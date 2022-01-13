Best pink lip gloss

Lip gloss often soaks into lips, so you want to be sure to nourish your pout with some natural oils, plant extracts, vitamins and minerals.

Which pink lip glosses are best?

No matter what time of year it is, people love to brighten up their look with lively, sweet blushes, eyeshadows and lip gloss. Pink lip glosses are sweet and summery all on their own, or they can add a kiss of warmth as a complementary color to a full lipstick application. From sheer to heavily pigmented, pink lip gloss creates a stunning look and can act as a nourishing, hydrating base, too. If you’re looking for an all-purpose, high-quality pink lip gloss, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Candy Darling is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pink lip gloss

It keeps lips hydrated

A lip gloss is a great product to have on hand if your lips tend to be on the drier side, with chapped, flaking skin. You can apply it all on its own or over your usual lipstick.

It’s not as sticky as it used to be

If you haven’t tried lip gloss for a while, it may be time to give it another shot. Old formulas used to be sticky and thick, making it hard to wear lip gloss for long periods. Manufacturers now use new ingredients that help hydrate lips without feeling goopy.

Variety of tones for all skin types

Pinks come in various tones, from cool hues to almost peachy, warm colors. Some tones look better with specific skin tones. If you’ve tried pink before and found it didn’t look good on you, you may have worn a shade of pink that wasn’t compatible with your skin tone. If your skin has cool undertones or looks pale, cooler pinks are best for you. Those with warmer tones or natural tans look great in warm pinks infused orange and red.

What to look for in a quality pink lip gloss

Natural and moisturizing ingredients

Lip gloss often soaks into lips, so you want to be sure to nourish your pout with some natural oils, plant extracts, vitamins and minerals. These natural ingredients make your lips look shiny and healthy. Look for moisturizing ingredients like coconut, jojoba, sweet almond oils and shea butter.

Color intensity

Some lip glosses are nearly sheer, while others pack concentrated color and even some shimmer. If you want a clean daytime look, a sheer pink lip gloss adds just the right amount of shine with only a hint of color. For more coverage, opt for a heavily pigmented pink lip gloss.

Lip plumping

Lip glosses often have a volumizing agent that adds glimmer and color as well as lip plumping. Gloss is particularly suited to this application because of its high moisture content, meaning it can hold a lot of the ingredients that help lips look bigger. However, many lip plumping agents can cause stinging, so consider that before choosing a volumizing gloss.

How much you can expect to spend on pink lip gloss

You can find a good drugstore brand pink lip gloss that looks great for as little as $5. But you should expect to pay between $15-$30 for a premium brand with special humectants or a plumping agent.

Pink lip gloss FAQ

How do I know pink lip gloss will look good with my skin tone?

A. Pink lip gloss looks good on all skin colors. The best way to find the right shade is to decide if it’s flattering for your skin’s undertone. Warm colors look best on warmer skin, while cool pink tones work for pale skin.

How do I prep my lips for lip gloss?

A. Lip gloss has a reputation for smearing and fading fast. Part of this has to do with the more liquid consistency, which can feather or bleed. But well-prepped lips help prevent that to some extent. Before you put on lip gloss, exfoliate your lips gently with natural ingredients or lip exfoliator, and then moisturize your lips. Then, apply a lip balm a half hour before putting on the gloss. This will make your lips hold lip gloss color longer.

Is it important to get lip gloss with SPF?

A. Yes. While many people remember to put sunscreen on their faces, few remember to put it on their lips. Lips can sustain sun damage just the same as any other part of your body, so it’s crucial to protect them when you wear sheer lip gloss.

What’s the best pink lip gloss to buy?

Top pink lip gloss

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Candy Darling

What you need to know: Treat your lips with this powerhouse premium brand that offers lush, luxurious formulas.

What you’ll love: The high-shine, no-stick, glassy finish comes in part from the lotus flower extract, a hydrating ingredient that feels amazing.

What you should consider: The container is on the smaller side, so you’ll get fewer applications than with other glosses.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top pink lip gloss for the money

Morphe Lip Gloss in Boho Dusty Pink

What you need to know: Morphe makes plenty of high-quality lip products, and this gloss hits the right balance between tinted and sheer.

What you’ll love: This soft, flattering color adds a dainty, feminine touch.

What you should consider: This shade leans to the cooler side, so those with warmer undertones may want to consider another shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream Gloss in White Russian Nude Pink

What you need to know: This iconic plumping gloss comes in various shades of pink and is incredibly versatile.

What you’ll love: It’s highly glossy, adds significant volume and makes lips look great.

What you should consider: Plumping gloss tends to sting a little. Customers with sensitive lips may want to consider other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

