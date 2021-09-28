Similarly to your fingerprints, no two pairs of lips feature the same print.

Which lip oil is best?

Lip oil works to treat, nourish, soothe and lock moisture and hydration into your lips. Not to be confused with a balm or an exfoliant, lip oil does not contain an SPF and is best used when applied before a balm and after an exfoliant. Each oil contained in a lip oil serum serves a different purpose and rejuvenates the look of dry chapped lips. In pursuit of the best lip oil, consider the ingredients and what you will pair the oil with for total protection.

If you are looking for a hydrating, cruelty-free lip oil that leaves the lips looking and feeling moisturized, the Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil is a great choice.

How to apply lip oil

Apply a few drops of lip oil to your fingers and massage the formula onto your lips. Rub your lips together until the oils begin to soak in and provide noticeable moisture and sheen. Do this up to three times a day or as needed with a lip balm for added protection and hydration.

What to know before you buy a lip oil

Ingredients

Lip oils are typically made with hydrating oils such as avocado, marula, jojoba, rosehip and coconut. Oils are good for all kinds of lips whether they are hydrated or dry and chapped. Oils not only work to protect the lips and add moisture, but they add shine to makeup as a natural alternative to a product such as lip gloss. When purchasing lip oil, make sure the ingredients are naturally sourced and only contain organic oils and ingredients proven safe for use on the skin. If you have sensitive skin, avoid lip oil serums that contain essential oils.

SPF

Lip oils do not act as a protectant against the sun. When purchasing lip oil, also purchase a balm to provide protection against the sun. Allowing your lip oil to soak in and following with an SPF-infused balm will protect your lips from premature aging, skin cancer and lip burn.

What to look for in a quality lip oil

Cruelty-free

Cruelty-free products are often natural and organic and will feature a cruelty-free symbol, meaning the manufacturer has taken a pledge not to test on animals. To check if a product is cruelty-free, look for a leaping bunny symbol on the packaging.

Hydration

A good lip oil deeply hydrates the lips. Lip oils typically contain a mixture of multiple oils that work to soak into the lips and make them softer. When paired together, multiple oils and vitamins can reverse the effects of aging on the lips and leave them looking glossy. Before purchasing a lip oil, check the product description to make sure the product is hydrating, especially if you have dry lips.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip oil

A lip oil costs $5-$40, depending on the brand and the ingredients. A lip oil that contains fewer moisturizing ingredients costs $5–$10, while a hydrating lip oil with added moisturizers is priced around $20 to $40.

Lip oil FAQ

What is the difference between lip oil and lip balm?

A. Lip balms are meant to coat the lips in moisture and have thick formulas. Some formulas include SPF to protect the lips and remain on the lips for a long time after application. Lip oils provide longer-lasting moisture and do not require frequent reapplication. Lip oils soak into the skin while lip balms sit on top of the skin to protect it.

Do you need to exfoliate your lips before or after you use lip oil?

A. It is a good idea to apply lip oil after exfoliation to allow the product to soak in and soothe the lips. After the dead skin is removed from the lips, the oils can moisturize deeply and work to create a soft layer of skin.

What’s the best lip oil to buy?

Top lip oil

Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil

What you need to know: This lip oil is glossy and uses simple ingredients to hydrate and moisturize the lips.

What you’ll love: This product features jojoba oil and sunflower seed oil to plump the lips while allowing the oil to absorb and soften

What you should consider: Some users thought this lip oil was heavy and sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Top lip oil for the money

NYX #THISISEVERYTHING Lip Oil

What you need to know: This scented lip oil is hydrating. The formula is plush and creamy and does not stick.

What you’ll love: This product is not tested on animals and contains jojoba oil, almond oil and avocado oil to deeply moisturize the lips.

What you should consider: There is a lack of gloss and sheen when this product is applied to the lips and the oil soaks in quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Versed Silk Slip Conditioning Lip Oil

What you need to know: This lip oil is a moisturizing blend of jojoba, camellia, sesame and sunflower seed oils.

What you’ll love: It contains antioxidant-rich vitamin E that conditions and smooths lips. This product works to hydrate with a subtle, healthy sheen rather than a thick gloss. Users can still feel the moisture on their lips even after the oil is fully absorbed.

What you should consider: Some users experienced their lips getting more dry after the application of this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

