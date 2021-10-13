Best Mac lipstick

When choosing a bright color, it should be based on your lip’s natural color, not skin tone. Pale lips look gorgeous in cherry reds or corals, naturally reddish lips, hot pink, and dark lips, deep vampy hues.

Which Mac lipsticks are best?

Mac is an iconic makeup brand, specifically known for their desirable lipstick collection. The high-quality texture formula and the diverse shade selection is specifically designed to match any skin tone. With its overabundance of shades, finishes and styles, there is certainly a lipstick for any event.

With hundreds of colors to choose from, you can never have too many lipsticks. A top pick for many is Ruby Woo.

What to know before you buy a Mac lipstick

Finish

Lipsticks are made in a variety of finishes, each creating a specific look. Cream finishes fall between matte and glossy, keeping the lip soft. They’re perfect for everyday wear and create a sweet appeal. Satin is between a matte and creamy lipstick. It’s perfect for keeping lips hydrated while adding color and shine. Velvet is a newer finish to lipstick. While having the matte look, it’s not actually a matte. It falls between cream, matte and glossy. For a unique and sexy style, frosted lipstick is a pearly luminescent finish.

Skin tone

First and foremost, you should know what your skin’s undertone is. Usually, it’s either warm or cool, though neutral-toned skin is also common. Cool-toned skin has a pink, red or bluish hue. Lipsticks with blue or purple-shaded undertones are best for this type of skin. Skin that has a yellow, golden or an olive-colored hue is considered warm-toned. Warm colors like brick reds, daring oranges and terracotta browns are best. Neutral-toned skin is a mix of pink and yellow in the base of your skin. Because underskin is a neutral tone, it has the widest variety of complementary colors. Pink hues look best on pink skin, mauve shades on medium skin and berry shades on deep skin.

Creamy

No matter what finish lipstick you prefer, it should be creamy. Lipstick is made of oils, waxes and pigments. A quality lipstick will have an even balance of the three. To test this quality, swipe it on the back of your hand or inside of your arm. If the formula isn’t creamy enough, it won’t glide easily on your lips, making application difficult.

What to look for in a quality Mac lipstick

Long-lasting

Lipstick should be able to stay on without having to reapply it often. It shouldn’t come off surfaces it comes in contact with, like teeth. Long-lasting lipsticks generally tend to be liquid. For example, satin, creamy and hydrating lipstick may be more prone versus matte because of its formula. Pigment-rich formulas that give high-impact color are always a good idea, as they will last longer. Whatever finish you choose, lipstick should stay where it’s intended to be.

Touches up well

If you enjoy wearing lipstick on a daily basis, you’ll want to consider purchasing one that touches up well. While lipsticks should be long-lasting, touch ups are often required after activities like eating and drinking. Some lipsticks can feel heavy and even dry lips out when reapplied or touched up. Additionally, depending on the finish, some can be difficult to touch up. A quality lipstick should be able to be reapplied comfortably in a thin layer.

Hydration

Lipstick can dry your lips, especially if you constantly have to reapply it. Lipsticks that are hydrating have a good oil-wax balance. To tell if it’s is hydrating, look for ingredients like candelilla or beeswax. Quality lipsticks shouldn’t leave lips dry or cracked after one application. However, keep in mind that finishes like matte may look and feel as if your lips are dry, but it’s actually the desired look. If you love the appearance of matte lipstick, exfoliating your lips will help keep them moisturized and prevent flaking and chapping. One active ingredient to check for in matte lipsticks is sodium hyaluronate. This attracts water to the skin, keeping your lips hydrated.

How much you can expect to spend on Mac lipstick

Mac lipsticks are typically sold at a reasonable price, around $18. However, the price can be depending on what retailer you purchase it from.

Mac lipstick FAQ

Should you do anything prior to applying matte lipstick?

A. Before applying matte lipstick, you should follow these three steps. First, lightly exfoliate your lips to slough bumps, dead skin and flaking. Matte lipstick highlights all of these aspects. Next, moisturize lips with a natural oil like coconut or almond. Moisturizing helps ensure lip color will go on easily and smoothly. Finally, apply a light layer of primer. It lessens feathering, lipstick fading, cleanses and smooths lips all day.

What is the best way to apply lipstick easily?

A. The best way to apply lipstick easily is to first exfoliate your lips to get rid of excess skin, bumps and flaking. Next, apply lip balm to moisturize. You want to make sure it will absorb easily. Before applying your desired shade, use lip liner. While this step is commonly skipped, it’s one of the most important because it typically makes lipstick last longer. Additionally, it helps define the shape of lips and provides a base coat. Once completed, lipstick can be applied. It’s best to start along the center of your bottom lip and swipe the tube back and forth two or three times. Then, press lips lightly to distribute the color. Lipstick should then be applied to the corners of your lips, making sure to define the edges. Finally, using a napkin or tissue, blot lips and clean up the edges.

What’s the best Mac lipstick to buy?

Top Mac lipstick

Ruby Woo

What you need to know: For those who are looking for a classic red, this matte lipstick matches perfectly with any skin tone.

What you’ll love: Made of a creamy and rich formula, it’s long-lasting and fade-proof. Non-feathering, reapplication is easy.

What you should consider: This is considered a retro-matte, so application may be more difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Mac lipstick for the money

Blankety

What you need to know: This color is ideal for those wanting a hydrating lipstick.

What you’ll love: This lipstick has an overall satin finish due to its soft cushiony formula. Additionally, it’s long-lasting for up to eight hours, keeping color true and vibrant.

What you should consider: Depending on skin tone, the color may not match the picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

Candy Yum Yum

What you need to know: Perfect for those who love bright neon colors.

What you’ll love: One of the more iconic hues, this matte lipstick is vibrant and lasts for up to 10 hours.

What you should consider: The formula may not be suitable for all lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

