Best tweezer

It’s recommended that you own two different sets of tweezers: one for vanity purposes and one for your first aid kit.

Which tweezer is best?

Tweezers have a multitude of uses, including removing stray facial and body hair, removing ingrown hairs, putting on false eyelashes, removing splinters or thorns, and decorating nail art. Some are better for vanity tasks, such as eyebrow grooming, while others are better for medicinal ones like removing splinters.

While it may seem straightforward to buy a new pair of tweezers, there are actually quite a number of considerations that go into making a purchase. We’ve created a shopping guide that covers all you need to know about these handy little tools. We’ve also included our top picks, including this highly crafted pair by Zizzili to address all your plucking needs.

What to know before you buy a tweezer

Slant tip: This is the most common type of tweezers and works well for plucking eyebrows and putting on false eyelashes. They have a slant tip, which points slightly.

This is the most common type of tweezers and works well for plucking eyebrows and putting on false eyelashes. They have a slant tip, which points slightly. Point tip: This type has a tip with a precise point, which is good for prying out embedded things like ingrown hairs, ticks, or splinters. This type is also favored for placing nail art.

This type has a tip with a precise point, which is good for prying out embedded things like ingrown hairs, ticks, or splinters. This type is also favored for placing nail art. Pointed slant tip: This hybrid of the slant tip and point tip has versatile uses.

This hybrid of the slant tip and point tip has versatile uses. Round tip: This type has a rounded tip that won’t stab you if your head slips or is unsteady. If using for grooming, be aware that it may grab multiple hairs at once and it’s best for plucking coarse hairs. These work well when positioned at an angle.

This type has a rounded tip that won’t stab you if your head slips or is unsteady. If using for grooming, be aware that it may grab multiple hairs at once and it’s best for plucking coarse hairs. These work well when positioned at an angle. Flat tip: This type of tweezers features a blunted tip edge that’s helpful for putting on fake eyelashes.

This type of tweezers features a blunted tip edge that’s helpful for putting on fake eyelashes. Arched claw: This type has tips that arch instead of tapering straight in order to allow for more leverage and visibility when you tweeze stray hairs. These are ideal for removing lighter or shorter hairs.

What to look for in a quality tweezer

Material

Tweezers are constructed from plastic or metal. Though less expensive, plastic doesn’t offer the durability or precision of metal. They also aren’t great for sensitive skin. Stainless steel is commonly used for tweezers because it is rust-resistant, affordable, and doesn’t generally irritate the skin. Hardened steel is another steel option that’s stronger than stainless. Titanium is the highest quality metal used for tweezers and carries the highest price tag. Titanium tweezers are lightweight, retain their shape, and glide easily over the skin.

Grip

If small objects tend to slip from your hands, definitely opt for a pair of tweezers with a textured grip to give you better hold and control.

Alignment

In order to do their job, tweezer tips must be properly aligned so there is no gap between the edges when grabbing something. While less expensive tweezers may be tempting, they are sometimes misaligned, rendering them useless.

How much you can expect to spend on a tweezer

Tweezers range in price from $1-$36 a pair. For a good pair of aligned, stainless-steel tweezers, expect to pay between $6-$15.

Tweezer FAQ

Q. How do I clean my tweezers?

A. We recommend cleaning your tweezers after each use with a cotton swab dampened with rubbing alcohol. If they come into contact with blood, you may also want to boil them.

Q. How can I prevent my tweezers from going dull?

A. Store them face up in an open container, like a cup. Pointed tweezers must be sharpened occasionally, and we recommend buying from a manufacturer that offers that service for free. This perk comes only with high-end tweezers, but a lifetime of free sharpening makes for a worthwhile investment.

What are the best tweezers to buy?

Top tweezer

Zizzeli Basics Surgical-Grade Stainless Steel Tweezers

What you should know: Quality metal tweezers that offer durability and precision.

What you’ll love: Made from surgical-grade stainless steel. Come with a protective pouch and tip guards. Tips perfectly aligned.

What you should consider: Slanted tip not ideal for removing super fine hairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tweezer for money

Revlon the Designer Collection Slanted Tweezers

What you should know: Low-priced, attractive tweezers from a trusted cosmetic brand.

What you’ll love: Come in fun designs. Slanted tips provide precision alignment. Budget friendly.

What you should consider: The design in its featured photo is different from the actual tweezer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tweezerman Splintertweeze Tweezers

What you should know: First aid tweezers from a brand synonymous with tweezers.

What you’ll love: Pointed tips designed for precise tweezing of splinters, ticks, and ingrown hairs. Made from top-quality stainless steel.

What you should consider: Not for everyday grooming needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.