow applicator. It’s smudge- and flake-free all day. It’s a high-quality formula that won’t cost you any extra.

What you should consider: It can be tacky and hard to get off at the end of the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

