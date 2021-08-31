The best beard trimmer for stubble

Thirty-three percent of men between the ages of 18 and 60 have facial hair, ranging from stubble to a full beard.

Which beard trimmer is best for eliminating stubble?

The way we groom our facial hair is an important part of our overall style for many of us. If you favor anything from designer stubble to full facial foliage, then a good beard trimmer will be an indispensable part of your grooming kit.

For those who like to keep things short and neat, it is essential that your trimmer cuts with precision. The Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer is among the top beard trimmers for stubble currently available, especially because it features memory settings that can restore previous trimming lengths.

What to know before you buy a beard trimmer for stubble

Water-resistant electric razors

This should be your first consideration if you prefer to trim your stubble when it is wet. Not only does this make for a more precise cut, but it also keeps mess to a minimum, as clippings can easily be scooped up, and fewer are dispersed while trimming. In addition, a water-resistant model can easily be run under the faucet to wash away any hair and cleaning products after use.

Adjustability

This is an important feature, especially if you like variance in your stubble’s length. For example, many people prefer longer sideburns, a mustache or goatee, compared to the rest of their stubble. This is achieved by replacing the comb with different-length attachments or an adjustable comb integrated into the trimmer itself. Whichever type you choose, the best beard trimmers for stubble are adjustable in smaller increments.

Razor blade material

The blades of beard trimmers are most commonly made of carbon steel or stainless steel. The latter is more popular, as it doesn’t succumb to oxidization and can be washed without concern of corrosion. Carbon steel keeps a much sharper edge than its stainless counterpart but must be well cared for to maintain efficiency. A comparison of the best beard trimmers for stubble can be found in the BestReviews buying guide.

What to look for in a quality beard trimmer for stubble

Electric razor guide

A sturdy mechanism is always a bonus if you opt for a trimmer with an integrated length guide. If it slides, ensure that it offers good resistance and will not slip mid-trim, as this can result in accidents that ruin your intended style. Those that feature a rotary mechanism that you twist to adjust do not slip when the comb is depressed and often feature a wider range of increments, making trimming stubble a breeze.

Electric razor battery charging

While battery- and mains-powered models are available to buy, it’s recommended that you buy a rechargeable beard trimmer for a variety of reasons. Replaceable batteries are prone to leaking, especially in damp environments, and corded models require a nearby outlet. These are usually reserved for professional salons that need a constant power supply for prolonged daily use. Rechargeable models usually last a few trims before you need to charge their battery, but they generally use a more robust construction and are easy to maneuver while trimming.

Build quality

Beard trimmers are subject to regular use, often in damp conditions, and comprise many intricate moving parts. As a result, they can be prone to seizing, water damage and technical failure, while their blades can become dull. For this reason, it is worth investing a little more money and buying a model made by a well-known manufacturer that uses high-quality materials and builds its products to last.

How much you can expect to spend on a beard trimmer for stubble

You can spend anything from $20 for a budget beard trimmer to over the $200 mark for a professional option. Expect to pay between $30-$65 for a high-quality model that will go the distance and keep its edge.

Beard trimmer for stubble FAQ

How long does a beard trimmer last?

A. How often you need to trim your stubble varies from person to person, but with regular use, you can expect a high-quality, rechargeable beard trimmer to last up to five years. However, with proper care and maintenance, it will often exceed this length of time.

How do I maintain my beard trimmer?

B. Trimmers use a scissor action to shear hairs between several sliding teeth. This rubbing action dulls the blade over time, but applying a few drops of clipper oil to the blades after cleaning will prolong their lifespan. To clean your blades, wipe them down after use and remove any lodged hair with a small brush, often provided with the trimmer, but an old toothbrush will suffice.

What’s the best beard trimmer for stubble to buy?

Top beard trimmer for stubble

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer

What you need to know: The Remington Smart Beard Trimmer ticks all the boxes for delivering the type of precision and adjustability that neat stubble demands.

What you’ll love: It has an impressive 175 length settings with 0.1-millimeter increments, a digital touchscreen with battery level display and a memory feature that stores previous trimming settings. In addition, it delivers up to 50 minutes of runtime per charge and is water-resistant for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: If you are not technically proficient, you may find it too advanced and favor a simpler model with fewer bells and whistles.

Where to buy: Sold Amazon

Top beard trimmer for stubble for the money

Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer

What you need to know: This basic trimmer is one of the brand’s more affordable models, but it lives up to its reputation for delivering quality products.

What you’ll love: Its rotary adjustable head has ten length settings and features the unique Philips Lift & Trim comb, which captures more hairs in a single pass. It lasts up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and its blades are self-sharpening for lasting performance.

What you should consider: This model is not waterproof, and the manufacturer recommends that you do not use it on a wet face or beard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic Cordless Beard Trimmer

What you need to know: With its fully waterproof design, this model for wet or dry hair is a good option for those who like to trim in the shower.

What you’ll love: This is one of the more ergonomic models currently available with a comfortable, rubberized grip. Its blades are angled at 45 degrees, which makes it effective for trimming dense facial hair, and they are hypoallergenic for use on sensitive skin.

What you should consider: While this model is perfectly good for trimming stubble, its maximum guard length is only 10 millimeters, making it unsuitable for longer beards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

