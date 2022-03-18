Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 review

Anyone who shaves needs a trusty razor. Since I have a beard, a reliable beard trimmer also needs to be a key piece of my grooming kit. Unfortunately, many of the trimmers on the market struggle to give you an even trim or they tug on coarse hairs. The majority aren’t capable of providing a nice close shave either.

Philips Norelco claims to have solved these problems with their Multigroom series 7000 all-in-one kit. It comes with a range of attachments for shaving, trimming and even cutting your nose hair. Plus, its full metal motor is said to provide maximum torque and power for a pain-free trimming experience.

I decided to put the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 to the test to see how it performed on all of my basic grooming needs, including trimming my beard and chest hair, shaving under my chin and doing some detailing around my goatee.

What is the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000?

The rechargeable Philips Norelco Multigroom is more than just a beard trimmer. It’s an all-in-one grooming kit that includes attachments for shaving, nose hair trimming, detailing and fading, making it an extremely versatile tool. It features self-sharpening, maintenance-free blades that Philips claims shouldn’t require regular oiling to operate smoothly for up to 5 years. The Multigroom 7000 also handles coarse hair well without snagging or yanking out hair, an unpleasant experience any man with a thick beard knows all too well.

Unlike low-quality trimmers that come with flimsy plastic guards, the Multigroom 7000 has attachments that are reinforced with fiberglass to reduce the chances of them bending or snapping. It also includes a foil shaver attachment so it can function as an electric razor.

I found the Multigroom 7000 simple to clean, thanks to blades and attachments that snap on and off easily. The entire trimmer is fully washable too, so you can rinse it under water when you’re finished shaving.

How the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 works

The Multigroom 7000 works like many other trimmers. It features two rows of blades, one that moves back and forth to produce the cutting action. It also slightly rubs against the non-moving row of blades, which helps to keep both rows sharp through years of use.

The trimmer is rechargeable and offers up to 5 hours of battery life. It can also be used while charging if needed. Before using, you’ll select which of the 19 guards or attachments you want to use, and then simply click it into place on the trimmer.

What you need to know before purchasing the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000

For all of the great things about the Multigroom 7000, it isn’t completely without its downsides. The many attachments that make it so versatile can also be a bit of a pain to keep track of. Thankfully it comes with a small bag that should help prevent you from losing any of the pieces.

Another issue for some is that the longest guard length is just 16 millimeters. This may not be enough for those who like to keep a long beard or goatee. Also, the trimmer doesn’t offer any kind of minute length adjustments, so the steps between the increments may be too big for some.

Where to buy the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000

You can purchase the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 at Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

