Best NARS lipstick

Originally founded by French makeup artist Francois Nars in the 1990s, NARS Cosmetics has become a staple of the beauty market. Their lipstick is especially popular because it is easy to wear and affordable for the quality.

Which NARS lipsticks are best?

When it comes to lipstick, picking the right one can be a challenge, whether you’re a lipstick novice or an avid collector. There are so many different factors to choose from aside from the shade. Thankfully the brand NARS is well known for having high-quality, gorgeous lipsticks in a variety of formulas and finishes. They focus mainly on classic and nude shades to suit almost anyone. The top choice is the NARS Audacious Lipstick.

What to know before you buy a NARS lipstick

Pricepoint

NARS is considered a high-end brand, which means that if you’re used to drugstore prices, you might be surprised at having to spend much more on a single lipstick. The important thing to remember is that the price reflects the quality, both of the products themselves and the packaging. The reason good packaging matters is that it helps to keep your lipstick clean and safe from damage. Cheaper packaging is more likely to break when dropped or left in the bottom of your bag. This brand’s lipsticks are also good quality in that they are highly pigmented and tend to last very well.

Shade Range

In general, NARS lipstick shades are reds, pinks, burgundies and some nude shades. If you’re looking for more unusual lipstick colors, you will probably have to look at other brands. But if you like more standard lipstick colors, you will have plenty to choose from. They do have a navy blue and occasionally release other colors, but for the most part, they are the go-to brand for classic and natural colors.

Cruelty-free

Cruelty-free means the product has not been tested on animals. If this is something that factors into your buying decisions, be aware that NARS is required to do animal testing in certain locations where they operate. However, they do not do it where this kind of testing is not required. That means they can’t officially call themselves cruelty-free, but if you can verify where the product is coming from, there’s a good chance it is. This is a personal decision, of course.

What to look for in a quality NARS lipstick

Formula

NARS has different options when it comes to lipsticks. They offer liquid, bullet or pencil, and there are upsides and downsides to each. Some find one more comfortable or easy to apply than the others. Liquid or bullet formulas tend to feel a little heavier on the mouth. Pencils are very hygienic because you have to sharpen them periodically, but the colors might not have the same impact. It’s hard to beat a classic bullet lipstick, but some people find them more challenging to apply, or they might not last as long.

Finish

Lipsticks usually lean more matte or more glossy. NARS, in particular, has several options with a slightly glossy satin finish, as well as options that are matte without being overly dry. Finish is usually more a matter of preference than anything else, though often satin and gloss finishes will transfer more.

Ease

Most people tend to prefer certain forms of lipstick over others, depending on how easy they are to apply. Consider whether you normally find liquid easier to apply than a bullet, for instance. This might not be hugely important if you otherwise love the formula and color, but if you are wavering between one option and another, choose the one you’ll actually enjoy putting on.

How much you can expect to spend on NARS lipstick

NARS lipsticks cost about $27-$36 at full price.

NARS lipstick FAQ

Do I need a lip primer?

A. It’s not a requirement, but it will likely make your overall lipstick experience more enjoyable. No matter how good a lipstick is, a primer can usually enhance it. Lip primer smooths your lips so that the lipstick goes on more easily and stays in place for longer.

Does NARS use parabens?

A. Yes. Parabens are preservatives that help keep beauty products hygienic by preventing fungal and bacterial contamination. They are suspected to be linked to hormonal disruption, but it’s best to do research and talk to your doctor if you have concerns.

What’s the best NARS lipstick to buy?

Top NARS lipstick

Audacious Lipstick

What you need to know: This range is aptly named because these colors are bold and audacious.

What you’ll love: These beautiful colors are easy to apply as a stain but can be layered up for a greater impact. They come in a range of classic shades named after Hollywood starlets. The packaging feels luxe and solid and closes with a magnet, so you don’t need to worry about it popping open in your bag by accident.

What you should consider: It takes a while to dry down and transfers easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top NARS lipstick for the money

Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

What you need to know: Easy to apply and reapply, these matte lip pencils are durable and gorgeous.

What you’ll love: This product feels so light that you might actually forget you’re wearing it. It stays on very well without being drying, especially over a primer. Transfer is minimal and the colors are beautiful and classic.

What you should consider: The shade range is somewhat limited and different shades are less pigmented than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Powermatte Lip Pigment

What you need to know: This liquid formula dries down matte and lasts for hours.

What you’ll love: Lightweight, yet richly pigmented, the Powermatte line offers a large range of gorgeous colors. It dries down matte without being overly drying on the lips and should not transfer too much.

What you should consider: Some customers do find it rather drying.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta

