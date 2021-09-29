Best lip scrub

Lip scrubs physically remove dead skin cells instead of doing it chemically and are considered an exfoliant.

Which lip scrubs are best?

Exfoliation is a key part of skin care because it helps remove dry skin cells from the skin. It’s a common part of many beauty routines. However, exfoliation is not only great for you skin, but wonderful for your lips as well. Lip scrubs exfoliate and remove dead skin cells from the lips to reveal fresh, beautiful skin. These products keep lips hydrated and plump. If you’re shopping for lip scrubs, consider the ingredients, formula and how hydrating the product is.

If you are looking for a hydrating, cruelty-free lip scrub that leaves the lips looking soft, the Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub is a great choice.

How to apply lip scrub

For best use of lip scrub, spread a small amount around on the lips with a finger. Gently rub your lips together in a back and forth motion to exfoliate and remove dead, flaky skin. After 15–30 seconds, wash off the remaining scrub with water and follow with a hydrating lip balm.

What to know before you buy a lip scrub

Ingredients

Lip scrubs consist of two base ingredients needed to exfoliate the skin. A good scrub will feature a moisturizing emollient and a grainy exfoliant. Popular natural exfoliants include sugar, cinnamon, sea salt and coffee. These elements work to buff dead skin off of the lips while common emollients, such as honey and shea butter, add moisture for a polished look. These ingredients balance each other out to leave the lips booking smooth and healthy. No matter how moisturizing the ingredients are, users should follow a lip scrub with a balm for added hydration.

Skin type

It is important to know your skin type before purchasing a lip scrub, due to possible allergens to various ingredients. Some ingredients used to exfoliate the lips may irritate skin. For example, if you have sensitive skin, it is important to avoid lip scrubs with essential oils. An unscented lip scrub that uses a natural, non-irritating grainy element will work best for all skin types.

What to look for in a quality lip scrub

Cruelty-free

When purchasing a lip scrub, make sure that the brand does not test their products on animals. Brands that feature a cruelty-free symbol have taken a pledge to end animal testing and test their products on their human staff. To check if a product is cruelty-free, look for a PETA approved leaping bunny symbol on the packaging.

Hydration

A good lip scrub will feature moisturizing ingredients as well as exfoliants. Without the hydration component, the lips will appear dry. Lip scrubs with shea butter or coconut oil will make the lips look smooth and supple.

Eco-friendly

When purchasing a good lip scrub, consider the effect that your purchase will have on the environment. Check if the container is biodegradable and the scrub is made with non-toxic ingredients. Some companies will make the container out of recycled material and will use only reusable resources to make the product.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip scrub

A lip scrub will cost anywhere from $5-$35, depending on the brand and the ingredients. A lip scrub that contains fewer moisturizing ingredients will cost anywhere from $5–$10, while a hydrating lip scrub with added moisturizers will be priced around $20–$35.

Lip scrub FAQ

What is the difference between a lip scrub and lip balm?

A. A lip scrub is used to exfoliate the lips and remove dry skin to reveal a fresh layer of skin. A balm, on the other hand, soaks into the lips to provide hydration and moisture after the lips are exfoliated.

Do I need to moisturize my lips after I exfoliate?

A. Good lip care doesn’t end with exfoliation. If the lip scrub contains hydrating oils and moisturizers, then a balm may not be needed to moisturize the lips. Of course, it cannot hurt to apply a balm for added hydration and shine after using a lip scrub.

What’s the best lip scrub to buy?

Top lip scrub

Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub

What you need to know: With this lip scrub, sugar exfoliates and shea butter moisturizes to leave lips looking soft and supple.

What you’ll love: This scrub contains various vitamins to hydrate the lips while removing dead skin. It is cruelty-free and paraben-free.

What you should consider: The sugar dissolves instantly when touching the lips, making them feel less exfoliated than you may expect.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top lip scrub for the money

Eco Lips Organic Lip Scrub

What you need to know:This lip scrub comes in fresh and warm scent options and uses all organic ingredients.

What you’ll love: This brand uses all natural coconut oil as a moisturizing agent and coats the lips to protect them from damage from environmental factors. The brand is eco-friendly and uses recyclable packaging.

What you should consider: All of the flavors are very strong and can leave an aftertaste if it gets in your mouth.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Beauty By Earth Organic Lip Scrub

What you need to know: This lip scrub promises smooth lips and prevents the lips from appearing chapped The scrub is safe, gentle and effective at reducing the look and feel of dry, cracked lips.

What you’ll love: This formula does not contain parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrance or flavors. Beauty By Earth uses cruelty-free fair trade ingredients.

What you should consider: The lip scrub comes in a small size, given the price.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.